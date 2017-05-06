Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" (7327 Views)

Fani-Kayode was reacting to comments credited to the VP, for accusing former President Goodluck Jonathan of withdrawing large sums of money from the nation’s treasury two weeks to the 2015 Presidential election.



Osinbajo had on Monday during the legislative economic summit themed “Legislative Framework for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development”, described incredible things Jonathan did before 2015 general elections as unbridled waste and corruption.



He specifically said that seeks before the 2015 elections, the government of Goodluck Jonathan, ostensibly doled out N100billion and $295million in cash within two weeks.



But in a series of tweets on Tuesday, the PDP chieftain, lambasted the Vice President, telling him to leave former President Jonathan alone.









"100 billion and $289 million was withdrawn in cash by GEJ 2 weeks before the pres. election ostensibly for security"- VP Yemi Osinbajo.



There is nothing worse than a pernicious liar and a sanctimonious, self-serving dwarf.



Leave Jonathan alone and clean up ur filthy mess!

Chief wailing wailer 13 Likes 3 Shares

Kai. this man mouth ehh 6 Likes

A Pernicious Liar and a Sanctimonious, Self-Serving Dwarf. Wow! Wow! Wow!



Love him or hate him, FFK is soooo gooood with words, a really great asset to PDP. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Self-Serving Dwarf



No Comment Self-Serving DwarfNo Comment 39 Likes 2 Shares

Kundagarten:

A Pernicious liar and a Sanctimonious, Self-Serving Dwarf. Wow!



FFK is soooo gooood with words, a great asset to PDP.



mynd44 lalasticlala pls wetin be the meaning of Pernicious and Sanctimonious? mynd44 lalasticlala pls wetin be the meaning of Pernicious and Sanctimonious? 3 Likes

FFK.... What na... U wan kill am... 5 Likes

FFK IS RUNNING MAD AGAIN. HE NEEDS MEDICAL ATTENTION BEFORE IT GETS OUT OF HAND. 8 Likes 2 Shares

PointZerom:







mynd44 lalasticlala pls wetin be the meaning of Pernicious and Sanctimonious? Bros the thing tire me o, this FFK ehn

Lalasticlala Mynd44 where una dey? Bros the thing tire me o, this FFK ehnLalasticlala Mynd44 where una dey? 1 Like

Lying is normal with this hausa party 5 Likes





Enjoy y'all.



Here's pix of the self serving Dwarf, waiting for Buhari to send him on an errand.Enjoy y'all. 18 Likes

PointZerom:







mynd44 lalasticlala pls wetin be the meaning of Pernicious and Sanctimonious? GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND NA. GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND NA.

clevvermind:

GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND NA. Google no dey my phone Google no dey my phone

You can call a short man anything even insulting his manhood, but don't call him "dwarf", this he will never forget...he will deal with Kayode when he gets into the office of president. 3 Likes 2 Shares

FATALITY

PointZerom:







mynd44 lalasticlala pls wetin be the meaning of Pernicious and Sanctimonious? #AskMeOnceAgain! #AskMeOnceAgain!

PointZerom:



Google no dey my phone

THEN YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO. JUST GO AND THROW IT IN THE LAGOON. THEN YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO. JUST GO AND THROW IT IN THE LAGOON.





Pray, is he like Tyrion Lannista? So Osibanjo is an imp.Pray, is he like Tyrion Lannista?

devindevin2000:

You can call a short man anything even insulting his manhood, but don't call him "dwarf", this he will never forget...he will deal with Kayode when he gets into the office of president.



So no 'dwarf' then. How about 'Imp' ? So no 'dwarf' then. How about 'Imp' ? 1 Like 1 Share

clevvermind:

THEN YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO. JUST GO AND THROW IT IN THE LAGOON.

devindevin2000:

You can call a short man anything even insulting his manhood, but don't call him "dwarf", this he will never forget...he will deal with Kayode when he gets into the office of president. 2 Likes

PointZerom:

.

Me? For where, I'm very tall oh, 6'5. Just stating the obvious based on my short yorubaa friends...yorubaa men too dey short from low testosterone. Me? For where, I'm very tall oh, 6'5. Just stating the obvious based on my short yorubaa friends...yorubaa men too dey short from low testosterone. 3 Likes 1 Share

PointZerom:

Self-Serving Dwarf



No Comment

Lol... Lol...

PointZerom:

Self-Serving Dwarf

No Comment

FATALITY FATALITY

Someone cannut becum a pernious liar nd sanctimonous dwarf in peace again? op he is your vice presido, take it or leave it 1 Like

dis man sabi yab sha

devindevin2000:

You can call a short man anything even insulting his manhood, but don't call him "dwarf", this he will never forget...he will deal with Kayode when he gets into the office of president.

This guy get bad mouth. I think the best way to deal with people like this is to ignore them. This guy get bad mouth. I think the best way to deal with people like this is to ignore them.

What a knockout punch.



I feel for Osibande. 1 Like

madridguy:

Chief wailing wailer

What do we do to him? What do we do to him?

how are you JAN?



chibabe259:





What do we do to him? I don't know for the basket mouthhow are you JAN?

Following