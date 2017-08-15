

Before you chose your choice of institution, it is better to know how much they are paying as fee.

You might apply for admission into any University and finds out that the tuition fee is above what you bargain for. Because of that, we have list all the Nigerian Universities and their school fees for 2017.



1. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is a federal government research university located in Zaria, Kaduna State. ABU was founded on October 4, 1962, as the University of Northern Nigeria. The university operates two campuses: Samaru (main) and Kongo in Zaria. There is also pre-degree School located in Funtua few kilometres away from main campus owned by the university.

The Samaru campus houses the administrative offices, faculties of; sciences, social-sciences, arts and languages, education, environmental design, engineering, medical sciences. agricultural sciences and research facilities. The Kongo campus hosts the faculties of Law and Administration.

The Faculty of Administration consists of Accounting, Business Administration, Local Government and Development Studies and Public Administration Departments. Additionally, the university is responsible for a variety of other institutions and programs at other locations.

School Fees Range: ₦ 27,000



2. University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan (UI) is the oldest and one of the most prestigious Nigerian universities, and is located five miles (8 kilometres) from the centre of the major city of Ibadan in Western Nigeria. Besides the College of Medicine, there are now eleven other faculties: Arts , Science, Agriculture and Forestry, Social Sciences, Education, Veterinary Medicine, Technology, Law, Pharmacy, Public Health, and Dentistry. The University has residential and sports facilities for staff and students on campus, as well as separate botanical and zoological gardens.

School Fees Range: ₦ 30,000



3. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State, or FUNAAB, (FUNAAB) was established on 1 January 1988 by the Federal Government when four universities of technology, earlier merged in 1984, were demerged. This led to the creation of the first two universities of agriculture in Abeokuta and Makurdi.

The university is one of the three universities of agriculture in Nigeria, the other being in Makurdi (Benue State) and Umudike (Abia State). The university started at its mini-campus in Isale-Igbein in the heart of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

In December 1997 it moverd to its permanent site on a 10,000-hectare campus which is located next to the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority on the Abeokuta-Ibadan road in the North Eastern end of the city, 15 km from Abeokuta City Centre.

School Fees Range: ₦ 32,000



4. Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Bayero University Kano (BUK) is a university situated in Kano, Kano State, Nigeria. It was founded in 1977, when it was renamed from Bayero University College and upgraded from university college to university. It has Faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Islamic Studies, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Science, Earth and Environmental Studies, Pharmacy, Social, Management Science and the recent Faculty of Computer Science & Information Technology.

Research Centers include: Center for Dryland Agriculture, Center for Biotechnology Research, Center for Renewable Energy and Center for the Study of Nigerian Languages among others.

School Fees Range: ₦ 33,000



5. University of Calabar (UNICAL)

The University of Calabar – also known as UNICAL – is a university situated in Calabar, Cross River State, southeastern Nigeria. It is one of Nigeria’s second generation federal universities.

The University of Calabar was a campus of the University of Nigeria until 1975. The architecture was designed by John Elliott. It was established by decree to fulfill this traditional mandate, its motto “Knowledge for Service”.

The male students are known as Malabites, while the female students are Malabresses. The male hostel is called Malabo. This was a result of challenges faced by the students at a time which coincided with the suffering experienced in Malabo by Nigerian deportees from Equatorial Guinea (whose capital is Malabo) at the time.

School Fees Range: ₦ 35,000



6. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada (UNIABUJA)

The University of Abuja in the Nigerian capital Abuja was established on January 1, 1988 (under Decree No. 110 of 1992 as amended) as a dual-mode university with the mandate to run conventional and distance learning programmes.

The Law Faculty being the pride of the University of Abuja, is known for having one of the most Organised Student Representative Councils (LAWSAN) in the Country.

The university has its mini campus in Gwagwalada, Abuja, Nigeria and a permanent site covering about 11,824 hectares located along the Kaduna – Lokoja – Abuja Road. The Permanent site is home to the Faculties of Arts, Science, Management Science Veterinary medicine, Agriculture and Engineering with the College of medicine and contains the university senate and other administrative building. The mini campus is still the temporary location to the Faculties of education social science, and law.

School Fees Range: ₦ 36,000



9. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina (FUDMA)

Federal University Dutsin-Ma built by the administration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was founded in February 2011 and is located in Katsina state.

The school has eight faculties which include: Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences and School of General and Preliminary Studies.

School Fees Range: ₦ 43,000



10. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

The University of Port-Harcourt is a university in the Nigerian city of Port Harcourt. It was established in 1975 as University College, Port Harcourt, and was given university status in 1977.

UNIPORT has ten faculties which include Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences, College of Health Sciences, Faculty of Natural and Applied Science, Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Agriculture.

School Fees Range: ₦ 45,000



11. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, originally the Federal University of Agriculture, is a federal university in Umudike, Abia State, Nigeria established as a specialized University by a Federal Government of Nigeria Decree No 48 of November 1992.

The institution is located in the Agricultural Training and Research city of Umudike, about 10 kilometers from Umuahia (capital of Abia State). The major link road to the University is the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Federal Road, a direct route to the State capitals of Abia Akwa-Ibom and Cross River States.

The first set of students were admitted into the institution during the 1993/94 academic year with a student population of 82. The nickname “Umudykes” or “U’dykers” refers to students, alumni, and sports teams of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture.

School Fees Range: ₦ 46,000



12. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

The Great University of Benin – also known as UNIBEN – is one of Nigeria’s first generation federal universities. The University of Benin was founded in 1970. It started as an Institute of Technology and was accorded the status of a full-fledged University by National Universities Commission (NUC) on 1 July 1971.

Following NUC’s directives, the university experimented with the Collegiate System in 1991/92 and 1992/93. However, in the light of new developments, the university reverted to the Faculty System in January 1994. Presently, the university essentially operates the Faculty System except for the Schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences, and Institute of Child Health, which reverted to the Collegiate System in August 1999, with a Provost as its administrative head.

The faculties include Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, Life Sciences, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, Physical Sciences, Social Sciences, Environmental Science and Center For Entrepreneurship Study.

School Fees Range: ₦ 47,000



13. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) is a Federal Government established post-secondary educational institution located in Owerri, Nigeria.

FUTO specializes in technological education. The University is a designated Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and has a core competence in the development of vaccines and drugs.

FUTO has nine schools which include School of Agriculture and Agriculture Technology, School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, School of Entrepreneurship and Management Technology, School of Environmental Technology, School of Life Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Information and Communication Technology, School of Technology Education and School of Post Graduate Studies.

School Fees Range: ₦ 48,000



14. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

The Federal University of Technology Akure (informally known as FUTA) was founded in 1981 under a drive by the government of Nigeria to create universities that specialised in producing graduates with practical as well as theoretical knowledge of technologies. It is located in Akure.

Federal University of Technology Akure has been ranked the 8th best university and 1st University Of Technology in Nigeria by webometrics as at 2015.

FUTA has seven schools which include School of Science, School of Earth and Mineral Sciences, School of Environmental Technology, School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, School of Agricultural and Agricultural Technology, School of Management Technology and School of Postgraduate Studies.

School Fees Range: ₦ 49,000



15. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) is a Federal Government established post-secondary educational institution located in Minna, Nigeria.

FUTMINNA specializes in technological education. The University is a designated Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and has a core competence in the development of vaccines and drugs.

FUTMINNA was founded in 1983, and the first Vice-Chancellor was Professor J.O. Ndagi who served from 1983 to 1990. In the beginning, the University took over the facilities of the former Government Teachers’ College Bosso, for use on a permanent basis.

This site now serves as the Bosso Campus of the University. The main campus gidan kwano which is sited on a 10,650 hectares of land is located along the Minna – Kataeregi – Bida Road.

School Fees Range: ₦ 50,000



See More Stuffs Like This From Source Below: SOURCE: SOURCE: https://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/08/15-cheapest-universities-in-nigeria.html 2 Likes 1 Share