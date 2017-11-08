₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Statsocial: 3:24pm
The area of research in Decision Sciences includes risk management, decision making under uncertainty, statistics and forecasting, operations research, negotiation and auction analysis, and behavioural decision theory.
It also covers research about decision making within the boundaries of an organization, as well as decisions involving inter-firm coordination.
#NigerianUnisareResearchUnis
https://educationexplorersite.wordpress.com/2017/11/08/top-nigerian-universities-in-decision-sciences-elsevier/
1 Like
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by TheVictorious(m): 3:53pm
This is a good development. Any information on the amount of citations because that is very useful because some universities that have fewer publications may actually gather bigger citations than some others that have a bigger publication volume than them. This is where research impact comes into play.
2 Likes
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Statsocial: 4:13pm
TheVictorious:Kai in honesty if I can lay my hands on that scival thing that they use in mining university data ehn. Goodness that NHE project would just be 70% done. But as Atayero said they spent about 300 mill naira to get the data analytics. Are u on fb right now let's chat I have lots of info for you.....
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Statsocial: 4:18pm
TheVictorious:Yeah the citations are right beside it. If it is about citation I think I would give it to UNN and UI because they have a better citation/publication. Covenant however has the highest research on the topic. Generally, research in the humanities, Arts and business garner far less citations than Medicine, Engineering and Tech so I am not surprised with the citation. Though they can all do better sha.
Someone asked why they are no awards. Well what can I say. The thing is i believe most research that is out of STEM aren't really given financial awards. The financial award in this case might be grant used in doing the research in the first place. But there are many Nigerian universities with Financial grants in other research disciplines. They don't just say it not to give FG reason to defund them.
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by TheVictorious(m): 5:42pm
Statsocial:
Oh okay, I didn't see it earlier. that said, there is the need for more collaborations especially in all these weakly cited fields because there is hardly a groundbreaking research here, it's just the Matthew effect that keeps playing out. The articles from more recognised individuals and more reputable institutions in these fields will, therefore, get more reckoning and vice-versa.
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by TheVictorious(m): 5:44pm
Statsocial:
Lool 300milla isn't small money but how about the possibility of a partnership. Think of a suitable framework that will work best and the merit it will guarantee them. I'll do so too.
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by JusteenRivers: 6:00pm
this is incomplete
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
What contributions have those top 5 universities made in their researchs that we can use on our society. None
The researchs are for the researchers to earn their degrees nothing more
1 Like
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
Don't fool yourselves those researchs are more of bragging rights than contributions to body of knowledge
6 Likes
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Hiccups: 6:04pm
For me I think rate of publications to rate of citations should also be a key factor
1 Like
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by walemoney007(m): 6:04pm
Shame on Nigeria government institutions
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by purem(m): 6:04pm
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by oziegbep: 6:05pm
wetin be my business.....
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by free2ryhme: 6:05pm
How many of these research have resulted into tangle value we can feel and touch in the Nigerian society? Researchs are not an end in itself but a means to an end. We churn out researchs that have never been of any tangible benefits to the Nigerian society only as bragging rights
2 Likes
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by ednut1(m): 6:06pm
Who else doesnt understand wats going on here
2 Likes
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Imarnuel04(m): 6:06pm
Hopefully they're not just churning out abstract publications but research that's making impact on society.
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Sunnycliff(m): 6:07pm
It must be the first generation universities
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Sunnycliff(m): 6:07pm
It must be the first generation universities no
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by BjartZ: 6:08pm
Wow
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Tommfrench(m): 6:08pm
convenant university secondary school, be topping charts upandan
3 Likes
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by supereagle(m): 6:08pm
Buhari.
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by DangotePikin: 6:09pm
Lautech are falling because of the strike.
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by adioolayi(m): 6:11pm
This is the real difference between men and boys
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:15pm
This is the most useless thing I've seen this year next to bob risky and the Nigerian international passport come and beat me I have msc in gyming
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by incometeacher: 6:17pm
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by stinggy(m): 6:18pm
So sure Lautech my Alma mater will be represented
May the Gods restore your waning glory due to avoidable strikes.
1 Like
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Bolustical: 6:23pm
Ok
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by slawomir: 6:26pm
ok
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by jonnytad(m): 6:29pm
Olabisi Onabanjo University is there ooooooo..... haterz go to hell
1 Like
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by holuwajobar(m): 6:34pm
Nigeria will not cease to amaze me.... We keep solvin problems that does not seems to exist and they will call research.... To my own understanding of research, look for an existing problem the country is facing and then tackle it.... Atleast, nigeria will develop small
2 Likes
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by Offpoint: 6:35pm
|Re: See Top Nigerian Universities In Decision Sciences - Elsevier by itsandi(m): 6:35pm
Hmmm. No Uniuyo
