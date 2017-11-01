₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by AnonymousIP: 3:00pm
@VIVIANGIST
"Being gay is not be a crime #FreeBobrisky" - Princess Vitarah - Nigerians React
As shared On Twitter By Princess Vitarah who is an American-Nigerian rapper. , Read below ...
But After the Tweet , Trust Nigerians .... They Stormed her Timeline With Some Hot Replies , Read below.
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Blizzy9ja: 3:17pm
Being gay is a very big crime here in Nigeria
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by BiggerPRICK1(m): 3:20pm
Me love pounding pussies not ass(guys)
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Billyonaire: 3:20pm
The fact that Nigeria's Political leadership have negated their primary responsibilities pf providing amenities and infrastructures as well as good governance to her citizens but resort to regulating how the citizens should use their sex organs magnifies a greater systemic dysfunction than I thought.
Homosexuality is an aberration and Bobrisky deserves our pity, our support and rehabilitation instead of a jail time.
That aside, I have done extensive research on Homo sexuality, and I realized that outside of Earth, there are Extra Terrestrial races of Beings, some highly spiritual, who prefer homosexuality to straight intercourse, some ETs races have up to 5 gender types which our 5 limited senses can not even begin to put into words. Yet some have both male and female gender on one body, even as some do not have sex to experience orgasm.
We must start to educate our politicians. Cos they are foolish an have misplaced their priorities.
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by BiggerPRICK1(m): 3:20pm
Blizzy9ja:Yea ..in Nigeria it is.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 3:30pm
My sister is right.
Being gay is not a crime,
Being gay is not even a thing of preference.
Research has proven that Homosexuality is ingrained in the DNA...that's why we see male toddlers acting gay.
Nigeria is such a hypocritical country. Over a quarter of the male lawmakers who outlawed same-sex practice in Nigeria are closeted gays!!!!
Why do we have a problem with being real?
Everyone watches porn in private but once you say you watch porn they hate you.
They criticize you when you say you masturbate; when everyone else does.
Most men hit their women, but these same men demonize you when you say you've been physical with a woman before.
Why do we have problems with reality?
Why does everyone want to appear politically correct.
Almost every girl is hyper-sexually active, yet they vilify women who don't mask their sexual appetite.
The reason most of us get into trouble is because we lead our lives and say our thoughts unfiltered.
With that said;
Free Bobrisky!!!!
51 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by bumi10: 3:31pm
risking 15 years in jail
can somebody tell them
1 Like
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by BlaiseBankss(m): 3:31pm
Seriously..... this one even have mouth to talk if its a better person its better but this sister should just mind her tongue oooo...... At least we'll not hear about ass squirting for a period of time.. Hear English. ”is not be a crime"
2 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by tayorh(m): 3:31pm
We have better things to worry about..
Check my signature if you re an agent into Wood Exportation..
1 Like
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by lasisi69(m): 3:31pm
Lol, @ one of the fans *** her English is a crime ***...
4 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by phlame(m): 3:31pm
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Naughtytboy: 3:32pm
This is naija,, use ur head like morata
9 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by ekems2017(f): 3:32pm
Can you come down to Nigeria and stage the protest if you are bold enough.
2 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by XaviDayo: 3:32pm
Hahaha haha
News reaching us says that BobRisky is begging you all to revert back to his native name. The dude is so humble now after sleeping for police cell. Hahahahahahah
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by condralbedez: 3:32pm
The Aunty nah one of them Princess Dnt try that here, cos it's a crime of 14 bleeping years.
2 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Donjazzy12(m): 3:33pm
AnonymousIP:Now you know that Princess Vitara is a Lesbian!
2 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by holluwai(m): 3:33pm
E never pain am well.
Enter plane come Nigeria come bail it, Iranu oshi
3 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by ReubenE(m): 3:33pm
Billyonaire:My brother, jail is part of the rehabilitation process
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by evansjeff(m): 3:34pm
Billyonaire:
What is this one saying?
16 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Godsonkemz(m): 3:35pm
Over there it's not a crime but back home it's a crime that attracts 14yrs behind bars. So get it in your dumb brain.
4 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by SmartyPants(m): 3:35pm
First thing is, who says he was arrested because of his declaration of gayness? Have the police issued a statement in that regard??
2 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Addy003(m): 3:35pm
U should also be arrested to asking them to free him
2 Likes
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by nikbaus(m): 3:36pm
all I think is he has made money off all of us
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by holluphemydavid(m): 3:37pm
with dis statement,am begin to hate dis girl
1 Like
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by deflover(m): 3:37pm
Billyonaire:
When u are done writing nonsense
Go and join him in the cell
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by AntiWailer: 3:38pm
Yes it is a crime here in Nigeria.
That is a fact.
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by LastSurvivor11: 3:39pm
Bobrisky right now
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React by Maradona98: 3:39pm
Billyonaire:
1 Like
