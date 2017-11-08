Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Idris Appears Before Senate Panel Over Misau (15122 Views)

I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG / IGP Idris Appears Before The House Of Reps Over Diversion Of N1.2bn Police Fund / AGF, Malami Appears Before Senate This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The IG was accompanied by his lawyer , Alex Iziyon ( SAN ); and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) , Senator Ita Enang .



http://punchng.com/breaking-misau-finally-ig-appears-before-senate-panel/ The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has arrived before the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations and counter - allegations between him and Senator Isa Misau .The IG was accompanied by his lawyer , Alex Iziyon ( SAN ); and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) , Senator Ita Enang .

He has finally bow down 1 Like 2 Shares





Good



At least Misau can now show the whole world the condom used by the IG to fvck the police lady he promoted to asst.IG



Modified*****"



I see one strange number calling me now



Abeg na joke I dey oooooooooooooo GoodAt least Misau can now show the whole world the condom used by the IG to fvck the police lady he promoted to asst.IGModified*****"I see one strange number calling me nowAbeg na joke I dey oooooooooooooo 36 Likes 1 Share

I know he is only playing to the gallery. Nothing tangible will come out of this theatrics. If he is found guilty then I will gladly go a bail Bobrisky. 1 Like

This is what they call 'to fulfil all righteousness'.







These dudes are all partners in crime and brothers-in-arms.









If this guy is indicted or found guilty of any crime, make Buhari dirty boxers fall on me. 11 Likes

Meanwhile Jonathan is ashamed to appear in court 6 Likes

This is just to fulfill all righteousness, nothing tangible will come out from it..They have already settled behind the scene. They are only acting on a scripts just to distract we the masses.Before you know it, everything will be forgotten.

We are in a country that the rich and the connected are more equal than others.



George Orwell is right after all!! 4 Likes

adem30:

Meanwhile Jonathan is ashamed to appear in court what about IBB,OBJ and the stupid Customs Boss what about IBB,OBJ and the stupid Customs Boss 15 Likes









Move along people, this is just fart under the bridge... 4 Likes

SMH. Why did the British do this to us? Lord Lugard; I hope you can see from wherever you are the insanity you propagated. 1 Like

DanseMacabre:

This is what they call 'to fulfil all righteousness'.







These dudes are all partners in crime and brothers-in-arms.









If this guy is indicted or found guilty of any crime, make Buhari dirty boxers fall on me. ..Gbam.. ..Gbam..

adem30:

Meanwhile Jonathan is ashamed to appear in court



Zombie



But Ur gworo chewing hero and failure called Buhari refused to appear before OPUTA panel 15 Likes

A thieves is appeared before other fellow thief, rubbish. 1 Like

DanseMacabre:

This is what they call 'to fulfil all righteousness'.







These dudes are all partners in crime and brothers-in-arms.









If this guy is indicted or found guilty of any crime, make Buhari dirty boxers fall on me. Buharis boxers kwa? And you are not even a woman Buharis boxers kwa? And you are not even a woman

Hmmm

NigerDeltan:





Good



At least Misau can now show the whole world the condom used by the IG to fvck the police lady he promoted to asst.IG





LOOL LOOL

adem30:

Meanwhile Jonathan is ashamed to appear in court

Two years down the line

You still don't ve an erection

And Jonathan caused it Two years down the lineYou still don't ve an erectionAnd Jonathan caused it 6 Likes

Nothing will come out of this...



Check my signature if you re into Wood Exportation

Na them them so wahala.

Who still gives a fvck about these geezers? They all know what they're doing,playing to the gallery and we're the myopic audience. 1 Like

cyberguy72:

what about IBB,OBJ and the stupid Customs Boss They will appear, when you serve them a Court Summons.



Only Jonaadumb has a Court summons to his name, right now. They will appear, when you serve them a 1 Like 1 Share

Coughs***clears throat#...idrisuuuu I thought u said u wudnt appear since d case is in court....why d U-turn

NigerDeltan:





Good



At least Misau can now show the whole world the condom used by the IG to fvck the police lady he promoted to asst.IG



Budget is pending, They would have put it on hold so Bubu had to warn him lol 1 Like 1 Share

He should be sack and replace. Corruption in the NPF now is toomuch

ChangetheChange:







Zombie



But Ur gworo chewing hero and failure called Buhari refused to appear before OPUTA panel Must u abuse person Must u abuse person

Why is the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) , Senator Ita Enang there?

biacan:

Never knew he can be these humble

I never knew that English can be this difficult. I never knew that English can be this difficult. 2 Likes

This is what he should have done since.