Obaseki gave the assurance at Ovia South West Local Government Council during the last leg of his thank-you-tour of the 18 Local Government Areas to appreciate party members for their votes and support.



He said the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, was closed earlier because it was not worthy of being a school of agriculture due to its poor standard.



He was pictured dancing with his supporters at the event.See photos below





I wonder when one of our politicians go dance one corner for us. 2 Likes

Edo State has been consistent in being blessed with governors that have scary faces 14 Likes 1 Share

Such a fool

Obaseki aburo Baba Iyabo...

NOW, WE ALSO HAVE.... THE DANCING GOVERNOR! !!



UP NIGERIA! !!

ugly man

,but with handsome account balance

check my designs 1 Share

DanseMacabre:

I wonder when one of our politicians go dance one corner for us.

Na senator Dino, go dance that one for December , hugging one tyre of him toys!!.... WATCH OUT!!! Na senator Dino, go dance that one for December , hugging one tyre of him toys!!.... WATCH OUT!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Another Fraud.

Handsome man..... Edo state is blessed with cute and handsome governors.

Edo governors no de eva fine...dem de always ugly 2 Likes

Dance of the masquerade. Ugly morafoka.

gurunlocker:

Handsome man..... Edo state is blessed with cute and handsome governors. come again? come again? 6 Likes

DanseMacabre:

I wonder when one of our politicians go dance one corner for us. no wori...Senator Adeleke wil soon suprise u no wori...Senator Adeleke wil soon suprise u

gurunlocker:

Handsome man..... Edo state is blessed with cute and handsome governors.

The cutest and the most handsome



Mostly Mr. Nigerias and Mr. Worlds The cutest and the most handsomeMostly Mr. Nigerias and Mr. Worlds

For you to become a governor in Edo State you must work on ur ugliness. Infact you have to be extremely ugly. It's a major criteria you know

mightyhazel:

come again?



haha... wat do u mean edo state thinks d uglier d scarier the more fierce and more good works he brings for d state ehmm...oshiomole case fulfilled d thoery but obaseki case hmm thoery not too correct haha... wat do u mean edo state thinks d uglier d scarier the more fierce and more good works he brings for d state ehmm...oshiomole case fulfilled d thoery but obaseki case hmm thoery not too correct

Loool

See as him do head like garden egg

FortifiedCity:

Edo State has been consistent in being blessed with governors that have scary faces

edo state and worwor governors dey like motor and fuel.

Dancing Governor

One corner dance

na wa

FortifiedCity:

Edo State has been consistent in being blessed with governors that have scary faces





How your own face be bros? That is God's creation and there is no imperfection in God's creation. How your own face be bros? That is God's creation and there is no imperfection in God's creation.

FortifiedCity:

Edo State has been consistent in being blessed with governors that have scary faces That is ehh.scary is an understatement. That is ehh.scary is an understatement.

FortifiedCity:

Edo State has been consistent in being blessed with governors that have scary faces Does it matter? Does it affect the quality of governance? Does it matter? Does it affect the quality of governance?