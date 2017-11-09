Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) (9114 Views)

In these photos, Femi Adeshina the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari is seen sleeping or more like deep in thought during the 2018 budget presentation at the national Assembly.



To lie and defend baba no be easy work na 57 Likes 1 Share

Body no be wood na........nature taking its place

Him self na human being nah, truth be told dis guys work there ass out, dey hardly spend time wit family members nd don't even rest well. but d guy dey use sag sleep sha 10 Likes 2 Shares

Another dullard in the making. 5 Likes

Igbo will always complain about Yorubas, yet they can't stop coming to Lagos 11 Likes 2 Shares

To defend buhari is not easy oh! Make una leave the guy 1 Like

He wasn't sleeping but thinking on lies he will dish out should they discovered thereafter that the budget is padded. 3 Likes





when e does @least 6 rounds every night







if i de lie ask IFA why wont he sleepwhen e does @least 6 rounds every nightif i de lie ask IFA

Oye0404:

Him self na human being nah, truth be told dis guys work there ass out, dey hardly spend time wit family members nd don't even rest well. but d guy dey use sag sleep sha Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba? Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba? 3 Likes

The wicked shall not go scot free 1 Like



This is exactly how they sleep with the destiny of over 150m Nigerians in their hand... APC is an animal party This is exactly how they sleep with the destiny of over 150m Nigerians in their hand... APC is an animal party 1 Like

GeeOh:

To lie and defend baba no be easy work na Sincerely speaking, those guys are doing the most difficult media work - defend perpetual failures. Sincerely speaking, those guys are doing the most difficult media work - defend perpetual failures. 13 Likes

Looks like he's having a mental breakdown due to all the lies. 2 Likes

Very embarrassing though. Same journalists would hang any leader who dares nap in any forum.



Now he understands. 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless fellow, the weakness never start self, when you are out of government and those crumbs cease, then your eyes would clear Wella.



Same would happen to all these useless BMC crew here on nairaland with no sense of their own. Even the idiot who hails from middle belt who still defends the government when his brothers are being killed by Fulani herdsman, how low can one go?



It's really pathetic 1 Like

happens...





but for someone who is the mouth piece of the president, he needs to make a greater effort to stay awake...





but sometimes, the body just needs to shut down for a few minutes...

hahaha

comshots:

Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba?

if u say so, but don't u think telling "good lies" is a rather tough job? if u say so, but don't u think telling "good lies" is a rather tough job?



And when he wakes up, he will misrepresent facts and figures 1 Like

Femi Adesina once upon a force to reckon with, but since he join the league of Lai Mohammed is life has never been the same again. 2 Likes

comshots:

Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba? Telling lies is parts and parcel of their job. Not all true information is meant for the public ears.



I used to be a strong critic of government PR officers until I watched 24 and other movies. It's a standard practice around the world.



It's so bad that people don't even know when they are telling the truth. 2 Likes

He will then wake up and spew trash

Wabbish

chai





naija

Not sleeping. thinking about the next lies to tell in defending Saibaba

Dude must be tired of the lies and masquerade dance too. Besides, am sure the budget will be implemented in 2019 after soo much padding like always ultra.



Some of una dey sleep when lectures dey on

Make una leave the man jare Abegi....Some of una dey sleep when lectures dey onMake una leave the man jare