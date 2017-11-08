₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Behappie(m): 3:04pm
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has arrived before the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations and counter - allegations between him and Senator Isa Misau .
The IG was accompanied by his lawyer , Alex Iziyon ( SAN ); and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) , Senator Ita Enang .
http://punchng.com/breaking-misau-finally-ig-appears-before-senate-panel/
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by biacan(f): 3:05pm
He has finally bow down
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by NigerDeltan(m): 3:05pm
Good
At least Misau can now show the whole world the condom used by the IG to fvck the police lady he promoted to asst.IG
Modified*****"
I see one strange number calling me now
Abeg na joke I dey oooooooooooooo
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Alexgeneration(m): 3:18pm
I know he is only playing to the gallery. Nothing tangible will come out of this theatrics. If he is found guilty then I will gladly go a bail Bobrisky.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by DanseMacabre(m): 3:18pm
This is what they call 'to fulfil all righteousness'.
These dudes are all partners in crime and brothers-in-arms.
If this guy is indicted or found guilty of any crime, make Buhari dirty boxers fall on me.
11 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by adem30: 3:21pm
Meanwhile Jonathan is ashamed to appear in court
6 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Spylord48: 3:38pm
This is just to fulfill all righteousness, nothing tangible will come out from it..They have already settled behind the scene. They are only acting on a scripts just to distract we the masses.Before you know it, everything will be forgotten.
We are in a country that the rich and the connected are more equal than others.
George Orwell is right after all!!
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by cyberguy72(m): 3:39pm
adem30:what about IBB,OBJ and the stupid Customs Boss
15 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by BruncleZuma: 3:44pm
Move along people, this is just fart under the bridge...
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by 9jvirgin(m): 3:44pm
SMH. Why did the British do this to us? Lord Lugard; I hope you can see from wherever you are the insanity you propagated.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Uyi168(m): 3:44pm
DanseMacabre:..Gbam..
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by ChangetheChange: 3:45pm
adem30:
Zombie
But Ur gworo chewing hero and failure called Buhari refused to appear before OPUTA panel
15 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by RIPEnglish: 3:45pm
A thieves is appeared before other fellow thief, rubbish.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by sainty2k3(m): 3:45pm
DanseMacabre:Buharis boxers kwa? And you are not even a woman
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by kulikuli45: 3:45pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by IamSINZ(m): 3:45pm
NigerDeltan:
LOOL
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by deflover(m): 3:45pm
adem30:
Two years down the line
You still don't ve an erection
And Jonathan caused it
6 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by tayorh(m): 3:46pm
Nothing will come out of this...
Nothing will come out of this...
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by kenn4rill(m): 3:46pm
Na them them so wahala.
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by ionsman: 3:46pm
Who still gives a fvck about these geezers? They all know what they're doing,playing to the gallery and we're the myopic audience.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Daboomb: 3:46pm
cyberguy72:They will appear, when you serve them a Court Summons.
Only Jonaadumb has a Court summons to his name, right now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by dahunsy(m): 3:47pm
Coughs***clears throat#...idrisuuuu I thought u said u wudnt appear since d case is in court....why d U-turn
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by jaymejate(m): 3:47pm
NigerDeltan:
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by KingsleyCEO: 3:47pm
Budget is pending, They would have put it on hold so Bubu had to warn him lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Champele(m): 3:47pm
He should be sack and replace. Corruption in the NPF now is toomuch
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by kokozain(m): 3:47pm
ChangetheChange:Must u abuse person
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by teflonjake(m): 3:48pm
Why is the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) , Senator Ita Enang there?
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by kulikuli45: 3:48pm
biacan:
I never knew that English can be this difficult.
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Caseless: 3:49pm
This is what he should have done since.
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau by Esmael699: 3:49pm
