|Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:37pm
The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state that the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and Edo State Polytechnic Usen, will be revamped to enable it produce employable graduates.
Obaseki gave the assurance at Ovia South West Local Government Council during the last leg of his thank-you-tour of the 18 Local Government Areas to appreciate party members for their votes and support.
He said the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, was closed earlier because it was not worthy of being a school of agriculture due to its poor standard.
He was pictured dancing with his supporters at the event.See photos below
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 5:41pm
I wonder when one of our politicians go dance one corner for us.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 5:52pm
Edo State has been consistent in being blessed with governors that have scary faces
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by tuscani: 6:15pm
Such a fool
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 7:54pm
Obaseki aburo Baba Iyabo...
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:55pm
NOW, WE ALSO HAVE.... THE DANCING GOVERNOR! !!
UP NIGERIA! !!
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 7:55pm
ugly man
,but with handsome account balance
check my designs
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:55pm
DanseMacabre:
Na senator Dino, go dance that one for December , hugging one tyre of him toys!!.... WATCH OUT!!!
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:56pm
Another Fraud.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by gurunlocker: 7:57pm
Handsome man..... Edo state is blessed with cute and handsome governors.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by pawesome(m): 7:59pm
Edo governors no de eva fine...dem de always ugly
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 8:00pm
Dance of the masquerade. Ugly morafoka.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:00pm
gurunlocker:come again?
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by pawesome(m): 8:01pm
DanseMacabre:no wori...Senator Adeleke wil soon suprise u
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 8:02pm
gurunlocker:
The cutest and the most handsome
Mostly Mr. Nigerias and Mr. Worlds
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by muller101(m): 8:21pm
For you to become a governor in Edo State you must work on ur ugliness. Infact you have to be extremely ugly. It's a major criteria you know
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by gregyboy(m): 8:22pm
mightyhazel:
haha... wat do u mean edo state thinks d uglier d scarier the more fierce and more good works he brings for d state ehmm...oshiomole case fulfilled d thoery but obaseki case hmm thoery not too correct
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by JusteenRivers: 8:28pm
Loool
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 8:36pm
See as him do head like garden egg
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by crisycent: 8:44pm
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by tishbite41: 8:44pm
edo state and worwor governors dey like motor and fuel.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 8:49pm
Dancing Governor
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 8:49pm
One corner dance
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by solpat(m): 8:53pm
na wa
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by Organs(m): 9:00pm
FortifiedCity:
How your own face be bros? That is God's creation and there is no imperfection in God's creation.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by vaca1: 9:09pm
FortifiedCity:That is ehh.scary is an understatement.
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by Deeldorado: 9:32pm
FortifiedCity:Does it matter? Does it affect the quality of governance?
|Re: Obaseki Dances With Women In Ovia South (Photos) by Mbediogu(m): 9:42pm
FortifiedCity:
Yes o o. Starting from Innih, Ogbemudia and others but I think this man should take the medal.
