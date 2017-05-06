₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by Penalty82(m): 9:27am
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has described Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as a pernicious liar and a sanctimonious, self-serving dwarf.
Fani-Kayode was reacting to comments credited to the VP, for accusing former President Goodluck Jonathan of withdrawing large sums of money from the nation’s treasury two weeks to the 2015 Presidential election.
Osinbajo had on Monday during the legislative economic summit themed “Legislative Framework for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development”, described incredible things Jonathan did before 2015 general elections as unbridled waste and corruption.
He specifically said that seeks before the 2015 elections, the government of Goodluck Jonathan, ostensibly doled out N100billion and $295million in cash within two weeks.
But in a series of tweets on Tuesday, the PDP chieftain, lambasted the Vice President, telling him to leave former President Jonathan alone.
"100 billion and $289 million was withdrawn in cash by GEJ 2 weeks before the pres. election ostensibly for security"- VP Yemi Osinbajo.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by madridguy(m): 9:28am
Chief wailing wailer
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by eagleeye2: 9:29am
Kai. this man mouth ehh
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by Kundagarten: 9:30am
A Pernicious Liar and a Sanctimonious, Self-Serving Dwarf. Wow! Wow! Wow!
Love him or hate him, FFK is soooo gooood with words, a really great asset to PDP.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointZerom: 9:31am
Self-Serving Dwarf
No Comment
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointZerom: 9:36am
Kundagarten:
mynd44 lalasticlala pls wetin be the meaning of Pernicious and Sanctimonious?
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by uwa1(m): 9:38am
FFK.... What na... U wan kill am...
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by clevvermind(m): 9:38am
FFK IS RUNNING MAD AGAIN. HE NEEDS MEDICAL ATTENTION BEFORE IT GETS OUT OF HAND.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by Kundagarten: 9:38am
PointZerom:Bros the thing tire me o, this FFK ehn
Lalasticlala Mynd44 where una dey?
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by okosodo: 9:39am
Lying is normal with this hausa party
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by Kundagarten: 9:39am
Here's pix of the self serving Dwarf, waiting for Buhari to send him on an errand.
Enjoy y'all.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by clevvermind(m): 9:40am
PointZerom:GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND NA.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointZerom: 9:42am
clevvermind:Google no dey my phone
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by devindevin2000: 9:43am
You can call a short man anything even insulting his manhood, but don't call him "dwarf", this he will never forget...he will deal with Kayode when he gets into the office of president.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by Adaowerri111: 9:43am
FATALITY
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by dodelight(m): 9:44am
PointZerom:#AskMeOnceAgain!
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by clevvermind(m): 9:46am
PointZerom:THEN YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO. JUST GO AND THROW IT IN THE LAGOON.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointB: 9:47am
So Osibanjo is an imp.
Pray, is he like Tyrion Lannista?
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointB: 9:48am
devindevin2000:
So no 'dwarf' then. How about 'Imp' ?
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointZerom: 9:53am
clevvermind:
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by PointZerom: 9:54am
devindevin2000:
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by devindevin2000: 9:57am
PointZerom:
Me? For where, I'm very tall oh, 6'5. Just stating the obvious based on my short yorubaa friends...yorubaa men too dey short from low testosterone.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by devindevin2000: 9:58am
PointZerom:
Lol...
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by chibabe259(f): 9:59am
PointZerom:
FATALITY
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by ucnwafor(m): 9:59am
Someone cannut becum a pernious liar nd sanctimonous dwarf in peace again? op he is your vice presido, take it or leave it
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by hucienda: 10:01am
dis man sabi yab sha
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by chibabe259(f): 10:02am
devindevin2000:
This guy get bad mouth. I think the best way to deal with people like this is to ignore them.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by sdindan: 10:02am
What a knockout punch.
I feel for Osibande.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by chibabe259(f): 10:04am
madridguy:
What do we do to him?
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by madridguy(m): 10:09am
I don't know for the basket mouth how are you JAN?
chibabe259:
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by Fxmanager(m): 10:09am
Following
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo Is A Pernicious Liar, Sanctimonious Self-Serving Dwarf" by chibabe259(f): 10:11am
madridguy:
Very well.
