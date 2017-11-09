₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,184 members, 3,901,465 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:21 AM

Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) (9114 Views)

10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation / Ministers Caught Sleeping During Budget Presentation (Photos) / Fayose Wears Military Attire For Budget Presentation At Ekiti House Of Assembly (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by enunlewa: 4:21am
@GISTMORE

In these photos, Femi Adeshina the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari is seen sleeping or more like deep in thought during the 2018 budget presentation at the national Assembly.

VIA : https://www.gistmore.com/femi-adeshina-sleeping-2018-budget-presentation

1 Share

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by enunlewa: 4:22am
VIEW ALL PHOTOS >>> https://www.gistmore.com/femi-adeshina-sleeping-2018-budget-presentation
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:23am
grin

1 Like

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by wordbank(m): 4:48am
APC bigot

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by GeeOh(f): 4:50am
To lie and defend baba no be easy work na

57 Likes 1 Share

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by OGAMINISTER: 4:50am
Body no be wood na........nature taking its place
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 4:56am
Him self na human being nah, truth be told dis guys work there ass out, dey hardly spend time wit family members nd don't even rest well. but d guy dey use sag sleep sha

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by sdindan: 5:00am
Another dullard in the making.

5 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 5:07am
Igbo will always complain about Yorubas, yet they can't stop coming to Lagos

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by okosodo: 5:09am
To defend buhari is not easy oh! Make una leave the guy

1 Like

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by safetyInspector(m): 5:14am
He wasn't sleeping but thinking on lies he will dish out should they discovered thereafter that the budget is padded.

3 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:19am
why wont he sleep

when e does @least 6 rounds every night



if i de lie ask IFA grin
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by comshots(m): 6:06am
Oye0404:
Him self na human being nah, truth be told dis guys work there ass out, dey hardly spend time wit family members nd don't even rest well. but d guy dey use sag sleep sha
Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba?

3 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Keneking: 6:08am
The wicked shall not go scot free

1 Like

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 6:18am
grin
This is exactly how they sleep with the destiny of over 150m Nigerians in their hand... APC is an animal party

1 Like

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 6:31am
GeeOh:
To lie and defend baba no be easy work na
Sincerely speaking, those guys are doing the most difficult media work - defend perpetual failures.

13 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by eledalo: 6:33am
Looks like he's having a mental breakdown due to all the lies.

2 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by BTT(m): 6:34am
Very embarrassing though. Same journalists would hang any leader who dares nap in any forum.

Now he understands.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by drizzymadbet(m): 6:38am
Useless fellow, the weakness never start self, when you are out of government and those crumbs cease, then your eyes would clear Wella.

Same would happen to all these useless BMC crew here on nairaland with no sense of their own. Even the idiot who hails from middle belt who still defends the government when his brothers are being killed by Fulani herdsman, how low can one go?

It's really pathetic

1 Like

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by ivandragon: 6:40am
happens...


but for someone who is the mouth piece of the president, he needs to make a greater effort to stay awake...


but sometimes, the body just needs to shut down for a few minutes...
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by AmadiAba: 6:53am
hahaha
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 7:04am
comshots:
Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba?

if u say so, but don't u think telling "good lies" is a rather tough job?
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:15am
And when he wakes up, he will misrepresent facts and figures
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by policy12: 7:17am
Femi Adesina once upon a force to reckon with, but since he join the league of Lai Mohammed is life has never been the same again.

2 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Bolustical: 7:24am
comshots:
Which work are they doing? Telling lies ba?
Telling lies is parts and parcel of their job. Not all true information is meant for the public ears.

I used to be a strong critic of government PR officers until I watched 24 and other movies. It's a standard practice around the world.

It's so bad that people don't even know when they are telling the truth.

2 Likes

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 7:29am
He will then wake up and spew trash
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 7:36am
Wabbish
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by bumi10: 7:37am
chai


naija
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:37am
Not sleeping. thinking about the next lies to tell in defending Saibaba
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by lelvin(m): 7:37am
Dude must be tired of the lies and masquerade dance too. Besides, am sure the budget will be implemented in 2019 after soo much padding like always ultra.

Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by obo389(m): 7:37am
Abegi....
Some of una dey sleep when lectures dey on grin
Make una leave the man jare
Re: Femi Adesina Sleeping During The Budget 2018 Presentation (Photos) by chily11: 7:37am
obo389:
Abegi....
Some of una dey sleep when lectures dey on grin
Make una leave the man jare
he is tired of hearing the same poo from a poo boss

(0) (1) (Reply)

Elendu Reports - Cutting Edge Investigative Journalism / Lagos To Experience Seven-day Rainfall – NIMET / Sylva Opposes Report On Reclaimed 48 Houses

Viewing this topic: niyisky, micky90(m), soldierkunle, OhISeeCars100, pussysucker1, remmydada(m), Christafarian(m), hyb33(m), kaffy4tope(m), kedra(m), michoade, olasamuel006, Reference(m), Akinz0126(m), Dammysmart, Daniel806(m), Mighttty, Peterson24(m), dsurest(m), Subsidy101(m), Eboski(m), davelon(m), Kobicove(m), DrElixir(m), flywheelz(m), KVC1970, Ibrahim79mantu, kernel505, gatsboi(m), Suibisreal(m), seiyefa007(m), Igboblog, TSK32, emekuzi, Diamondwriter(m), kessdivine4all, nittroboy(m), sunnymaster(m), jaybabz(m), deprof69, sheky24, yinkusnoni(m), Israelfx2(m), kingkenny06(m), Ibukun003(m), bossfeebok, kkani, shegemenge, Israeljones(m), teflonjake(m), jendon2017, Thefashionguru, justcallmenuel(m), ayanola, abaaynla(m), edlion57(m), mayoadegbola(m), lawrenzi(m), Fransbrilluk(m), Tollicin(m), exe0(m), Speakdatruth, faceURfront(m), phadriz(m), mekinzy(m), lumydee44 and 166 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.