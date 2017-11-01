₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by kabakaauu: 4:36am
UNBELIEVABLE: First Restaurant That Has Only HIV-positive Chefs In The Kitchen Opened
Toronto is home to a new, first-of-its-kind pop-up — the world’s only restaurant where every piece of food is made by someone with HIV. Organizers say the impetus was a recent poll that found that the thought of dining with somebody who’s HIV-positive still paralyzes them with fear. The survey by Casey House, Canada’s only hospital dedicated to people living with HIV/AIDS, found that nearly half of Canadians wouldn’t eat a meal prepared by someone with the disease, even though health experts say the infection can’t be transmitted that way. To combat the stigma around food prep, Casey House decided it was time to pull a bold stunt.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3mOvasamTs
The pop-up, called June’s Eatery after Casey House’s co-founder June Callwood, launched this week. It advertised two four-course dinners made by 14 HIV-positive chefs for $125 — one yesterday, the other today. Both of them sold out.
Organizers told The Guardian that they even welcome “negative coverage,” though, as the “entire point of the pop-up” is “exposing the ignorance and blame around HIV and AIDS.” They did their best to test people, too — organizers say they mailed jars of soup prepared by the HIV-positive team to newsrooms “across Canada.” It seems they didn’t really care what became of that soup in a box, as long as it challenged media to “examine their own beliefs” before writing about the event.
source:http://www.grubstreet.com/2017/11/toronto-pop-up-junes-eatery-uses-hiv-positive-chefs.html
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by wordbank(m): 4:44am
I no near
Hiv kini?
Mbanu! My village people never reach ds level
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Oye0404(m): 4:51am
Even while in Nigeria, I dey fear d restaurant, ppl get mind sha
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by C4Ltd: 4:56am
Game changers
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by safetyInspector(m): 5:21am
It will be dead on arrival should they open a branch in Nigeria, even business activities in the neighborhood will drop.
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by hisgrace090: 5:22am
Now that they have made themselves open it is right time to round them up for proper treatment, to avoid more spreading of the deseas.
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by nero2face: 5:40am
Una did not see me...
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by evanso6226: 5:55am
As far as their food make sense it doesn't matter HIV or AIDS .... Afterall them better pass some of the mama put way we get here ..
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Solomonudofia(m): 6:06am
evanso6226:
WE ARE NOT SURPRISED..... EVEN WHEN DEARTH COME MUGU GO CHUP NA...... it doesn't matter for mouth ... ppl like you na em discriminate pass
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:34am
Bold step
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Ejaculate: 6:46am
Good one From my POV. At least HIV carries can be I dentified and rounded up to stop futher spread. best way to eradicate aids
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by ayxmania: 8:15am
Chai
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Finstar: 8:16am
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by JamesReacher(m): 8:16am
Careful before one 'deranged' individual goes trigger happy on you folks. I would rather starve than eat there, I have trust issues.
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Flashh: 8:17am
Not in Nigeria. Even those with it, will forever avoid that restaurant.
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by whateverkay(m): 8:18am
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Taiwo20(m): 8:18am
The war against discrimination is been won gradually
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Spaxon(f): 8:19am
It is meant for their kind
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by Josh44s(m): 8:20am
This world is gone...
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by loadedvibes: 8:20am
Lol.. see matters.. people will now willingly get effected just to be employed.. oyinbo una well done
Re: Toronto Restaurant With Only HIV Positive Chefs (Photo, Video) by benzics(m): 8:22am
The Only Generally Accepted Food (Local) In Nigeria Is Garri / New Wonder Ferlizer For Farmers / I Need Ur Advice
