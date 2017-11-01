Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Princess Vitarah: "Free Bobrisky, Gay Is Not A Crime" - Nigerians React (17135 Views)

"Being gay is not be a crime #FreeBobrisky" - Princess Vitarah - Nigerians React



As shared On Twitter By Princess Vitarah who is an American-Nigerian rapper. , Read below ...









But After the Tweet , Trust Nigerians .... They Stormed her Timeline With Some Hot Replies , Read below.











Being gay is a very big crime here in Nigeria 70 Likes 3 Shares

Me love pounding pussies not ass(guys) 10 Likes 1 Share

The fact that Nigeria's Political leadership have negated their primary responsibilities pf providing amenities and infrastructures as well as good governance to her citizens but resort to regulating how the citizens should use their sex organs magnifies a greater systemic dysfunction than I thought.



Homosexuality is an aberration and Bobrisky deserves our pity, our support and rehabilitation instead of a jail time.



That aside, I have done extensive research on Homo sexuality, and I realized that outside of Earth, there are Extra Terrestrial races of Beings, some highly spiritual, who prefer homosexuality to straight intercourse, some ETs races have up to 5 gender types which our 5 limited senses can not even begin to put into words. Yet some have both male and female gender on one body, even as some do not have sex to experience orgasm.



We must start to educate our politicians. Cos they are foolish an have misplaced their priorities. 34 Likes 3 Shares

Blizzy9ja:

Being gay is a very big crime here in Nigeria Yea ..in Nigeria it is. Yea ..in Nigeria it is. 3 Likes 2 Shares







My sister is right.

Being gay is not a crime,

Being gay is not even a thing of preference.



Research has proven that Homosexuality is ingrained in the DNA...that's why we see male toddlers acting gay.



Nigeria is such a hypocritical country. Over a quarter of the male lawmakers who outlawed same-sex practice in Nigeria are closeted gays!!!!



Why do we have a problem with being real?

Everyone watches porn in private but once you say you watch porn they hate you.



They criticize you when you say you masturbate; when everyone else does.



Most men hit their women, but these same men demonize you when you say you've been physical with a woman before.



Why do we have problems with reality?

Why does everyone want to appear politically correct.



Almost every girl is hyper-sexually active, yet they vilify women who don't mask their sexual appetite.



The reason most of us get into trouble is because we lead our lives and say our thoughts unfiltered.

With that said;

Free Bobrisky!!!! My sister is right.Being gay is not a crime,Being gay is not even a thing of preference.Research has proven that Homosexuality is ingrained in the DNA...that's why we see male toddlers acting gay.Nigeria is such a hypocritical country. Over a quarter of the male lawmakers who outlawed same-sex practice in Nigeria are closeted gays!!!!Why do we have a problem with being real?Everyone watches porn in private but once you say you watch porn they hate you.They criticize you when you say you masturbate; when everyone else does.Most men hit their women, but these same men demonize you when you say you've been physical with a woman before.Why do we have problems with reality?Why does everyone want to appear politically correct.Almost every girl is hyper-sexually active, yet they vilify women who don't mask their sexual appetite.The reason most of us get into trouble is because we lead our lives and say our thoughts unfiltered.With that said;Free Bobrisky!!!! 51 Likes 7 Shares

risking 15 years in jail







can somebody tell them 1 Like

..... this one even have mouth to talk if its a better person its better but this sister should just mind her tongue oooo...... At least we'll not hear about ass squirting for a period of time.. Hear English. ”is not be a crime" Seriously..... this one even have mouth to talk if its a better person its better but this sister should just mind her tongue oooo...... At least we'll not hear about ass squirting for a period of time.. Hear English. ”is not be a crime" 2 Likes

We have better things to worry about..



Lol, @ one of the fans *** her English is a crime ***... 4 Likes

This is naija,, use ur head like morata 9 Likes

Can you come down to Nigeria and stage the protest if you are bold enough. 2 Likes

Hahaha haha



News reaching us says that BobRisky is begging you all to revert back to his native name. The dude is so humble now after sleeping for police cell. Hahahahahahah 3 Likes 1 Share

Princess Dnt try that here, cos it's a crime of 14 bleeping years. The Aunty nah one of themPrincess Dnt try that here, cos it's a crime of 14 bleeping years. 2 Likes

Now you know that Princess Vitara is a Lesbian! Now you know that Princess Vitara is a Lesbian! 2 Likes

E never pain am well.



Enter plane come Nigeria come bail it, Iranu oshi 3 Likes

Billyonaire:

Billyonaire:

What is this one saying? What is this one saying? 16 Likes

Over there it's not a crime but back home it's a crime that attracts 14yrs behind bars. So get it in your dumb brain. 4 Likes

First thing is, who says he was arrested because of his declaration of gayness? Have the police issued a statement in that regard?? 2 Likes

U should also be arrested to asking them to free him 2 Likes

all I think is he has made money off all of us

with dis statement,am begin to hate dis girl 1 Like

Billyonaire:

When u are done writing nonsense

Go and join him in the cell When u are done writing nonsenseGo and join him in the cell 15 Likes 1 Share

Yes it is a crime here in Nigeria.



That is a fact.

Bobrisky right now 3 Likes 1 Share