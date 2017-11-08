₦airaland Forum

‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Islie: 8:35am
Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu


A woman identified as Rachel yesterday told detectives how her nephews allegedly repeatedly raped her underage daughters.

Rachel said she and her 13 and eight-year-old daughters sought refuge at her elder sister’s two-bedroomed apartment at Bariga, after their home was overtaken by a flood.

But, according to her, her nephews took advantage of them.

The suspects, Saviour Philip, 35, and Paul Philip, 17, were brought to the Gender Office of the police at Ikeja, from Bariga Division and charged to court yesterday.

Rachel said: “I was compelled to move into my elder sister’s house because my one-room apartment was taken over by flood. I used to live at the Sawmill area of Bariga.

“My sister’s sons started raping my daughters three weeks ago. They took turns to rape them and threatened to kill them if they told anyone about it.

“But I knew about it when my eldest daughter was rude to my sister’s sons.

When I asked why she said: ‘Why won’t I be rude to uncle after he had repeated sex with me? How can I stop crying?’
“I saw what I can only describe as a shadow come across my child’s face. It was devastating to witness her distress.”

According to Rachel, the eight-year-old victim was her twin sister’s daughter. She said her twin confronted the boys when she learnt of the abominable act but was beaten up.

She said: “When my twin sister got to the shop, Paul’s mother and two of her relatives pounced on her, inflicting injury on her. My 13-year-old daughter was taken to Mirabel Centre for treatment where it was established that there was penetration.

“But I got the shock of life there when my eight year old niece opened up that Saviour also ‘fingered’ her.”

One of the victims said the 35-year-old suspect usually had anal penetration and the younger one “entered through the front.

“They threatened to kill me if I told anyone about it. Saviour brought out some charms and said he would use them on me,” the minor said.

According to the older victim, Paul was the first to defile her, adding that she was arranging clothes in the room when he grabbed her from behind and put her back on the floor.

She said: “Paul started it. One day while arranging my siblings’ clothes, after my mother had gone to the shop, he came from behind, lifted me and landed me on the floor. He covered my mouth when I wanted to shout. When he was done he threatened that if I told my mother or anyone, he would kill me.

When he finished with me, he would use his fingers on my younger sister. He usually did it in the afternoon when most tenants were away.

“Saviour penetrated through my anus. He also told me not to tell anyone and that if I told my mother, he would drive us out of the house.

“I refused to tell anyone because I was scared of death. One day, when I could not bear the pains from my private part, I told Paul I would tell my mother. He said my mother would not do anything even if I told her.

“Two Sunday ago, my mother overheard me insulting Paul. She picked up a stick and hit me with it and at the same time reminded me that Paul was not just a relative but my senior.

“I didn’t know where the boldness came from but I said ‘mummy you want to know why I am insulting him? It is because he has raped me several times.’ At that point my mother descended on Paul and demanded to know the truth.”


Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by haywire07(m): 8:38am
I want to see their pictures too...

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by AntiWailer: 8:46am
Sad.

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by ebujany(m): 8:58am
Evil
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by JasonBLood: 11:14am
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by mosegifted: 11:14am
Every body get e own problem Madam
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by EVILFOREST: 11:14am
...And All their NAMES are BIBLICAL....

It's not by " DIE by FIRE " nor by bearing "FAVOUR".
It's by Critical training, Commitment and Living By example.
Above all, soliciting God's touch.

What Evil...!!!!
They should be fed to the crocodiles.
cry cry cry cry

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by GaniuKazeem(m): 11:15am
Please connect with me, my other moniker has been banned.

abujany:
Evil
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by bentlywills(m): 11:15am
. This rape issue is getting outta hand.

Mothers biko guide your little girls
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:16am
godfatherx:
These children father can easily kill the 2 guys and plead temporary insanity
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Goodvibes: 11:16am
Nawa o
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Lilimax(f): 11:16am
Women should guard their girl child jealously because the days we live in are evil shocked
Mind the people around you especially when you have vulnerable daughters embarassed

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by tundesto(m): 11:16am
Bizarre things are just happening nowadays.

Check my signature.
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by divinehand2003(m): 11:17am
Very sad
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Imarnuel04(m): 11:17am
haywire07:
I want to see their pictures too...

See which pictures. Are you a rapist?

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Petercross4u123(m): 11:17am
Dis one wori me ooo, Evil everywhere
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by kingphilip(m): 11:17am
a 35 year old man doing this to a minor

i just hope at least justice is served at least it will go a long way


but i'm sure that scar may never be wiped off for life



parents should just be extremely careful with whose custody they leave their kids because this thing seems to be rampant this days

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Jasmine4(f): 11:18am
Useless idiots*spits*

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by godfatherx: 11:18am
The girls' fathers can easily kill the 2 guys and get away with it, they will just plead temporary insanity.

Those guys don't deserve to live.

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Chommieblaq(f): 11:19am
JasonBLood:
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.


Are you alright?
One min of fame on faceless forum is making you loose your human value?
Spewing rubbish just to get attention.
Wait for the curses it's coming, no need adding mine.



I pray they get justice and find peace too

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Bonab: 11:19am
But why?
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Benz4pimp(m): 11:20am
JasonBLood:
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.
every female from your family line will experience that natural part of life...Isee!

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by RIPEnglish: 11:20am
I don't blamed him, he can't not controlling his urge to has sex so he had to do it.

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by 3Dobserver(f): 11:21am
JasonBLood:
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.



Are you even human? Shatap dat ur mouth. Sense fall on you

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Ladiva: 11:24am
JasonBLood:
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.

May you be raped every day of your stinking life until you reverse this statement, Amen. Iranu

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Esetim(f): 11:24am
This is sooo sad! I pray they find healing.
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:24am
JasonBLood:
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.
All your kids will be rape front and back

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by surgebitcoin: 11:24am
JasonBLood:
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.

You're an evil person and a suspected rapist.

Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:25am
This world, sef.
Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Praiseamazing: 11:25am
Really , there's nothing wrong in raping an innocent child. Okay
Pray all ur daughters get raped by fools n idiots @ JasonBlood

