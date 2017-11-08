₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by levrin: 9:00am
A Junior Secondary School 2 student of Government Day Secondary School, Tunga-Minna, who was allegedly impregnated by the Vice Principal, Malam Mohammed Mohammed, has been delivered of a baby boy. The minor gave birth at Injita village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger, last week.
Mohammed, who was arraigned on April 4, is currently standing trial on a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child and impregnating a female student.
The accused was remanded in prison for three months after he pleaded not guilty to the charge, before he was granted bail in the sum of N1 million by Magistrate Fatima Auna.
According to Auna, Mohammed’s action contravened sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 341 and 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The victim, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Munya, disclosed that she gave birth to a baby boy at her native village because her guardian in Minna took her back to her parents in August.
She said that the Vice Principal had not come to see her, and solicited the assistance of the state government to cater for the child.
The minor, however, said that the incident would not stop her from realising her dream of becoming a Nurse.
“I am not happy to be a mother at this tender age, but I will not allow the incident to shatter my dreams of becoming a nurse.
“I want to return to school as quickly as possible because I still want to become a Nurse,” she said.
Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/jss-2-student-impregnated-vice-principal-delivers-baby-minna
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by ekensi01(m): 9:02am
I no even trust Nigeria again.
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by haywire07(m): 9:07am
It is legal .
Our holy book supports it and our northern tradition does too.
and since a distinguished senator did same , I demand the immediate release of the paedophile
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Yeligray(m): 9:29am
Na them, hawsa people... I just wonder watin u see 4 this pikin
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Yeligray(m): 11:08am
ekensi01:not Nigeria but one tribe
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by deflover(m): 12:23pm
The gal has given birth to a boy yet he pleads not guilty in court
What exactly is he not guilty of
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by ekensi01(m): 12:55pm
Yeligray:I'm listenning tell me the tribe.
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Gabaleve(m): 2:50pm
:
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Kaziar: 5:38pm
Yeligray:
Yeligray:You will think hausa will be the major tribe in Niger state been in the North Central(or middle belt) region but actually it's not. And FYI sex with minors isn't just relegated to the north alone.
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Spaxon(f): 10:08pm
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Flashh: 10:08pm
Pedo....
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by johnstar(m): 10:08pm
Na bad news juz plenty for nairaland frontpage
Na weytn self
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Abbeywest: 10:08pm
I am coming back for this.. i need to call my daughter and ask if there's any teacher in her school crushing on her. .... i need to act fast...
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by BiggerPRICK1(m): 10:09pm
I dont have anytin to say...
Maybe the poster below can help me...
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by frosbel2: 10:10pm
Can somebody just burn Nigerian down to the ground
Too much wickedness
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Sharplakezy(m): 10:10pm
girl, you a nurse already. the person you will take care of is your child
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by habsydiamond(m): 10:11pm
JSS2 What the hell! some people dey shame. so Na any dvd dem fit insert dem disk abi. as long as disk hike dey there Na to dey fire dey go.. j sorry for this generation for that place..
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by muller101(m): 10:12pm
Kaziar:are you the son of the vice principal?
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Michaelpresh(m): 10:13pm
Imagine a minor for dat matter! Some d*ck nid to be cutoff. Such a man can easily sleep with his daughter
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by menwongo(m): 10:13pm
G
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by drmingler(m): 10:14pm
can you imagine?
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by tballeyy(m): 10:16pm
Na waoo Oga VP
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by bentlywills(m): 10:16pm
God help us
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by Faz3: 10:17pm
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by daddio: 10:17pm
haywire07:
I heard u have a younger sister of around 6 years old, would you allow me marry her pls?
1 Like
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by elChapo1: 10:18pm
haywire07:.
this is a new low for sarcasm !
1 Like
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by modelmike7(m): 10:18pm
straight to prison
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by chic2pimp(m): 10:20pm
No be Naija again? Nothing surprises me anymore if I am being honest.
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by veacea: 10:20pm
Chei
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by menwongo(m): 10:20pm
Sharplakezy:
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by menwongo(m): 10:25pm
Faz3:this marketing at it peak
|Re: JSS 2 Student Impregnated By Her Vice Principal, Delivers A Baby In Minna by kbzee11(m): 10:25pm
Pussy confusing Men right from the beginning of time... only God go help us..
