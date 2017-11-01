Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ugochukwu Ihute Dies In Fire Tragedy Caused By Generator (Graphic Photos) (9785 Views)

The fire incident was reportedly caused by a generator as the Heartland Queens manager died at the hospital due to injuries he suffered in the fire mishap.



This is so sad. Heartland Queens General Manager Mr Ugochukwu Ihute, has died following a fire tragedy which gutted his apartment. According to reports, the death of the general manager of the Owerri female football club, happened some days after the club's first choice goalkeeper Mariam Ajibode cheated death in a ghastly motor accident.The fire incident was reportedly caused by a generator as the Heartland Queens manager died at the hospital due to injuries he suffered in the fire mishap.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/heartland-queens-general-manager-ugochukwu-ihute-is-dead.html







So sad. May his soul rest in peace. Amen. So sad. May his soul rest in peace. Amen. 3 Likes

Too bad.. RIP. I wish there's Public Power Source

So sad

yesterday coach today manager oh lord

Rip

Preventable death everywhere. Every month the useless PHCN will bring bill for the power you did not see and yet our minister of power his roaming about without fixing it. Ordinary prepaid meter you need approval from supreme court.

Had been there is constant power supply, am sure this man won't die. No one will pay his family compensation fee.



I swear we need to PURGE out the rogues ruling us.



RIP Mr Ugochukwu 3 Likes 2 Shares

Rip

This is Terrible

He needs a statue erected in his honor at Dan Anyiam Stadium. Rest in Peace Coachee

Undoubtedly the worst way to die. I can't imagine being engulfed with soot and smoke yet the temperature is as hot as furnace.



Rest in peace

dainformant:

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/heartland-queens-general-manager-ugochukwu-ihute-is-dead.html And where did this happen And where did this happen

RIP COACHEE

too bad. RIP to the deceased.

He couldn't have survived this.

He would have inhaled so much CARBON MONOXIDE.. (inhalational burns)

RIP, Sir



What a blow to the family..

This is bad

Ha!

Na wa o!!!

That club don cast my ticket before











RIP sha

RIP to the dead

Too bad

Rip sir

Fire you don't know where corrupt politicians in government in charge of power supply are?



The taxpayers money meant for power supplies are being stolen by Buhari's cabals and APC.

RIP

See remote control, chai

sunshineV:

That club don cast my ticket before











RIP sha

Person die you dey talk about ticket. Can you imagine



Why are we insensitive in this country Person die you dey talk about ticket. Can you imagineWhy are we insensitive in this country