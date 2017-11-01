₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:26pm
This is so sad. Heartland Queens General Manager Mr Ugochukwu Ihute, has died following a fire tragedy which gutted his apartment. According to reports, the death of the general manager of the Owerri female football club, happened some days after the club's first choice goalkeeper Mariam Ajibode cheated death in a ghastly motor accident.
The fire incident was reportedly caused by a generator as the Heartland Queens manager died at the hospital due to injuries he suffered in the fire mishap.
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:27pm
So sad. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by awa(m): 7:29pm
Too bad.. RIP. I wish there's Public Power Source
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 7:30pm
So sad
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by jdluv(f): 7:30pm
yesterday coach today manager oh lord
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by makdcash(m): 7:30pm
Rip
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:31pm
Preventable death everywhere. Every month the useless PHCN will bring bill for the power you did not see and yet our minister of power his roaming about without fixing it. Ordinary prepaid meter you need approval from supreme court.
Had been there is constant power supply, am sure this man won't die. No one will pay his family compensation fee.
I swear we need to PURGE out the rogues ruling us.
RIP Mr Ugochukwu
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by uzoormah(m): 8:03pm
Rip
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 8:04pm
Ok
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:10pm
This is Terrible
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:55pm
He needs a statue erected in his honor at Dan Anyiam Stadium. Rest in Peace Coachee
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by iamleumas: 9:55pm
Jjh
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Greenville990: 9:55pm
Undoubtedly the worst way to die. I can't imagine being engulfed with soot and smoke yet the temperature is as hot as furnace.
Rest in peace
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by AuroraB(f): 9:55pm
dainformant:And where did this happen
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by elChapo1: 9:56pm
.
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:56pm
RIP COACHEE
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 9:56pm
too bad. RIP to the deceased.
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by ProfCyber(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:59pm
He couldn't have survived this.
He would have inhaled so much CARBON MONOXIDE.. (inhalational burns)
RIP, Sir
What a blow to the family..
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Faz3: 9:59pm
This is bad
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:59pm
Ha!
Na wa o!!!
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by sunshineV(m): 10:01pm
That club don cast my ticket before
RIP sha
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by kwyllancy: 10:03pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Greenville990: 10:05pm
ProfCyber:
Say something about the dead coach.
Without people like him, there will be no team to be a fan of
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by menwongo(m): 10:09pm
Too bad
Rip sir
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Jolar101(m): 10:24pm
Fire you don't know where corrupt politicians in government in charge of power supply are?
The taxpayers money meant for power supplies are being stolen by Buhari's cabals and APC.
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 10:37pm
RIP
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:41pm
See remote control, chai
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:42pm
sunshineV:
Person die you dey talk about ticket. Can you imagine
Why are we insensitive in this country
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by Ohcanada(m): 10:59pm
if only the country provides her masses with constant electricity, such a thing wouldn't have happened.BASTARD LEADERS
|Re: Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) by bullbull: 11:10pm
