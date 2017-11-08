₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by Samusu(m): 5:23pm
Photos Of A Nigerian Father With His Six Beautiful Daughter
The proud father shared photos of his beautiful kids.
They all looked so cute and lovely.
Wishing for my first child to be a girl, ameen
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by awa(m): 5:25pm
What a cute family. The man should better buy big dog ohhh
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by madridguy(m): 5:27pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by DanseMacabre(m): 5:36pm
OP, your topic should read photograph, not photographer.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by mazimee(m): 5:48pm
DanseMacabre:
Hehehehe, maybe he was the photographer
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by grayht(m): 6:07pm
lalasticlala... leave Nicoledeon and come fast
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by Sterope(f): 6:20pm
.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by modelmike7(m): 7:26pm
Lovely.
Pretty.
Beautiful
There should be a set of twins somewhere among them!
So cute!!!
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by holluwai(m): 7:27pm
6!
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:27pm
Idk why woman in Hijab are always very beautiful in my eyes.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by sammieguze(m): 7:27pm
Lucky man with beautiful lovely girls
The way this man go take collect brideprice ehn.... I don de jealous down
and by the way, where them mama?
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by spongeisback: 7:27pm
See money oh! On a more serious note I love men that cherish their family no matter what. A man left his family because his wife had four girls while this man is celebrating his.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by ReubenE(m): 7:27pm
No use girlfriends take bleep one later o.
Beautiful family though
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by phranklyn92(m): 7:27pm
I wonder if he'll be able to deal with having boys coming around cos they'll surely come.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by joystickextend1(m): 7:28pm
Enough bride price n endless tubers of yam
check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by prynsex(m): 7:28pm
where is their mother?
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by watchindelta(m): 7:28pm
moni
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by JusteenRivers: 7:28pm
Open
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by otswag(m): 7:28pm
See as d last picture be like staircase
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by visijo(m): 7:28pm
Them go soon marry them off.. Na tradition
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by TEAMvido(m): 7:29pm
TEAM was hear ....
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by chronique(m): 7:29pm
. It's going to be a lot of hard work to train them not to be wayward,considering the way the world is messed up. If I have my way, I wouldn't want to give birth to girls. Just one at most.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by Blackfyre: 7:29pm
I would have stopped at the third.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by holyokoto(m): 7:29pm
He better go and buy gun
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by FarahAideed: 7:29pm
This man is the Executive Secretary of the Nassarawa state Pilgrims Board if I am not mistaken , I met him once on a trip to Turkey sometime back
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by BeardlessGang: 7:29pm
Those hijabs spoil everything.
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by Silensa(m): 7:29pm
grayht:
You caught not only lala but me also. Can't have enough of it
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by johnstar(m): 7:29pm
Hmm
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by abiolag(m): 7:30pm
Lovely
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by jericco1(m): 7:30pm
lovely. but showing them on a social media?
|Re: Photo Of A Proud Father And His Six Daughters by marttol: 7:30pm
DaSH Me The Eldest
