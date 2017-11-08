₦airaland Forum

Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Sakie: 4:02pm
What!!! shocked shocked
If an me ehn,pregnancy go hold himself oo

The photographer who shared hepictures on his page has this to say about these bundle of joy. See photos below

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by makydebbie(f): 4:43pm
Woooww!!!

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by CHISPAREPARTS(m): 7:02pm
They are really cute o.
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by itiswellandwell: 7:03pm
Nice one. May God double bless all expecting mothers.

Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by dabeto: 7:04pm
I can feel the boss .......... grin
Lovely kids
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by bankyblue(m): 7:04pm
I tap into this, and pray for it too

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by cinoedhunter: 7:04pm
God is great
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Lh19(m): 7:04pm
Op abeg go charge your phone na

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Henrybright(m): 7:04pm
Nice
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by BiggerPRICK1(m): 7:05pm
LOVELY
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by bilo1(m): 7:05pm
So lovely
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by NezoLee19: 7:05pm
Their father must have worked at (5)five alive

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Larrey(f): 7:05pm
This is wow, make the mama no try get another belle o, make she no go born another 5girls again. grin

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by glaber: 7:05pm
bankyblue:
I tap into this, and pray for it too
I Pity you ehn, when yorubas start calling yhu baba ibarun, you will know

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by obaataaokpaewu: 7:06pm
What happened to Monday

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Pheals(f): 7:06pm
I want twin or quadruplet
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Dronedude(m): 7:06pm
See the small one behind feeling like a boss lady grin
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Infajay(m): 7:06pm
Speechless by Michael Jackson. A triplet will do for me
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by olatex25(m): 7:07pm
just imagine my wife gave birth to these, na to pick race oo
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Lexusgs430: 7:07pm
I would run away.... Not in this Buhari's Nigeria....
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Princebulky: 7:08pm
Ugly kids angry
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by killdiabetes(f): 7:08pm
Awwww!

So cute
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by puregrace: 7:08pm
I LIKE TWINS AND ABOVE, I FEEL HAPPY FOR THEIR PARENTS, BUT I PREFER MY KIDS TO COME ONE BY ONE.
ONE PREGNANCY,ONE CHILD
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by femi4: 7:08pm
That one at the back though.....feeling like boss
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by subzero2(m): 7:09pm
Grace, Peace, Blessing, Goodness and Mercy?

All girls?

No mixture?
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by MrMicholo(m): 7:09pm
.
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by seun9303: 7:10pm
I tap into this by Jah's grace. Baba God abeg pick up my call.

Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by prynsex(m): 7:10pm
bankyblue:
I tap into this, and pray for it too
tap and pray for good job to feed them also
molfix mini now #3000
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by timileyinolawuyi(m): 7:11pm
one with God is a majority
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by Sakie: 7:11pm
Lh19:
Op abeg go charge your phone na
Lol...wetin carry your eye go there
I like am like that
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by AuroraB(f): 7:11pm
Whaaaaat shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
5 at a go
Chia embarassed
Chlomid perhaps lipsrsealed
Re: Check Out These Cute Quintuplet (pictures) by MrMicholo(m): 7:11pm
I get really angry when people refer to babies as bundle of joy... Those annoying little things can't guarantee joy to me...
.
I just cant get over my hate for babies....
.
They annoy me senseless...

