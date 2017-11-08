Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Winners Chapel To Build A University In Ghana (6541 Views)

According to the National Pastor, James Muyiwa, the educational institution will be a world class university.



Addressing thousands of members of the church Winners Chapel home coming ceremony over the weekend, Pastor Muyiwa said the church is ready to give back to the society.







“Very shortly, we shall be unveiling to the members of the public the world class university which the ministry intends to build in Ghana to cater for the educational advancement of the youth of the nation. Our ministry is people friendly as it was founded on the platform of a God driven vision to help people and specifically to liberate the whole world from all the oppressions of the devil through the preaching of the Word of Faith.”







“Wherever this ministry is found, we have always been a blessing to that Community. Apart from preaching the message of faith with diverse testimonies of healings, deliverances and breakthroughs in the lives of the people, we teach other practical aspects of life which have always been a great blessing to the people involved.”







Pastor Muwuyi added that God has seen the church through all the hard times since its establishment in Ghana.







“God has been exceptionally good to us in this commission and especially in this country. It is therefore our bounden duty to appreciate Him and acknowledge Him for making our case truly different in all aspects of life”.



This would be the fifth University of the Living Faith Church and the first foreign University of the commission. The Establishment would be followed by another University in Congo DRC and Kenya.



The third University of the commission under request of NUC is currently under construction in Abuja.The church had earlier received a request from NUC to build a World class University in the Nation's capital and budget for constructing the Abuja University would exceed that of Covenant and Landmark put together.



The now fmr President of Gamia, Jammeh had also requested for a University to be built in the Gambia. There is however no indication the Church would honor that request yet.



The fourth University(Crown University) is also currently under construction in Tinapa, Cross river and would focus on Ship Building, Naval Architecture and Marine Studies....

Construction of both the Cross river and Abuja University commenced in April 2017 though funds had been fully available for both since 2011 and is expected not to exceed the normal 12 month construction cycle of the Church.

All to the Glory of God!

? Why not in Nigeria

RicardoRich:

Why not in Nigeria ? Must it be in Nigeria? Must it be in Nigeria? 6 Likes 1 Share

RicardoRich:

Why not in Nigeria ? The Church has two universities in Nigeria already and two more currently under construction. This Ghanian own is to serve living faith members in over 150 branches in Ghana and is the only one planned for the nation Ghana till at least 2032.



*Someone just said living faith members can't afford the ones in Naija and I just laugh. You just come to Covenant on Sunday when Living faith finishes their service in Canaanland then you would understand that indeed many Living faith families are schooling in CU. Hence their is usually more activity in the university on Sunday than on Saturday because parents would definitely come around to check their wards. And that's just Living Faith Canaanland. What about living faith families in Warrior, PH, Abuja, Oyo etc who also have their kids there and can't come and visit on Sunday. I believe winners chapel has some of the wealthiest people in this country if not how could they have bought out an entire 3,000 unit of Houses at Ota in a short period .* The Church has two universities in Nigeria already and two more currently under construction. This Ghanian own is to serve living faith members in over 150 branches in Ghana and is the only one planned for the nation Ghana till at least 2032.*Someone just said living faith members can't afford the ones in Naija and I just laugh. You just come to Covenant on Sunday when Living faith finishes their service in Canaanland then you would understand that indeed many Living faith families are schooling in CU. Hence their is usually more activity in the university on Sunday than on Saturday because parents would definitely come around to check their wards. And that's just Living Faith Canaanland. What about living faith families in Warrior, PH, Abuja, Oyo etc who also have their kids there and can't come and visit on Sunday. I believe winners chapel has some of the wealthiest people in this country if not how could they have bought out an entire 3,000 unit of Houses at Ota in a short period .* 8 Likes

Statsocial:

Guy, I can see that the educational revolution is taking over West Africa, and indeed Africa, but don't you think that will greatly reduce the amount of Ghanian applicants and other neighboring countries to them contesting for a space in Covenant University? Guy, I can see that the educational revolution is taking over West Africa, and indeed Africa, but don't you think that will greatly reduce the amount of Ghanian applicants and other neighboring countries to them contesting for a space in Covenant University? 1 Like

Hope the worshippers would be able to afford it. 3 Likes

It's business as usual 5 Likes

Statsocial:



The Church has two universities in Nigeria already and two more currently under construction. This Ghanian own is to serve living faith members in over 150 branches in Ghana and is the only one planned for the nation Ghana till at least 2032.

Lalasticlala if you put the fifth one in Nigeria, it might add more to the economy of Nigeria. if you put the fifth one in Nigeria, it might add more to the economy of Nigeria. 1 Like





If not. Fvck it! Is it free for ChristiansIf not. Fvck it! 8 Likes 2 Shares

which only the rich can afford 2 Likes





Our tithes and offerings are working Magas don pay, shout HALLELUYAH!!!Our tithes and offerings are working

Well done

hucienda:

Hope the worshippers would be able to afford it.

University is not cheap.



If you want the worshippers to afford it, make Oyedepo pay his staff salaries less than 80000 monthly and forget about using generator.



I don't like Oyedepo, but university is not cheap. University is not cheap.If you want the worshippers to afford it, make Oyedepo pay his staff salaries less than 80000 monthly and forget about using generator.I don't like Oyedepo, but university is not cheap. 4 Likes

Statsocial:



The Church has two universities in Nigeria already and two more currently under construction. This Ghanian own is to serve living faith members in over 150 branches in Ghana and is the only one planned for the nation Ghana till at least 2032.

Lalasticlala how is the one in Nigeria serving living faith members in Nigeria ? When 60% members won't be able to afford the pay . Just say it another source of income for the church . how is the one in Nigeria serving living faith members in Nigeria ? When 60% members won't be able to afford the pay . Just say it another source of income for the church .

Will it be free for church members? After all it's their tithe.





[quote author=OtemSapien post=62187355]Magas don pay, shout HALLELUYAH!!!

hucienda:

Hope the worshippers would be able to afford it.

Yes they will Yes they will

Africa will be great again as God has said it. 2 Likes

Another healthy investment from the MOG himself. The value of the Ghanaian currency is higher, so that means more revenue. 2 Likes

Good.

Bishop Oyedepo has proven himself.

He can do it again with God's help 1 Like

muller101:

Will it be free for church members? After all it's their tithe.



So the one Government built with your tax is free 10 Likes 1 Share

RicardoRich:

Why not in Nigeria ?

Is it by force to comment. By next year they will have 4 World class Universities in Nigeria alone. So why not in other countries too.? Even if you don't know about the upcoming two, don't you know Covenant and Landmark? Is it by force to comment. By next year they will have 4 World class Universities in Nigeria alone. So why not in other countries too.? Even if you don't know about the upcoming two, don't you know Covenant and Landmark? 1 Like 1 Share

kumakunta:

how is the one in Nigeria serving living faith members in Nigeria ? When 60% members won't be able to afford the pay . Just say it another source of income for the church .

Goan Hang.. University is not cheap. How do you expect the church to pay workers and other logistics Goan Hang.. University is not cheap. How do you expect the church to pay workers and other logistics

OtemSapien:

Magas don pay, shout HALLELUYAH!!!



Our tithes and offerings are working

Grow up.



University isn't cheap.



Even if Oyedepo sells all his private jets, and his bling bling he still won't have enough for funding.



Go and ask the atheist afe babalola why he charges high fees too, or why govt cannot find 3 trillion for our universities. Grow up.University isn't cheap.Even if Oyedepo sells all his private jets, and his bling bling he still won't have enough for funding.Go and ask the atheist afe babalola why he charges high fees too, or why govt cannot find 3 trillion for our universities. 2 Likes

SageTravels:







So the one Government built with your tax is free

God bless you sir. God bless you sir. 1 Like

SageTravels:





Goan Hang LOL.. Winners chapel PRO LOL.. Winners chapel PRO

With which country money?

chai, their mumu never do?

people make una open una eyes





SageTravels:







So the one Government built with your tax is free at least it's still affordable to some extent even to the average earning citizen. at least it's still affordable to some extent even to the average earning citizen.