|I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by ogologoamu: 5:54pm
“I decided to appear before the committee as a mark of respect for the Senate,” the IGP said.
Senator Isa Misau had accused the IGP of pocketing the sum of N10 billion illegal cash monthly.
Idris who was accompanied by senior police officers told the senators that he would not answer any question as the matter was in court.
Quoting Order 41(7) and 53(5) of the Senate standing rule, the IGP maintained that the Senate cannot interfere or make pronouncement on a matter that was already in court.
His words: “I’m represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Alex Izyon. He is going to refer to as my true response on allegations made by Senator Isa Misau against me.
“I will not make any other comment or answer any question in respect to the allegation and various civil and criminal cases pending in the law court. More especially, when the Senator has already been arraigned in court in respect of these matters. I decided to appear before this Senate committee on the allegations out of the high respect I have for the Senate and my penchant for the rule of law.
“Futhermore, it is expected that the Senate and the committee will refrain from making reference to the issue as it would be against order 41 (7) and 53 (5) of the Senate standing order 2015 as amended,” he added.
Counsel to the IGP, Alex Izyon (SAN) said responding to questions would amount to subjudice as the matter was already before a court of law.
Izyon urged members of the committee to study the documents earlier submitted to them by the IGP.
In his National Assembly, Senator Francis Alimikhena noted that the matter was already before the committee before the IGP approached the court.
Alimikhena reiterated that the court could not prevent the committee from carrying out its constitutional duty of investigation.
In his remarks, Senator Ita Enang urged the lawmaker to apply the multi-door approach to resolving the matter.
The committee adjourned the matter.
https://googleweblight.com/i?u=https://naijanewsagency.com/ibrahim-idris-i-wont-answer-any-question-igp-tells-senator/&grqid=T9gn0CYC&hl=en-NG
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by vengertime: 5:58pm
Buhari have really destroy this country with all his brothers. None of them have respect again. They think they're above everyone in their One NIGERIA
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by PointZerom: 6:01pm
Only a criminal will say this. That's why you went with your lawyer. Thief.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by BUHARIjubrin: 6:05pm
Incestuous idioootss
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by dexentity: 6:14pm
Guy hiding behind a finger, most of PMB top appointments come with corruption baggages, i wonder how Mr. Anti-Corruption is comfortable with them being on his cabinet.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by DanseMacabre(m): 6:16pm
This guy even has respect. What of Hameed Ali that flagrantly defied them and got away with it?
Anyway, I'm sure the performance was well-orchestrated and choreographed. Na the same people.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by PointZerom: 6:28pm
DanseMacabre:
Buhari and his Tyrants.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by PointZerom: 6:29pm
DanseMacabre:
Buhari and his Tyrants.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Lanretoye(m): 8:17pm
na wah for our dear country o,so he just went there to tell them that the matter is already in court.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by vedaxcool(m): 8:37pm
pigs and idiots are nonentity and children of disappointment , their uselsss accursed hero of thieves alleged side chick Alisin ole-duekwe was summoned to the senate she MADE NO APPEARANCE.... NOTHING HAPPENED.... Ineffectual buffoon gave her cover the former boss of NSE did the same to the extent the senate stop payment to it ineffectual buffoon did nothing to stop it rather he aided her by funding the NSE directly. Pigs and idiots will never be taken seriously.
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Edopesin(m): 9:05pm
I Av Soo Lost My Respect For This slowpoke
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by tolexy007(m): 9:06pm
see insults
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by yomalex(m): 9:06pm
ehen
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by bigerboy200: 9:07pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Sunnycliff(m): 9:07pm
Just like Ahmadu Ali the custom boss.
Indeed this is impunity and arrogance
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Np01: 9:07pm
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Sunnycliff(m): 9:08pm
vedaxcool:
All hail the association of nairaland resident zombies vice chairman!
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by NubiLove(m): 9:08pm
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by oluwasegun007(m): 9:09pm
why did he go if dey can ask him questions....
shey make I com interrogate am ni...
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by prettyboi1989(m): 9:09pm
na guilty criminals dey talk like this. if u are freaking innocent you will clear ur name at any opportunity given to do so instead of hiding behind "the matter is in court" line. ole
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Odianose13(m): 9:09pm
Like seriously? What impunity! In sane countries, that statement alone can increase his counts in court. Anyway, he must have had a friendly chat with the custom boss too. If Hameed Ali could do it and go free, why wont it be a tolerable attitude for bosses?
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by apesinola001(m): 9:09pm
O.k no problem
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by modelmike7(m): 9:10pm
WHAT A COUNTRY !!!
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Olusharp(m): 9:10pm
looooool ROTFLMAO LAMBWB LMAO...
how many of us remember the meaning of those words.. early days of 2go and Facebook...
in other news..
this is funny!
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by mantosa(m): 9:11pm
Please read what you typed.
vedaxcool:
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Icecomrade: 9:11pm
Am not surprised.
Buhari’s arrogance breaths and breads every where
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Isoko1stSon(m): 9:12pm
vedaxcool:
Been a Zombie is Really Hard.
Haedluck Head slammer
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by erico2k2(m): 9:13pm
vedaxcool:your zombie get Swag
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by IamtherealRita(f): 9:14pm
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Paulismech: 9:14pm
President Buhari came to worsen the corruption he claimed to v come to correct
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by ChangetheChange: 9:15pm
Impunity of the highest order
APC is trash party
Buhari is a bastard
|Re: I Won't Answer Your Questions, IGP Tells Senators by Boyooosa(m): 9:16pm
Don't respect them, they are not representing us!
The truth is: the enemy of my enemy is my friend and the friend of my enemy is my enemy.
May you not all understand and respect yourselves till Nigeria will change for good. Amen!
