If an me ehn,pregnancy go hold himself oo



The photographer who shared pictures on his page has this to say about these bundle of joy. See photos below

Woooww!!! 1 Like

Nice one. May God double bless all expecting mothers.



Lovely kids I can feel the boss ..........Lovely kids

I tap into this, and pray for it too 1 Like

God is great

Op abeg go charge your phone na 4 Likes

Nice

LOVELY

So lovely

Their father must have worked at (5)five alive 4 Likes

This is wow, make the mama no try get another belle o, make she no go born another 5girls again. 1 Like

bankyblue:

I tap into this, and pray for it too I Pity you ehn, when yorubas start calling yhu baba ibarun, you will know I Pity you ehn, when yorubas start calling yhu baba ibarun, you will know 1 Like

What happened to Monday 1 Like

I want twin or quadruplet

See the small one behind feeling like a boss lady

Speechless by Michael Jackson. A triplet will do for me

just imagine my wife gave birth to these, na to pick race oo

I would run away.... Not in this Buhari's Nigeria....

Ugly kids

Awwww!



So cute

I LIKE TWINS AND ABOVE, I FEEL HAPPY FOR THEIR PARENTS, BUT I PREFER MY KIDS TO COME ONE BY ONE.

ONE PREGNANCY,ONE CHILD

That one at the back though.....feeling like boss

Grace, Peace, Blessing, Goodness and Mercy?



All girls?



No mixture?

.

I tap into this by Jah's grace. Baba God abeg pick up my call. 1 Like

bankyblue:

I tap into this, and pray for it too tap and pray for good job to feed them also

one with God is a majority

Lh19:

Lol...wetin carry your eye go there

I like am like that



5 at a go

Chia

Chlomid perhaps Whaaaaat5 at a goChiaChlomid perhaps