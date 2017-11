The actress, who wasn’t present at the school matriculation shared the photos through her Instagram page…



Though she is yet to disclose the name of the university.. or even reveal if the gown she wore, is a that of matriculation or not, source close revealed she got admitted into a top private University..



The source also revealed the name of the university to be the Igbinedion University,Okada







A quick check at the University's page gave her full name as Regina Daniels Nneamaka Favour and revealed she was admitted to study Mass Communication and gave her details as











We wish her the best in her future endeavours.





See more at >> 17-year-old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels who revealed a while ago, that she got admitted into a University in Nigeria, has taken to social media, to share some photos of herself wearing a matriculation gown.The actress, who wasn’t present at the school matriculation shared the photos through her Instagram page…Though she is yet to disclose the name of the university.. or even reveal if the gown she wore, is a that of matriculation or not, source close revealed she got admitted into a top private University..The source also revealed the name of the university to be the Igbinedion University,OkadaA quick check at the University's page gave her full name asand revealed she was admitted to study Mass Communication and gave her details asWe wish her the best in her future endeavours.See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/regina-daniels-stuns-matriculation-gown/ 2 Shares