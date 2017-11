Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Much Do Bankers Earn In Nigeria? (3851 Views)

Nine Things Nigerian Bankers Hate About Their Jobs / This Is How Much Most Graduates Earn In Nigeria As Starting Salary - Stutern / Bankers To Be Sacked For Introducing Customers To MMM (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I would like to know the average salary a Banker earns in Nigeria because I've searched and I've not gotten any useful information.

Hian

Inmates: Bobrisky take off your jacket!



Bob: Man's not hot









source Twitter 2 Likes

.

Why u wan now na.



It varies accross different financial institutions tho.



From Microfinance banks, mortgage banks, industrial bank, commercial banks to central bank.



Pepper dey rest differently. Pepper dey hot separately. 2 Likes

Average monthly take home for graduate entry level: 80-120k pre confirmation. 180-250 after confirmation, Trainee Banking Officer level.



Average monthly take home for Staff in Outsourced Function: 45-80k



Note this is AVERAGE means it could be slightly higher or slightly lower depending on bank 3 Likes

6K

op...based on your question,....from my 10yrs experience in research work and market forecast.an average nigerian soldier beat 67 people in a month!... 1 Like

The question needs to be a bit more specific as to level and job function. Also note that Micro finance bankers are to considered. You cannot salary scale of Wema bank to Standard Chartered BANK 1 Like

Why booking space when u don't have an answer to d OP question.... Mtchewww 1 Like

Bankers are overrated!

Joycecube:

I would like to know the average salary a Banker earns in Nigeria because I've searched and I've not gotten any useful information. bro i don de suspect you.....you want to go rub ur neigbour wey de work in a bank bro i don de suspect you.....you want to go rub ur neigbour wey de work in a bank

Uba - 140k

Eco - 80k

First - 90k

Zenith - 120k

Stanbic - 150k

Skye - 100k



Excluding allowance

#70, 000

I won't be surprised if you don't get meaningful inputs here because this question is vague.



Next time narrow your question to get better and clearer response.



Something like, ......... what is the average salary of top tier (executive) bankers in Nigeria.

$500 USD on the average!



Don't believe everything you read on the internet. 1 Like

Noted

Mostly first intake is #40,000 and is mostly contract. But for ET that is if u are train in their business school. #180,000 to #250,000

75-120k

This question doesn't have staright forward answer.

It depends on several factors like the bank, individuals grade, position being employed for etc. 1 Like

I earn half a million every week, if I play my deal wella.. Bankers are real dealers!! ��

gloriaunobi:

#70, 000 Which bank Which bank

Peanuts

true talk

Depends on the Grade