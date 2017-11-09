₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,325 members, 3,901,954 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 11:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) (3850 Views)
Court Orders Seizure Of Diezani Alison-Madueke's Banana Island House, Funds / Heavy Military Presence At New Haven Estate, Iba, Lagos / Ambode Constructs Park In Iyana Oworo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by aminulive: 10:48am
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this morning indicates that there is a serious breakdown of order at Iyana Iba, Lagos after commercial motorcycle riders organized a protest against the Lagos state taskforce over the continued seizure of motorcycles.
Scores of Okada men have blocked the Iyana-Iba road leading to the Lagos state university main-gate chanting protest songs at the top of their voices. the riders also made several bonfires on the road.
They complained bitterly about the daily harassment they suffer at the hands of taskforce operatives.
Photos from the scene below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/09/breaking-okada-riders-protest-seizure-motrocycles-iyana-ibaphotos/
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by walearoy(m): 11:26am
its wicked
i got late to work cos of this siezure
2 Likes
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:26am
Yesterday I nearly trekked from mile 2 to Under bridge.
It is a very good move to stop the Okada riders.
but if avenues for new jobs are not opened, then it is a very bad move.
6 Likes
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by jamexborn(m): 11:26am
God don catch Olu Osinowo....na to waka now
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by admax(m): 11:26am
ok
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by falcon01: 11:27am
i no see any comment oo but before i comment 4 people dont put coma, fullstop e.t.c
3 Likes
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 11:27am
wow
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by mrlaw93(m): 11:27am
And that's why they're burning tires abi.. The popo should go tear gas their brain jor.
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by purem(m): 11:28am
OUR SO-CALLED LEADERS HAS NO PROVISIONS FOR THE POORS AND THE NARROW WAY THEY'RE USING TO CARTER FOR THEMSELVES IS STILL AN OFFENSE TO THEM.... EVERYTHING IN NIGERIA IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE RICH.... THEY FORGET THAT ALL FINGERS ARE NOT EQUAL.... WHAT A DERANGED COUNTRY
3 Likes
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by SNIPER123: 11:28am
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by mayorkun(m): 11:28am
Hello Nairalanders, i want to sell my newly approved Adsense account, please contact me on 08135876270 on Whatsapp or call
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Ajibel(m): 11:28am
Is that why there was scarcity of okadas yesterday? Omo, I trek tire.
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by muri4mig: 11:30am
the level of extortion by the joint task force across the major cities in nigeria is disheartening. They collect as much as N30,000 for every bike they seized in Abuja satellite villages.
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by sojayy(m): 11:30am
No b small thing o
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 11:30am
yellowbar demons and their Fulani masters on rampage... why seizing their means of surviving...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by kullozone(m): 11:30am
No wonder! I was around that area last night... mehn the way okada riders were running around with their bikes, you'd think they're all James Bond. It was even the mistakes we call police that were seizing okadas... You'd think they were fighting boko haram with the confusion they caused.
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by free2ryhme: 11:30am
THIS ONE NA GOBE OOO
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 11:31am
Nigeria jagajaga
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by free2ryhme: 11:31am
Bullhari007:the mayhem they cause on the highway is unbearable
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by BecomeALandLord(m): 11:33am
It's really pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 11:33am
That's how went out to buy mama put at a place a bit far from my house but on the same long street. I didn't go with my car, so i walked while i waited for an okada to pass but didn't see any. So, i walked half the journey when i just decided to walk the remaining half, then when i'm done buying the food, i'll take a bike straight to my house. It was only after buying the food that i realized that i hadn't seen any okada man. I walked 1/4 of the journey when i was told that okadas were banned. By who? When? How? O boy, the trek no be here.
God bless you all.
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Caspian22(m): 11:34am
e dinnor consign me
7 Shocking Health Facts About Instant Noodles===>
http://www.youmustgethealthy.com/2017/11/health-facts-about-instant-noodles.html?m=0
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by midehi2(f): 11:38am
chai! I like taking okada on that road cos of terrible traffic
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 11:39am
They were caught unaware yesterday as the operation was done all over Lagos state.
LASG should look for a way forward, they cannot just push them off the road due to various issues arising from the Okada riders which is not limited to robbery and accident.
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 11:40am
free2ryhme:the crocodile dancers should use them do shooting practice... this guys are equal to boko haram
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 11:41am
When Election draws nigh now, they will release Okada again, and then the same people will vote them in again..... Nigeriyaaa... ojojumo ni anjiriyaa.....
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by sunnyside16(m): 11:41am
Sirheny007:
It is a good move and also a bad move.....listen to yourself
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by free2ryhme: 11:41am
Bullhari007:
you think say lagos dey for east
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:42am
shey nodody died or wounjure?
|Re: Okada Riders Protest At Iyana Iba, Lagos Over Motorcycles Seizure (Photos) by kizyalex10(m): 11:42am
aminulive:if they resort to armed robbery nd kidnappers,u catch them nd call them hoodlums nd throw dem into prison.some judges go as far as sentencing them to death.no job alternative provided for them,yet d little thing they do justly to provide for their family,u collect it from them.most of them riding okada re nt happy with what they re doing but jst for them nt to be outlaws,they continue doing it. I tire for government oooo
Connet Your D S T V Decoder To Your Lappy And Browse For Free For Real / Igbos And Boko Haram / n
Viewing this topic: chloride6, Bishopbones007(m), emteecve(m), MIGHTYMAN82(m), dawbbleOuEi, websolushun, Lani55, persius555, olatade(m), olaric(m), AKWALES(m), Beejaytrump(m), chyke4(m), robonski15(m), one4GOD(f), omega555, bolethings, Moso(m), giftyechi, Realret70, Tuneday01(m), aewhydot, ahamonyeka(m), prince2pac(m), Mavereek(m), euwajeh(m), bakynes(m), DrMuzungu, Sulaimonsb(m), AceRoyal, simple250, chocorex(m), HeWrites(m), sacramento1212, wasiudvd(m), Austino44444, Oloba101, OGsteven(m), frisky2good(m), AgbesuyiJosh(m), elcugine(m), Gr8sage, dicksonadams(m), rabonni(m), deebsman1(m), iwatchandlisten(m), Gbaremu(m), courssy, tunbosun002(f), klamba(m), nwakibie3(m), Kashbwoyjnr, gorecwears(m), rexlims(m), cynthiauju, Victornezzar, Armani79(m), bishopdave(m), nzubeokafor, livingg(m), trent101(m), ridwando, AMossley(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6