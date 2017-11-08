Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna (15103 Views)

A Junior Secondary School 2 student of Government Day Secondary School, Tunga-Minna, who was allegedly impregnated by the Vice Principal, Malam Mohammed Mohammed, has been delivered of a baby boy. The minor gave birth at Injita village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger, last week.

Mohammed, who was arraigned on April 4, is currently standing trial on a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child and impregnating a female student.



The accused was remanded in prison for three months after he pleaded not guilty to the charge, before he was granted bail in the sum of N1 million by Magistrate Fatima Auna.



According to Auna, Mohammed’s action contravened sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 341 and 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.



The victim, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Munya, disclosed that she gave birth to a baby boy at her native village because her guardian in Minna took her back to her parents in August.



She said that the Vice Principal had not come to see her, and solicited the assistance of the state government to cater for the child.



The minor, however, said that the incident would not stop her from realising her dream of becoming a Nurse.



“I am not happy to be a mother at this tender age, but I will not allow the incident to shatter my dreams of becoming a nurse.



“I want to return to school as quickly as possible because I still want to become a Nurse,” she said.



I no even trust Nigeria again. 5 Likes 1 Share

It is legal .



Our holy book supports it and our northern tradition does too.



and since a distinguished senator did same , I demand the immediate release of the paedophile 16 Likes 1 Share

Na them, hawsa people... I just wonder watin u see 4 this pikin 1 Like

ekensi01:

I no even trust Nigeria again.



not Nigeria but one tribe not Nigeria but one tribe 1 Like



What exactly is he not guilty of The gal has given birth to a boy yet he pleads not guilty in courtWhat exactly is he not guilty of 18 Likes

Yeligray:

not Nigeria but one tribe I'm listenning tell me the tribe. I'm listenning tell me the tribe.

:

Yeligray:

not Nigeria but one tribe Yeligray:

Na them, hawsa people... I just wonder watin u see 4 this pikin You will think hausa will be the major tribe in Niger state been in the North Central(or middle belt) region but actually it's not. And FYI sex with minors isn't just relegated to the north alone. You will think hausa will be the major tribe in Niger state been in the North Central(or middle belt) region but actually it's not. And FYI sex with minors isn't just relegated to the north alone.

Pedo.... 3 Likes

Na bad news juz plenty for nairaland frontpage





Na weytn self

I am coming back for this.. i need to call my daughter and ask if there's any teacher in her school crushing on her. .... i need to act fast...

I dont have anytin to say...





Maybe the poster below can help me...





Too much wickedness Can somebody just burn Nigerian down to the groundToo much wickedness

girl, you a nurse already. the person you will take care of is your child

JSS2 What the hell! some people dey shame. so Na any dvd dem fit insert dem disk abi. as long as disk hike dey there Na to dey fire dey go.. j sorry for this generation for that place..

Kaziar:



You will think hausa will be the major tribe in Niger state been in the North Central(or middle belt) region but actually it's not. And FYI sex with minors isn't just relegated to the north alone.

are you the son of the vice principal? are you the son of the vice principal?

Imagine a minor for dat matter! Some d*ck nid to be cutoff. Such a man can easily sleep with his daughter

G

can you imagine?



Cash Network CPA Verified Account Needed Urgently Contact Me On Whatsapp 07062235480 If You Have can you imagine?Cash Network CPA Verified Account Needed Urgently Contact Me On Whatsapp 07062235480 If You Have

Na waoo Oga VP

God help us

haywire07:

It is legal .



Our holy book supports it and our northern tradition does too.



and since a distinguished senator did same , I demand the immediate release of the paedophile

I heard u have a younger sister of around 6 years old, would you allow me marry her pls? I heard u have a younger sister of around 6 years old, would you allow me marry her pls? 1 Like

haywire07:

It is legal .



Our holy book supports it and our northern tradition does too.



and since a distinguished senator did same , I demand the immediate release of the paedophile .





this is a new low for sarcasm ! this is a new low for sarcasm ! 1 Like

straight to prison

No be Naija again? Nothing surprises me anymore if I am being honest.

Chei

Sharplakezy:

girl, you a nurse already. the person you will take care of is you child

Faz3:

