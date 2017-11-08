raker300:

let me reply you with these facts:



13th of February, 1976 was like every other day for the Nigerian public. However, the peace of the day was shattered by the blazing guns of one of Nigeria’s soldiers, Major Buka Suka Dimka. His bullets found target, and General Murtala Mohammed, Nigeria’s Head of State of six months, and one of the brightest brains to have occupied the seat of power, dropped dead, bringing to an end a most thriving era.



General Murtala Ramat Mohammed came to power in a bloodless coup on July 30, 1975, having toppled the government of General Yakubu Gowon while he was away in Kampala, Uganda, attending an Organisation of African Unity forum.



1. It was at this time that he introduced the phrases, “Fellow Nigerians” and “with immediate effect” to the national lexicon.



2. Mohammed’s intervention in government was well received as most Nigerians were asking questions of when the government will return power to the civilians, nine years after the coup of 1966, and five years after the civil war.



3. The General did not wait for long before introducing reforms geared towards bringing about lasting democracy and confidence in the Federal Government. In a short time, Murtala Muhammed’s policies won him broad popular support, and his decisiveness elevated him to the status of a folk hero. One of his first acts was to scrap the 1973 census, which was weighted in favor of the north, and to revert to the 1963 count for official purposes.



4. Naming Abuja as the new Federal Capital Territory

As head of state, Muhammed put in place plans to build a new Federal Capital Territory due to Lagos being overcrowded. He set up a panel headed by Justice Akinola Aguda, which chose the Abuja area as the new capital ahead of other proposed locations. On February 3, 1976, Muhammed announced that the Federal Capital, will in the future, be moving to a federal territory location of about 8,000 square kilometres in the central part of the country



5. The creation of seven states in February 1976

On 3rd February 1976 the following seven Nigerian states were created by Murtala Muhammed: Bauchi; Benue; Borno; Imo; Niger; Ogun; and Ondo.[10] Bringing the total number of states in Nigeria to nineteen in 1976



6. Foreign policy

Murtala Muhammed reappraised Nigeria's foreign policy, stressing a "Nigeria first" orientation in line with OPEC price guidelines that was to the disadvantage of other African countries. Nigeria became "neutral" rather than "nonaligned" in international affairs. The shift in orientation became apparent with respect to Angola







Murtala Muhammed was born Murtala Rufai Muhammed (he changed his name from Rufai to Ramat when he became Head of State) in Kano on November 8, 1938 into the Gynawa clan of the Fulani, and attended Barewa College, Zaria where he was classmates with officers such as Mohammed Shuwa.



He joined the Nigerian Army in 1958 and was enrolled at the Regular Officers Special Training School in Teshie, Ghana where one of his instructors in military tactics and military law was Emeka Ojukwu, then a Nigerian officer on secondment to the Officer Training School.

Muhammed received his officer training at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, UK as a regular combatant and underwent subsequent courses in Signals. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1961, and was posted to Congo where he served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force. Upon his return from the Congo in 1962, he was appointed Aide-de-camp to the Administrator of the Western Region, Moses Majekodunmi.



Murtala Muhammed was killed, aged 37, along with his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Akintunde Akintunde in his black Mercedes Benz saloon car on, February 13, 1976, in an abortive coup attempt led by Lt. Col Dimka, when his car was ambushed en route his office at Dodan Barracks, Lagos. The only visible sign of protection, according to reports, was a pistol carried by his orderly, therefore making his assassination an easy task.



