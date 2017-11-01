₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,841 members, 3,900,394 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 03:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) (5717 Views)
Armed Robbers Shoot Man Dead Inside A Lexus Jeep In Owerri (Graphic Pics) / Robbers Shoot Chinese At Owerri Diamond Bank, Kill Inspector, Cart Away N10m / Dead Body Of The Female Airforce Officer Shot Dead By Lover In Makurdi (Graphic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Igboblog: 2:02pm
Information reaching Ndigbotvnews has it that this young man has just been shot dead. According to the report, this man is an Okada Rider who was taking the guys to their destination but all of a sudden, the armed robbers requested that the Okada Rider should give them the motorcycle but he refused which resulted to his death. Below is the report...
CHRISMASS IS HERE AGAIN,OOOO
An Okada rider name not known,has just been shout dead by two arm robbers this after noon along JOHN ENYI street Asase North Bank.
The two arm robbers who were been conveyed by the Okada rider ordered him to handover the key in a quiet place where he resisted and they opened fire dropping him on the ground before carrying his bike.
Please, advice your brother, husband, uncle, friend, relative that is an Okada rider to stop carrying people to places that are hidden as Christmas is by the corner.
News via Ndigbotvnews : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/11/breaking-two-armed-robbers-shot-okada.html?m=1
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by falcon01: 2:05pm
same old sh*t. Nairaland is turning to bestgore
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:05pm
Instead of shooting him dead, they can't over power him and take the bike? The mumu bike man sef no reason am well. What is bike compared to his life? He eventually lost the bike and his life. Vanity
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by AmadiAba: 2:13pm
sad
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:38pm
Poverty is a curse.
To think a sane man voluntarily gave up his life for a rickety bike breaks my heart.
If I were God, I will judge him the same way I'd judge a person who committed suicide.
Trust me, if it were by my powers, this okadaman will rot in hellfire.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:39pm
The sad news we see these days is unprecedented . This country can never be good.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Greatmind23: 2:40pm
God protect us and our family
Timber land shoe for sale
09033770118
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by mckazzy(m): 2:40pm
Such is life.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by wintersnow(m): 2:41pm
Y'all should pray for me...lost my uncle last night..
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by chloride6: 2:41pm
Might not be armed robbery.
Maybe Cultism.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by muller101(m): 2:41pm
Who is the eye witness. Dead men tell no tales. Hungry blogger
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:41pm
RIP man.
A ko ni rin lojo ti ebi ba n pa ona o.
Amin.
We no go Waka on a day that the devil wants to meet its quota o. Amen.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Daniello25: 2:42pm
Haaaaa..... Oga oooo.......
Y killing people up and down Soldier killed,now armed robbers killed.... Now e go police man.....
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by warrenweste(m): 2:42pm
To bad
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Dizu(m): 2:43pm
This life is something else, both the rich and poor at times suffer the same fate, can u imagine an okada driver struggling to make ends meet, dyeing in such a manner, Rip.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Dollabiz: 2:46pm
Sad
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by ctrld: 2:46pm
Life ehn!
Are you a freelancer? Do you want to earn money?
Join www.ni-lance.com now .
P.S: www.ni-lance.com is a Nigerian freelance website.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by hoodmenconcept(m): 2:46pm
bros, this one nah army shoe or mopol shoe.. e be like say, nah from BLACK TIMBER FOREST una get the shore from...
this ur boot get as e be ooo
Greatmind23:
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by eagleonearth(m): 2:48pm
I don't pray for such incidents but why should we hold tightly onto the things of life to the extent of losing a precious thing as life in the process. People's car have been snatched at gun point and they lived to drive a better ride. You can only resist at stick point. People have lost their lives because they thought a gun being pointed at them was a toy. What a costly assumption. Life is too precious. May we all be protected by the great unseen hands of the Almighty from kidnappers, one chance people and armed robbers in Jesus name.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Dizu(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Dizu(m): 2:49pm
[url][/url]
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Dizu(m): 2:49pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by Greatmind23: 2:49pm
hoodmenconcept:don't be silly bro act up
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by fabrestove: 2:49pm
Why dem no go rob bank?
Idiots.
D okada guy sef F**k up,
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by timbs001(m): 2:49pm
wintersnow:May God console you bro and the family of the deceased. Be strong
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by bastien: 2:51pm
RIP
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by hoodmenconcept(m): 2:51pm
Greatmind23:
u think say, ur boot rhyme up with the pics wey u upload..
lol
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by ybalogs(m): 2:52pm
How much will the armed robber see from the murdered Okada man ? He just wasted the life of a hussler just like that.RIP to the dead.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by gypsey(m): 2:52pm
let the robbers take the bloody bike! i could have bought him a new bike if his life depended on it, as it appears. very sad.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by kabakaauu: 2:55pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) by condralbedez: 2:57pm
It's a pity,I dey fear those Benue robbers Especially the Tivs,since the day,they nearly shoot us at Gboko. Anyways R. I. P to the Man
1 Like
NURTW Clash In Ibadan: 20 Dead, 33 Injured, 25 Arrested / Two Witches Displayed Openly In Lagos At Night....pix / Three Nigerians In Uk Jail Over College Visa Scam
Viewing this topic: Odukes(m), thowbie7ven(m), Cacawa2, Locked(m), id2010(m), Ask4diva(f), Nitrobemsin, gerreer5, harmeyd, mokane28, omio4real, Folaoni(m), modelmike7(m), MCID(m), PrettyN, kelimani, freesinzu(m), chinedumu23, kirajustice, chidex28, Mathewa(m), stasiaannie(f), NwaAmaikpe, Donaldomo(m), kingjosephat(m), Spain007(m), juvvy, herbeeoredoun(m), sakam(m), Imarnuel04(m), twinjake, afolarinty(m), Tobium1(m), dokiOloye(m), PhilAmadeus, andybini(m), MamaCass, onowest(m), wasbas(f), Twista0(m), haykayphonemes, odaudu16, Endison, Wolexyoshi, Joe4real701(m), ottohan, dice007(m), danyroyal, mitchmang(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 267