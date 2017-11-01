₦airaland Forum

Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Islie: 7:47pm
The Police in Enugu State have arrested five persons over alleged planting of fetish materials, popularly known as `Juju’, in a parcel of land, leading to the death of one Thomas Ezeugwu.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu that the mysterious death happened in Nkpologwu town in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

Amaraizu said that the deceased was said to have slumped and died on Oct. 6 in the morning.

“Following his death, the deceased corpse was brought to his home town Nkpologwu in Uzouwani Local Government Area for burial formalities.

“As if the spirit of the deceased was hunting his alleged killers, it was gathered that as the mourning was going on, one Okolo Nicholas, Peter Ezugwu and Augustine Ezeugwu all from the same town but resident in Onitsha, Anambra, started confessing.

“The three persons, who came for burial ceremony of the deceased, allegedly called the villagers and told them how they conspired and brought Juju from Omor Town of Anambra which was invoked into their disputed land.

“They said that they took the action since the deceased sold 20 plots of the communal land without their consent,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that on the strength of their confessions, the police swung into action to “investigate the invocation of Juju and trial by ordeal to wit-murder against the suspects, Peter Ezeugwu, Nicholas Oko and Augustine Ezeugwu”.

“The three suspects during further investigations revealed how they conspired and went to Omor Town and invoked Juju on the said land, on the ground that whoever enters the land will die.

“They submitted that the deceased may have entered the land, hence his sudden death.

“Following their official revelations, the two native doctors involved in the invocation of the juju and trial by ordeal, who gave their names as Obu Madubuike and Okafor Okoye, all from Omor town, were arrested.

“The native doctors confirmed that they were met by the three suspects for invocation of juju and that it was targeted at whoever that would enter the said land,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter to get to the root of the whole issue.


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/5-mourners-mans-burial-confess-killing-juju/
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by makdcash(m): 7:48pm
Strange, things happening

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by jdluv(f): 7:49pm
put them inthe coffin wit the dead man... They willgo and settle scores over there

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by GavelSlam: 7:55pm
Would any law court accommodate such claims?

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by toluleke(m): 8:06pm
What should we Do?

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by cescky(m): 8:06pm
sad

Cc seun osewa chief aethist of nairaland

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by cogbuagu: 8:06pm
embarassed embarassed

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by aldexrio(m): 8:07pm
When God reveals to you the unseen battles He fights for you, you will have cause to glorify me.

Let this be a lesson to everyone of us. The world is full of evil. This is a wicked and perverse generation.

Glory to God we have conquered the world through Jesus Christ.

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Kondomatic(m): 8:07pm
GavelSlam:
Would any law court accommodate such claims?
The village elders will take care of him

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by pawesome(m): 8:07pm
grin

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Feranmicharless: 8:08pm
Nawa ooo.
This life sef

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by ednut1(m): 8:08pm
Not admissible in court. Hogwash

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by MisterLomantic: 8:08pm
Nothing new. Flatinos are their own greatest enemies. They've been killing each other since 1874.

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Feranmicharless: 8:08pm
toluleke:
What should we Do?
get the F outta the thread

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:08pm
land palaver.


I will never drag s land with anybody cuz my life is more precious than 2 millions plots of land s

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by twilliamx: 8:09pm
No wonder judges dey always vex for police so what will they say in court when the present the defendants. My lord we hereby present this men for committing murder with juju. The law does not recognize juju...fools.

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by newthon: 8:09pm
what
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by dhardline(m): 8:09pm
Let them do an autopsy then to ascertain the real cause of death. You can never be too sure not saying strange things don't happen though.
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by modelmike7(m): 8:09pm
THIS WORD SEF!!
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by danilmo: 8:10pm
am here to read atheist comment on how the law of Avogadro made it happen

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by tosyne2much(m): 8:10pm
GavelSlam:
Would any law court accommodate such claims?
Never! Juju is not embedded in the Nigerian constitution

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Emvico34: 8:11pm
The man is dead but his manhood is still alive
angry

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Icon79(m): 8:11pm
Does juju really works?

If juju actually works, I would be interested to know why all those "powerful" juju priests in Igbo land didn't use their juju to drive out the Hausa-Fulani troops during the civil war?



O pari

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Eke40seven(m): 8:12pm
Nigeria!
However, I don't think metaphysics is admissible in the law court and the police have no right to arrest native doctors without probable cause but this is Nigeria.

That being said I do wonder sometimes, that the "powers" used by these people might be "real", not real in terms of having any "spiritual" inclinations or something like that but may be just may be because of centuries of research by our ancestors, may be there are ancient "technologies" which have been developed to make these things work. For instance, a telephone call on the surface may seem "spiritual" but there are underlying well formulated work that get these things done.

What the police should investigate is this; "are there potentially biological and chemically proven harmful "weapons" that the Dibia possess which can kill a human? It could be a poison extracted from a snake or a poisonous frog or something. Don't forget that it was just a touch of handkerchief on the face of the brother of the current North Korean leader that ended his life in minutes.
In the advanced world they call it chemical/biological weapon and have a practical explaination for it but in Africa we call it juju, but the explaination are left to the gods.

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by hisgrace090: 8:13pm
GavelSlam:
Would any law court accommodate such claims?

Yes!

Even the white man.

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by emeijeh(m): 8:15pm
Enugu boys dem like to do, to do, to do
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Josephjnr(m): 8:15pm
Seriously?
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by moses93(m): 8:16pm
see ppl wey wan get country
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by vedaxcool(m): 8:16pm
GavelSlam:
Would any law court accommodate such claims?

No he will probably be termed mad... courts deal only with material evidence

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
Man' cruelty to his fellow man....

God dey o.....
Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by ipobarecriminals: 8:19pm
sad ipob and diabolical. power.

Re: Mourners At Man's Burial In Enugu Confess To Killing Him With Juju by Okoyiboz3: 8:20pm
Okolo Nicholas,
Peter Ezugwu
Augustine Ezeugwu

