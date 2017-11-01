Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Shoot Okada Rider Dead In Makurdi (Graphic Photos) (5717 Views)

CHRISMASS IS HERE AGAIN,OOOO

An Okada rider name not known,has just been shout dead by two arm robbers this after noon along JOHN ENYI street Asase North Bank.

The two arm robbers who were been conveyed by the Okada rider ordered him to handover the key in a quiet place where he resisted and they opened fire dropping him on the ground before carrying his bike.

Please, advice your brother, husband, uncle, friend, relative that is an Okada rider to stop carrying people to places that are hidden as Christmas is by the corner.



same old sh*t. Nairaland is turning to bestgore 2 Likes

Instead of shooting him dead, they can't over power him and take the bike? The mumu bike man sef no reason am well. What is bike compared to his life? He eventually lost the bike and his life. Vanity Instead of shooting him dead, they can't over power him and take the bike? The mumu bike man sef no reason am well. What is bike compared to his life? He eventually lost the bike and his life. Vanity

sad 1 Like







Poverty is a curse.

To think a sane man voluntarily gave up his life for a rickety bike breaks my heart.



If I were God, I will judge him the same way I'd judge a person who committed suicide.

The sad news we see these days is unprecedented . This country can never be good.

God protect us and our family









Such is life.

Y'all should pray for me...lost my uncle last night..

Might not be armed robbery.



Maybe Cultism.

Who is the eye witness. Dead men tell no tales. Hungry blogger

RIP man.



A ko ni rin lojo ti ebi ba n pa ona o.

Amin.

We no go Waka on a day that the devil wants to meet its quota o. Amen.



Y killing people up and down Soldier killed,now armed robbers killed.... Now e go police man..... Haaaaa..... Oga oooo.......Y killing people up and downSoldier killed,now armed robbers killed.... Now e go police man.....

To bad

This life is something else, both the rich and poor at times suffer the same fate, can u imagine an okada driver struggling to make ends meet, dyeing in such a manner, Rip.

Sad







I don't pray for such incidents but why should we hold tightly onto the things of life to the extent of losing a precious thing as life in the process. People's car have been snatched at gun point and they lived to drive a better ride. You can only resist at stick point. People have lost their lives because they thought a gun being pointed at them was a toy. What a costly assumption. Life is too precious. May we all be protected by the great unseen hands of the Almighty from kidnappers, one chance people and armed robbers in Jesus name.

Why dem no go rob bank?

Idiots.

D okada guy sef F**k up,

wintersnow:

Y'all should pray for me...lost my uncle last night.. May God console you bro and the family of the deceased. Be strong May God console you bro and the family of the deceased. Be strong

RIP

How much will the armed robber see from the murdered Okada man ? He just wasted the life of a hussler just like that.RIP to the dead.

let the robbers take the bloody bike! i could have bought him a new bike if his life depended on it, as it appears. very sad.

Hmmmm