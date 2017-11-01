Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju (14782 Views)

The Police in Enugu State have arrested five persons over alleged planting of fetish materials, popularly known as `Juju’, in a parcel of land, leading to the death of one Thomas Ezeugwu.



The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu that the mysterious death happened in Nkpologwu town in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.



Amaraizu said that the deceased was said to have slumped and died on Oct. 6 in the morning.



“Following his death, the deceased corpse was brought to his home town Nkpologwu in Uzouwani Local Government Area for burial formalities.



“As if the spirit of the deceased was hunting his alleged killers, it was gathered that as the mourning was going on, one Okolo Nicholas, Peter Ezugwu and Augustine Ezeugwu all from the same town but resident in Onitsha, Anambra, started confessing.



“The three persons, who came for burial ceremony of the deceased, allegedly called the villagers and told them how they conspired and brought Juju from Omor Town of Anambra which was invoked into their disputed land.



“They said that they took the action since the deceased sold 20 plots of the communal land without their consent,’’ he said.



Amaraizu said that on the strength of their confessions, the police swung into action to “investigate the invocation of Juju and trial by ordeal to wit-murder against the suspects, Peter Ezeugwu, Nicholas Oko and Augustine Ezeugwu”.



“The three suspects during further investigations revealed how they conspired and went to Omor Town and invoked Juju on the said land, on the ground that whoever enters the land will die.



“They submitted that the deceased may have entered the land, hence his sudden death.



“Following their official revelations, the two native doctors involved in the invocation of the juju and trial by ordeal, who gave their names as Obu Madubuike and Okafor Okoye, all from Omor town, were arrested.



“The native doctors confirmed that they were met by the three suspects for invocation of juju and that it was targeted at whoever that would enter the said land,’’ he said.



Amaraizu said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter to get to the root of the whole issue.



put them inthe coffin wit the dead man... They willgo and settle scores over there 11 Likes

Would any law court accommodate such claims? 40 Likes 2 Shares

Cc seun osewa chief aethist of nairaland Cc seun osewa chief aethist of nairaland 6 Likes 1 Share

When God reveals to you the unseen battles He fights for you, you will have cause to glorify me.



Let this be a lesson to everyone of us. The world is full of evil. This is a wicked and perverse generation.



Glory to God we have conquered the world through Jesus Christ. 41 Likes 4 Shares

GavelSlam:

Would any law court accommodate such claims? The village elders will take care of him The village elders will take care of him 4 Likes

Not admissible in court. Hogwash 1 Like

Nothing new. Flatinos are their own greatest enemies. They've been killing each other since 1874. 4 Likes 1 Share

toluleke:

What should we Do? get the F outta the thread get the F outta the thread 1 Like

I will never drag s land with anybody cuz my life is more precious than 2 millions plots of land s 2 Likes

No wonder judges dey always vex for police so what will they say in court when the present the defendants. My lord we hereby present this men for committing murder with juju. The law does not recognize juju...fools. 3 Likes

Let them do an autopsy then to ascertain the real cause of death. You can never be too sure not saying strange things don't happen though.

am here to read atheist comment on how the law of Avogadro made it happen 2 Likes

GavelSlam:

Would any law court accommodate such claims? Never! Juju is not embedded in the Nigerian constitution 1 Like 1 Share



The man is dead but his manhood is still alive 1 Like

Does juju really works?



If juju actually works, I would be interested to know why all those "powerful" juju priests in Igbo land didn't use their juju to drive out the Hausa-Fulani troops during the civil war?







However, I don't think metaphysics is admissible in the law court and the police have no right to arrest native doctors without probable cause but this is Nigeria.



That being said I do wonder sometimes, that the "powers" used by these people might be "real", not real in terms of having any "spiritual" inclinations or something like that but may be just may be because of centuries of research by our ancestors, may be there are ancient "technologies" which have been developed to make these things work. For instance, a telephone call on the surface may seem "spiritual" but there are underlying well formulated work that get these things done.



What the police should investigate is this; "are there potentially biological and chemically proven harmful "weapons" that the Dibia possess which can kill a human? It could be a poison extracted from a snake or a poisonous frog or something. Don't forget that it was just a touch of handkerchief on the face of the brother of the current North Korean leader that ended his life in minutes.

In the advanced world they call it chemical/biological weapon and have a practical explaination for it but in Africa we call it juju, but the explaination are left to the gods. 5 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:

Would any law court accommodate such claims?

Yes!



Even the white man. Yes!Even the white man. 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Would any law court accommodate such claims?

No he will probably be termed mad... courts deal only with material evidence No he will probably be termed mad... courts deal only with material evidence 2 Likes 1 Share

Man' cruelty to his fellow man....



ipob and diabolical. power. ipob and diabolical. power. 1 Like