Senator Isa Misau had accused the IGP of pocketing the sum of N10 billion illegal cash monthly.



Idris who was accompanied by senior police officers told the senators that he would not answer any question as the matter was in court.



Quoting Order 41(7) and 53(5) of the Senate standing rule, the IGP maintained that the Senate cannot interfere or make pronouncement on a matter that was already in court.



His words: “I’m represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Alex Izyon. He is going to refer to as my true response on allegations made by Senator Isa Misau against me.



“I will not make any other comment or answer any question in respect to the allegation and various civil and criminal cases pending in the law court. More especially, when the Senator has already been arraigned in court in respect of these matters. I decided to appear before this Senate committee on the allegations out of the high respect I have for the Senate and my penchant for the rule of law.



“Futhermore, it is expected that the Senate and the committee will refrain from making reference to the issue as it would be against order 41 (7) and 53 (5) of the Senate standing order 2015 as amended,” he added.



Counsel to the IGP, Alex Izyon (SAN) said responding to questions would amount to subjudice as the matter was already before a court of law.



Izyon urged members of the committee to study the documents earlier submitted to them by the IGP.



In his National Assembly, Senator Francis Alimikhena noted that the matter was already before the committee before the IGP approached the court.



Alimikhena reiterated that the court could not prevent the committee from carrying out its constitutional duty of investigation.



In his remarks, Senator Ita Enang urged the lawmaker to apply the multi-door approach to resolving the matter.



The committee adjourned the matter.







Buhari have really destroy this country with all his brothers. None of them have respect again. They think they're above everyone in their One NIGERIA 32 Likes 2 Shares

Only a criminal will say this. That's why you went with your lawyer. Thief. 25 Likes

Incestuous idioootss 10 Likes 1 Share

Guy hiding behind a finger, most of PMB top appointments come with corruption baggages, i wonder how Mr. Anti-Corruption is comfortable with them being on his cabinet. 23 Likes







Anyway, I'm sure the performance was well-orchestrated and choreographed. Na the same people. This guy even has respect. What of Hameed Ali that flagrantly defied them and got away with it?Anyway, I'm sure the performance was well-orchestrated and choreographed. Na the same people. 14 Likes

DanseMacabre:

This guy even has respect. What of Hameed Ali that flagrantly defied them and got away with it?





Anyway, I'm sure the performance was well-orchestrated and choreographed. Na the same people.

Buhari and his Tyrants. Buhari and his Tyrants. 14 Likes

DanseMacabre:

This guy even has respect. What of Hameed Ali that flagrantly defied them and got away with it?





Anyway, I'm sure the performance was well-orchestrated and choreographed. Na the same people.

Buhari and his Tyrants. Buhari and his Tyrants. 9 Likes

na wah for our dear country o,so he just went there to tell them that the matter is already in court. 3 Likes

pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously. pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously. 6 Likes 3 Shares

I Av Soo Lost My Respect For This slowpoke

see insults

ehen

Ghen ghen

Just like Ahmadu Ali the custom boss.

Indeed this is impunity and arrogance 4 Likes

vedaxcool:

pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously.





All hail the association of nairaland resident zombies vice chairman! All hail the association of nairaland resident zombies vice chairman! 7 Likes

... of course he wouldn't answer... who are they deceiving.

why did he go if dey can ask him questions....



shey make I com interrogate am ni...

na guilty criminals dey talk like this. if u are freaking innocent you will clear ur name at any opportunity given to do so instead of hiding behind "the matter is in court" line. ole 2 Likes

Like seriously? What impunity! In sane countries, that statement alone can increase his counts in court. Anyway, he must have had a friendly chat with the custom boss too. If Hameed Ali could do it and go free, why wont it be a tolerable attitude for bosses?

O.k no problem

WHAT A COUNTRY !!!

looooool ROTFLMAO LAMBWB LMAO...

how many of us remember the meaning of those words.. early days of 2go and Facebook...



in other news..

this is funny!





vedaxcool:

pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously. Please read what you typed. 1 Like





Am not surprised.



Buhari’s arrogance breaths and breads every where

vedaxcool:

pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously.

Been a Zombie is Really Hard.



Haedluck Head slammer Been a Zombie is Really Hard.Haedluck Head slammer 3 Likes

vedaxcool:

pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously. your zombie get Swag your zombie get Swag 2 Likes

President Buhari came to worsen the corruption he claimed to v come to correct





Impunity of the highest order





APC is trash party





Buhari is a bastard