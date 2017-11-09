Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) (3850 Views)

Scores of Okada men have blocked the Iyana-Iba road leading to the Lagos state university main-gate chanting protest songs at the top of their voices. the riders also made several bonfires on the road.



They complained bitterly about the daily harassment they suffer at the hands of taskforce operatives.



Photos from the scene below;



Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this morning indicates that there is a serious breakdown of order at Iyana Iba, Lagos after commercial motorcycle riders organized a protest against the Lagos state taskforce over the continued seizure of motorcycles.

its wicked



i got late to work cos of this siezure 2 Likes

Yesterday I nearly trekked from mile 2 to Under bridge.

It is a very good move to stop the Okada riders.

but if avenues for new jobs are not opened, then it is a very bad move. 6 Likes

God don catch Olu Osinowo....na to waka now

ok

i no see any comment oo but before i comment 4 people dont put coma, fullstop e.t.c 3 Likes

wow wow 1 Like

And that's why they're burning tires abi.. The popo should go tear gas their brain jor.

OUR SO-CALLED LEADERS HAS NO PROVISIONS FOR THE POORS AND THE NARROW WAY THEY'RE USING TO CARTER FOR THEMSELVES IS STILL AN OFFENSE TO THEM.... EVERYTHING IN NIGERIA IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE RICH.... THEY FORGET THAT ALL FINGERS ARE NOT EQUAL.... WHAT A DERANGED COUNTRY 3 Likes

Is that why there was scarcity of okadas yesterday? Omo, I trek tire. 1 Like

the level of extortion by the joint task force across the major cities in nigeria is disheartening. They collect as much as N30,000 for every bike they seized in Abuja satellite villages. 1 Like

No b small thing o

yellowbar demons and their Fulani masters on rampage... why seizing their means of surviving... 2 Likes 1 Share

No wonder! I was around that area last night... mehn the way okada riders were running around with their bikes, you'd think they're all James Bond. It was even the mistakes we call police that were seizing okadas... You'd think they were fighting boko haram with the confusion they caused.

THIS ONE NA GOBE OOO 1 Like

Nigeria jagajaga 1 Like

Bullhari007:

yellowbar demons and their Fulani masters on rampage... why seizing their means of surviving... the mayhem they cause on the highway is unbearable the mayhem they cause on the highway is unbearable

It's really pathetic 1 Like

That's how went out to buy mama put at a place a bit far from my house but on the same long street. I didn't go with my car, so i walked while i waited for an okada to pass but didn't see any. So, i walked half the journey when i just decided to walk the remaining half, then when i'm done buying the food, i'll take a bike straight to my house. It was only after buying the food that i realized that i hadn't seen any okada man. I walked 1/4 of the journey when i was told that okadas were banned. By who? When? How? O boy, the trek no be here.



God bless you all.





chai! I like taking okada on that road cos of terrible traffic chai! I like taking okada on that road cos of terrible traffic

They were caught unaware yesterday as the operation was done all over Lagos state.



LASG should look for a way forward, they cannot just push them off the road due to various issues arising from the Okada riders which is not limited to robbery and accident.

free2ryhme:



the mayhem they cause on the highway is unbearable the crocodile dancers should use them do shooting practice... this guys are equal to boko haram the crocodile dancers should use them do shooting practice... this guys are equal to boko haram

When Election draws nigh now, they will release Okada again, and then the same people will vote them in again..... Nigeriyaaa... ojojumo ni anjiriyaa.....

Sirheny007:

Yesterday I nearly trekked from mile 2 to Under bridge.

It is a very good move to stop the Okada riders.

but if avenues for new jobs are not opened, then it is a very bad move.

It is a good move and also a bad move.....listen to yourself It is a good move and also a bad move.....listen to yourself

Bullhari007:

the crocodile dancers should use them do shooting practice... this guys are equal to boko haram

you think say lagos dey for east you think say lagos dey for east

shey nodody died or wounjure?