Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier (8400 Views)

Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities / Netherlands Based Elsevier Lauds Covenant University On Rise In Notable Research / Pictures Of Nice Structures In Nigerian Universities (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It also covers research about decision making within the boundaries of an organization, as well as decisions involving inter-firm coordination.



#NigerianUnisareResearchUnis



https://educationexplorersite.wordpress.com/2017/11/08/top-nigerian-universities-in-decision-sciences-elsevier/ The area of research in Decision Sciences includes risk management, decision making under uncertainty, statistics and forecasting, operations research, negotiation and auction analysis, and behavioural decision theory.It also covers research about decision making within the boundaries of an organization, as well as decisions involving inter-firm coordination.#NigerianUnisareResearchUnis 1 Like

This is a good development. Any information on the amount of citations because that is very useful because some universities that have fewer publications may actually gather bigger citations than some others that have a bigger publication volume than them. This is where research impact comes into play. 2 Likes

TheVictorious:

This is a good development. Any information on the amount of citations because that is very useful because some universities that have fewer publications may actually gather bigger citations than some others that have a bigger publication volume than them. This is where research impact comes into play. Kai in honesty if I can lay my hands on that scival thing that they use in mining university data ehn. Goodness that NHE project would just be 70% done. But as Atayero said they spent about 300 mill naira to get the data analytics. Are u on fb right now let's chat I have lots of info for you..... Kai in honesty if I can lay my hands on that scival thing that they use in mining university data ehn. Goodness that NHE project would just be 70% done. But as Atayero said they spent about 300 mill naira to get the data analytics. Are u on fb right now let's chat I have lots of info for you.....

TheVictorious:

This is a good development. Any information on the amount of citations because that is very useful because some universities that have fewer publications may actually gather bigger citations than some others that have a bigger publication volume than them. This is where research impact comes into play. Yeah the citations are right beside it. If it is about citation I think I would give it to UNN and UI because they have a better citation/publication. Covenant however has the highest research on the topic. Generally, research in the humanities, Arts and business garner far less citations than Medicine, Engineering and Tech so I am not surprised with the citation. Though they can all do better sha.



Someone asked why they are no awards. Well what can I say. The thing is i believe most research that is out of STEM aren't really given financial awards. The financial award in this case might be grant used in doing the research in the first place. But there are many Nigerian universities with Financial grants in other research disciplines. They don't just say it not to give FG reason to defund them. Yeah the citations are right beside it. If it is about citation I think I would give it to UNN and UI because they have a better citation/publication. Covenant however has the highest research on the topic. Generally, research in the humanities, Arts and business garner far less citations than Medicine, Engineering and Tech so I am not surprised with the citation. Though they can all do better sha.Someone asked why they are no awards. Well what can I say. The thing is i believe most research that is out of STEM aren't really given financial awards. The financial award in this case might be grant used in doing the research in the first place. But there are many Nigerian universities with Financial grants in other research disciplines. They don't just say it not to give FG reason to defund them.

Statsocial:



Yeah the citations are right beside it. If it is about citation I think I would give it to UNN and UI because they have a better citation/publication. Covenant however has the highest research on the topic. Generally, research in the humanities, Arts and business garner far less citations than Medicine, Engineering and Tech so I am not surprised with the citation. Though they can all do better sha.

Oh okay, I didn't see it earlier. that said, there is the need for more collaborations especially in all these weakly cited fields because there is hardly a groundbreaking research here, it's just the Matthew effect that keeps playing out. The articles from more recognised individuals and more reputable institutions in these fields will, therefore, get more reckoning and vice-versa. Oh okay, I didn't see it earlier. that said, there is the need for more collaborations especially in all these weakly cited fields because there is hardly a groundbreaking research here, it's just the Matthew effect that keeps playing out. The articles from more recognised individuals and more reputable institutions in these fields will, therefore, get more reckoning and vice-versa.

Statsocial:



Kai in honesty if I can lay my hands on that scival thing that they use in mining university data ehn. Goodness that NHE project would just be 70% done. But as Atayero said they spent about 300 mill naira to get the data analytics. Are u on fb right now let's chat I have lots of info for you.....

Lool 300milla isn't small money but how about the possibility of a partnership. Think of a suitable framework that will work best and the merit it will guarantee them. I'll do so too. Lool 300milla isn't small money but how about the possibility of a partnership. Think of a suitable framework that will work best and the merit it will guarantee them. I'll do so too.

this is incomplete

What contributions have those top 5 universities made in their researchs that we can use on our society. None



The researchs are for the researchers to earn their degrees nothing more 1 Like

Don't fool yourselves those researchs are more of bragging rights than contributions to body of knowledge 6 Likes





For me I think rate of publications to rate of citations should also be a key factor For me I think rate of publications to rate of citations should also be a key factor 1 Like

Shame on Nigeria government institutions

wetin be my business.....

How many of these research have resulted into tangle value we can feel and touch in the Nigerian society? Researchs are not an end in itself but a means to an end. We churn out researchs that have never been of any tangible benefits to the Nigerian society only as bragging rights 2 Likes

Who else doesnt understand wats going on here 2 Likes

Hopefully they're not just churning out abstract publications but research that's making impact on society.

It must be the first generation universities

It must be the first generation universities no

Wow

convenant university secondary school, be topping charts upandan 3 Likes

Buhari.

Lautech are falling because of the strike.

This is the real difference between men and boys

This is the most useless thing I've seen this year next to bob risky and the Nigerian international passport come and beat me I have msc in gyming 5 Likes 2 Shares

most of you reading this post are unemployed and looking for money or struggling financially



I have a solution, I created an eBook called "Laptop Income Lifestyle" which contains information on how you can turn a computer into a machine that legally prints money in a bad economy and a Government where unemployment is high.



There are billions of daily active users of the internet everyday who engage in different activities from, reading their favorite blog, watching movies or porn, buying, selling, and engaging in social networking activities as well.



In 2014, I started an admission agency in Ghana and was looking for ways to get customers in form of likes on Facebook page. I created my company website, Facebook page and paid just $10 to advertise my page on Facebook. The next day I had 800 likes and this people were sending messages on how to get admission into Ghanaian Universities. The following day the page likes increased to 1400 and new clients equally sent messages asking how much it costs to study in Ghana. I had more clients than I expected, I earned enough cash to pay for my tuition and my flight back home in Kaduna.



What is my point here? People are out there seeking for whatever knowledge or information you acquire and that is why I created an eBook called "Laptop Income Lifestyle" to teach you how to take advantage of technology and information to build an empire that legally prints money for you even in a bad economy and a country with high unemployment rate. This is the chance to be your own BOSS.



It sells for just N2000, very affordable. For more information send an email to (laptopincomelifestyle@yahoo.com)





May the Gods restore your waning glory due to avoidable strikes. So sure Lautech my Alma mater will be representedMay the Gods restore your waning glory due to avoidable strikes. 1 Like

Ok

ok

Olabisi Onabanjo University is there ooooooo..... haterz go to hell 1 Like

Nigeria will not cease to amaze me.... We keep solvin problems that does not seems to exist and they will call research.... To my own understanding of research, look for an existing problem the country is facing and then tackle it.... Atleast, nigeria will develop small 2 Likes





https:///6vLuGS0gQLs3MbT4kxpri6 interested in photoshop? join our whatsapp group.