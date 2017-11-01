₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Islie: 7:47pm
The Police in Enugu State have arrested five persons over alleged planting of fetish materials, popularly known as `Juju’, in a parcel of land, leading to the death of one Thomas Ezeugwu.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by makdcash(m): 7:48pm
Strange, things happening
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by jdluv(f): 7:49pm
put them inthe coffin wit the dead man... They willgo and settle scores over there
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by GavelSlam: 7:55pm
Would any law court accommodate such claims?
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by toluleke(m): 8:06pm
What should we Do?
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by cescky(m): 8:06pm
Cc seun osewa chief aethist of nairaland
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by cogbuagu: 8:06pm
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by aldexrio(m): 8:07pm
When God reveals to you the unseen battles He fights for you, you will have cause to glorify me.
Let this be a lesson to everyone of us. The world is full of evil. This is a wicked and perverse generation.
Glory to God we have conquered the world through Jesus Christ.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Kondomatic(m): 8:07pm
GavelSlam:The village elders will take care of him
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by pawesome(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Feranmicharless: 8:08pm
Nawa ooo.
This life sef
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by ednut1(m): 8:08pm
Not admissible in court. Hogwash
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by MisterLomantic: 8:08pm
Nothing new. Flatinos are their own greatest enemies. They've been killing each other since 1874.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Feranmicharless: 8:08pm
toluleke:get the F outta the thread
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:08pm
land palaver.
I will never drag s land with anybody cuz my life is more precious than 2 millions plots of land s
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by twilliamx: 8:09pm
No wonder judges dey always vex for police so what will they say in court when the present the defendants. My lord we hereby present this men for committing murder with juju. The law does not recognize juju...fools.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by newthon: 8:09pm
what
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by dhardline(m): 8:09pm
Let them do an autopsy then to ascertain the real cause of death. You can never be too sure not saying strange things don't happen though.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by modelmike7(m): 8:09pm
THIS WORD SEF!!
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by danilmo: 8:10pm
am here to read atheist comment on how the law of Avogadro made it happen
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by tosyne2much(m): 8:10pm
GavelSlam:Never! Juju is not embedded in the Nigerian constitution
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Emvico34: 8:11pm
The man is dead but his manhood is still alive
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Icon79(m): 8:11pm
Does juju really works?
If juju actually works, I would be interested to know why all those "powerful" juju priests in Igbo land didn't use their juju to drive out the Hausa-Fulani troops during the civil war?
O pari
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Eke40seven(m): 8:12pm
Nigeria!
However, I don't think metaphysics is admissible in the law court and the police have no right to arrest native doctors without probable cause but this is Nigeria.
That being said I do wonder sometimes, that the "powers" used by these people might be "real", not real in terms of having any "spiritual" inclinations or something like that but may be just may be because of centuries of research by our ancestors, may be there are ancient "technologies" which have been developed to make these things work. For instance, a telephone call on the surface may seem "spiritual" but there are underlying well formulated work that get these things done.
What the police should investigate is this; "are there potentially biological and chemically proven harmful "weapons" that the Dibia possess which can kill a human? It could be a poison extracted from a snake or a poisonous frog or something. Don't forget that it was just a touch of handkerchief on the face of the brother of the current North Korean leader that ended his life in minutes.
In the advanced world they call it chemical/biological weapon and have a practical explaination for it but in Africa we call it juju, but the explaination are left to the gods.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by hisgrace090: 8:13pm
GavelSlam:
Yes!
Even the white man.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by emeijeh(m): 8:15pm
Enugu boys dem like to do, to do, to do
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Josephjnr(m): 8:15pm
Seriously?
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by moses93(m): 8:16pm
see ppl wey wan get country
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by vedaxcool(m): 8:16pm
GavelSlam:
No he will probably be termed mad... courts deal only with material evidence
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
Man' cruelty to his fellow man....
God dey o.....
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by ipobarecriminals: 8:19pm
ipob and diabolical. power.
|Re: Mourners At Man’s Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Okoyiboz3: 8:20pm
Okolo Nicholas,
Peter Ezugwu
Augustine Ezeugwu
[/quote]
