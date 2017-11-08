₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:10am
Murtala Rufai Ramat Muhammed (November 8, 1938 – February 13, 1976) was the military ruler (Head of the Federal Military Government) of Nigeria from 1975 until his assassination in 1976.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murtala_Mohammed
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by robosky02(m): 8:14am
hmmm a great leader
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by cashlurd(m): 8:15am
One of those military men who kept us in the darkness we are in today.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by haywire07(m): 8:18am
The only clueless military man whom I can't afford to allow him watch over my grandmother.
How dumb can a coupist be that he felt so convenient and invincible to move about without a proper convoy?
Even up till about 8years after Abacha's reign, obasanjo was still very vigilant and jailed who ever he suspects to be a coupist
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by raker300: 8:19am
robosky02:read your history man..
He was not great @all
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by TheTourist(m): 8:22am
ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF GOOD QUALITY LEADERSHIP TRUNCATED, AS WITH ALL THINGS GOOD THAT COMES OUT OF AFRICA. THOMAS SANKARA FOR EXAMPLE. GOD BLESS HIM POSTHOUMOUSLY.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Kundagarten: 8:23am
He lasted only 6months but boy, did he make an impact?
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by robosky02(m): 8:24am
raker300:
let me reply you with these facts:
13th of February, 1976 was like every other day for the Nigerian public. However, the peace of the day was shattered by the blazing guns of one of Nigeria’s soldiers, Major Buka Suka Dimka. His bullets found target, and General Murtala Mohammed, Nigeria’s Head of State of six months, and one of the brightest brains to have occupied the seat of power, dropped dead, bringing to an end a most thriving era.
General Murtala Ramat Mohammed came to power in a bloodless coup on July 30, 1975, having toppled the government of General Yakubu Gowon while he was away in Kampala, Uganda, attending an Organisation of African Unity forum.
1. It was at this time that he introduced the phrases, “Fellow Nigerians” and “with immediate effect” to the national lexicon.
2. Mohammed’s intervention in government was well received as most Nigerians were asking questions of when the government will return power to the civilians, nine years after the coup of 1966, and five years after the civil war.
3. The General did not wait for long before introducing reforms geared towards bringing about lasting democracy and confidence in the Federal Government. In a short time, Murtala Muhammed’s policies won him broad popular support, and his decisiveness elevated him to the status of a folk hero. One of his first acts was to scrap the 1973 census, which was weighted in favor of the north, and to revert to the 1963 count for official purposes.
4. Naming Abuja as the new Federal Capital Territory
As head of state, Muhammed put in place plans to build a new Federal Capital Territory due to Lagos being overcrowded. He set up a panel headed by Justice Akinola Aguda, which chose the Abuja area as the new capital ahead of other proposed locations. On February 3, 1976, Muhammed announced that the Federal Capital, will in the future, be moving to a federal territory location of about 8,000 square kilometres in the central part of the country
5. The creation of seven states in February 1976
On 3rd February 1976 the following seven Nigerian states were created by Murtala Muhammed: Bauchi; Benue; Borno; Imo; Niger; Ogun; and Ondo.[10] Bringing the total number of states in Nigeria to nineteen in 1976
6. Foreign policy
Murtala Muhammed reappraised Nigeria's foreign policy, stressing a "Nigeria first" orientation in line with OPEC price guidelines that was to the disadvantage of other African countries. Nigeria became "neutral" rather than "nonaligned" in international affairs. The shift in orientation became apparent with respect to Angola
Murtala Muhammed was born Murtala Rufai Muhammed (he changed his name from Rufai to Ramat when he became Head of State) in Kano on November 8, 1938 into the Gynawa clan of the Fulani, and attended Barewa College, Zaria where he was classmates with officers such as Mohammed Shuwa.
He joined the Nigerian Army in 1958 and was enrolled at the Regular Officers Special Training School in Teshie, Ghana where one of his instructors in military tactics and military law was Emeka Ojukwu, then a Nigerian officer on secondment to the Officer Training School.
Muhammed received his officer training at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, UK as a regular combatant and underwent subsequent courses in Signals. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1961, and was posted to Congo where he served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force. Upon his return from the Congo in 1962, he was appointed Aide-de-camp to the Administrator of the Western Region, Moses Majekodunmi.
Murtala Muhammed was killed, aged 37, along with his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Akintunde Akintunde in his black Mercedes Benz saloon car on, February 13, 1976, in an abortive coup attempt led by Lt. Col Dimka, when his car was ambushed en route his office at Dodan Barracks, Lagos. The only visible sign of protection, according to reports, was a pistol carried by his orderly, therefore making his assassination an easy task.
He was succeeded by the Chief of Staff, Supreme HQ, Olusegun Obasanjo, who completed his plan of an orderly transfer to civilian rule by handing power to 1979. Today, he is remembered for his laudable achievements and intentions as his portrait adorns the 20 Naira note and Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos is named in his honor.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Dhugal: 8:26am
The Butcher of Asaba, Killer of unarmed men, First rate Indisciplined Commander of the Nigerian Army,Serial Coupist, Mutineer and Hero of the North,Beloved of Twisted Nigeria.
Karma did serve him deservedly.
He lived by the gun, and died of the gun.
May he be consigned to the dustbin of history.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Dhugal: 8:32am
Kundagarten:What impact?
He destroyed our civil service and the local government system of administration.
Is that what you mean by impact?
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Lalas247(f): 8:33am
He wasn’t a bad leader sha
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Kundagarten: 8:34am
Dhugal:
Name any Nigerian President that is more loved than Murtala Mohammed.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by proudlyYoruba(m): 8:38am
Fella made a statement 'I will not rest until all countries in Africa are liberated from the shackles of colonialism'. The Asaba massacre was a scar on his reputation, popularized 'NIGERIA FIRST' and 'WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT'. A GOOD HUMAN? NAH, A GREAT LEADER? I CANT SAY
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by robosky02(m): 8:40am
Kundagarten:
today any head of state or president cant make any statement without first saying...
"fellow Nigerians'"
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Dhugal: 8:40am
Kundagarten:Loved by who and who?
By primary school pupils who don't yet know right from left and brainwashed by a military dictatorship in search of heroes,to distract from their disastrous leadership?.
Hello, Generals Obasanjo and Babangida left power ages ago.
BTW, you're yet to list out the "impact" he made
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by jerseyboy: 8:45am
Nigeria, a country without authentic heroes.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by guterMann: 8:45am
In saner climes bad leaders are erased from history(e.g Hitler in Germany).
But in Nigeria they're legends and heroes.
History will never forgive you for the Asaba massacre, thank God karma served you.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Cyynthialove(f): 8:47am
May Devil keep playing with your soul. Idiot.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by NwaAmaikpe: 8:47am
Karma is a B.
Muritala Muhammed experienced the worst death. My disdain for him knows no bounds.
He is one of the many reasons I hate the N20 Naira bill.
Each time I walk into MMIA, I am repulsed knowing it is named after a genocidal villain.
If the people of the USA protested and pulled down Confederate Statues; then it wouldn't be out of place to strip the murderer of all honours.
It is an insult to people whose family tree was altered by the Asaba Massacre.
We will never forget.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by NYRP: 8:47am
If you are a Nigerian youth and you don't feel concerned about the bad leadership in Nigeria, then you need to be ashamed because it affects you directly or indirectly!
Join the first Nigerian Youth Political Revolution NOW and be a part of history!
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by iamleumas: 8:49am
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by hucienda: 8:49am
Hear he tried during his 8-month stint at the helm.
However his alleged role in the atrocious Asaba massacre against defenseless men and boys has stained him for all eternity.
I cannot in good conscience post anniversary felicitations to such individual.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by fearless2014: 8:51am
He was Buhari's mate in the military, Buhari says he is 74yrs and Nigerians believe him.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Wizberg12(m): 8:51am
lalasticlala carry the whole posthumous birthday for head
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by olamil43: 8:52am
that's my boy
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by aariwa(m): 8:53am
I heard he led troops to massacre innocent men,women and children in 1967 and that he didn't spared people who ran to house of God for sanctuary and to escape bullets
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by modelmike7(m): 8:53am
HAPPY POST HUMOUS BIRTHDAY TO THIS GREAT MAN
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Godful: 8:53am
how that take concern me?
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Paperwhite(m): 8:53am
Murtala can never be resting in peace.The atrocities he committed will continue to hunt him.Wicked soul.
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by modelmike7(m): 8:53am
olamil43:smh
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Sirheny007(m): 8:54am
robosky02:
|Re: Murtala Mohammed's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by juman(m): 8:54am
jerseyboy:
No authentic heroes.
