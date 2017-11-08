₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Islie: 8:35am
Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu
http://thenationonlineng.net/nephews-raped-two-daughters/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by haywire07(m): 8:38am
I want to see their pictures too...
8 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by AntiWailer: 8:46am
Sad.
1 Like
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by ebujany(m): 8:58am
Evil
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by JasonBLood: 11:14am
There's nothing wrong with rape it's a natural part of life.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by mosegifted: 11:14am
Every body get e own problem Madam
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by EVILFOREST: 11:14am
...And All their NAMES are BIBLICAL....
It's not by " DIE by FIRE " nor by bearing "FAVOUR".
It's by Critical training, Commitment and Living By example.
Above all, soliciting God's touch.
What Evil...!!!!
They should be fed to the crocodiles.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by GaniuKazeem(m): 11:15am
Please connect with me, my other moniker has been banned.
abujany:
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by bentlywills(m): 11:15am
. This rape issue is getting outta hand.
Mothers biko guide your little girls
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:16am
godfatherx:
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Goodvibes: 11:16am
Nawa o
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Lilimax(f): 11:16am
Women should guard their girl child jealously because the days we live in are evil
Mind the people around you especially when you have vulnerable daughters
2 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by tundesto(m): 11:16am
Bizarre things are just happening nowadays.
Check my signature.
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by divinehand2003(m): 11:17am
Very sad
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Imarnuel04(m): 11:17am
haywire07:
See which pictures. Are you a rapist?
3 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Petercross4u123(m): 11:17am
Dis one wori me ooo, Evil everywhere
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by kingphilip(m): 11:17am
a 35 year old man doing this to a minor
i just hope at least justice is served at least it will go a long way
but i'm sure that scar may never be wiped off for life
parents should just be extremely careful with whose custody they leave their kids because this thing seems to be rampant this days
1 Like
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Jasmine4(f): 11:18am
Useless idiots*spits*
1 Like
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by godfatherx: 11:18am
The girls' fathers can easily kill the 2 guys and get away with it, they will just plead temporary insanity.
Those guys don't deserve to live.
6 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Chommieblaq(f): 11:19am
JasonBLood:
Are you alright?
One min of fame on faceless forum is making you loose your human value?
Spewing rubbish just to get attention.
Wait for the curses it's coming, no need adding mine.
I pray they get justice and find peace too
19 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Bonab: 11:19am
But why?
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Benz4pimp(m): 11:20am
JasonBLood:every female from your family line will experience that natural part of life...Isee!
15 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by RIPEnglish: 11:20am
I don't blamed him, he can't not controlling his urge to has sex so he had to do it.
1 Like
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by 3Dobserver(f): 11:21am
JasonBLood:
Are you even human? Shatap dat ur mouth. Sense fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Ladiva: 11:24am
JasonBLood:
May you be raped every day of your stinking life until you reverse this statement, Amen. Iranu
8 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Esetim(f): 11:24am
This is sooo sad! I pray they find healing.
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:24am
JasonBLood:All your kids will be rape front and back
4 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by surgebitcoin: 11:24am
JasonBLood:
You're an evil person and a suspected rapist.
5 Likes
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:25am
This world, sef.
|Re: ‘My Nephews Raped Two Of My Daughters’ - Woman by Praiseamazing: 11:25am
Really , there's nothing wrong in raping an innocent child. Okay
Pray all ur daughters get raped by fools n idiots @ JasonBlood
1 Like
