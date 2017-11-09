₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by enunlewa: 4:21am
In these photos, Femi Adeshina the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari is seen sleeping or more like deep in thought during the 2018 budget presentation at the national Assembly.
VIA : https://www.gistmore.com/femi-adeshina-sleeping-2018-budget-presentation
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by enunlewa: 4:22am
VIEW ALL PHOTOS >>> https://www.gistmore.com/femi-adeshina-sleeping-2018-budget-presentation
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:23am
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by wordbank(m): 4:48am
APC bigot
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by GeeOh(f): 4:50am
To lie and defend baba no be easy work na
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by OGAMINISTER: 4:50am
Body no be wood na........nature taking its place
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 4:56am
Him self na human being nah, truth be told dis guys work there ass out, dey hardly spend time wit family members nd don't even rest well. but d guy dey use sag sleep sha
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by sdindan: 5:00am
Another dullard in the making.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 5:07am
Igbo will always complain about Yorubas, yet they can't stop coming to Lagos
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by okosodo: 5:09am
To defend buhari is not easy oh! Make una leave the guy
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by safetyInspector(m): 5:14am
He wasn't sleeping but thinking on lies he will dish out should they discovered thereafter that the budget is padded.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:19am
why wont he sleep
when e does @least 6 rounds every night
if i de lie ask IFA
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by comshots(m): 6:06am
Oye0404:Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba?
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Keneking: 6:08am
The wicked shall not go scot free
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 6:18am
This is exactly how they sleep with the destiny of over 150m Nigerians in their hand... APC is an animal party
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 6:31am
GeeOh:Sincerely speaking, those guys are doing the most difficult media work - defend perpetual failures.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by eledalo: 6:33am
Looks like he's having a mental breakdown due to all the lies.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by BTT(m): 6:34am
Very embarrassing though. Same journalists would hang any leader who dares nap in any forum.
Now he understands.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by drizzymadbet(m): 6:38am
Useless fellow, the weakness never start self, when you are out of government and those crumbs cease, then your eyes would clear Wella.
Same would happen to all these useless BMC crew here on nairaland with no sense of their own. Even the idiot who hails from middle belt who still defends the government when his brothers are being killed by Fulani herdsman, how low can one go?
It's really pathetic
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by ivandragon: 6:40am
happens...
but for someone who is the mouth piece of the president, he needs to make a greater effort to stay awake...
but sometimes, the body just needs to shut down for a few minutes...
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by AmadiAba: 6:53am
hahaha
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 7:04am
comshots:
if u say so, but don't u think telling "good lies" is a rather tough job?
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:15am
And when he wakes up, he will misrepresent facts and figures
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by policy12: 7:17am
Femi Adesina once upon a force to reckon with, but since he join the league of Lai Mohammed is life has never been the same again.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Bolustical: 7:24am
comshots:Telling lies is parts and parcel of their job. Not all true information is meant for the public ears.
I used to be a strong critic of government PR officers until I watched 24 and other movies. It's a standard practice around the world.
It's so bad that people don't even know when they are telling the truth.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 7:29am
He will then wake up and spew trash
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 7:36am
Wabbish
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by bumi10: 7:37am
chai
naija
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:37am
Not sleeping. thinking about the next lies to tell in defending Saibaba
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by lelvin(m): 7:37am
Dude must be tired of the lies and masquerade dance too. Besides, am sure the budget will be implemented in 2019 after soo much padding like always ultra.
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by obo389(m): 7:37am
Abegi....
Some of una dey sleep when lectures dey on
Make una leave the man jare
|Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by chily11: 7:37am
obo389:he is tired of hearing the same poo from a poo boss
