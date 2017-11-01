₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by 247frolicboss(m): 11:58am
A popular rapper and OAP with Cool FM in Lagos has revealed the aftermath of ladies who scream while having sex.
How true is his claim?
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by pweshboi(m): 12:01pm
lol, where did he get his facts from? a survey?
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by Tolexander: 12:19pm
He could be right and could be wrong.
It is an opinion!
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by GraveMan(m): 12:22pm
An Dose Ladies That Dont Scream Will Give Birth To Dumb Baby Abi?
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by nerodenero: 12:40pm
Just when I thought I've heard it all!!!
So Freeze mum been dey scream when dem insert SIM inside her phone, na im make Freeze turn 'basketmouth. This is epic!
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by grayht(m): 1:32pm
This topic is irrelevant to me...
Make I go check another thread..!!!
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by GodDeyCraze: 1:33pm
Hmm
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by chukslawrence(m): 1:33pm
j
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by jazon(m): 1:33pm
chai i don die
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by modelmike7(m): 1:33pm
Hahahahha. Perhaps........
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by banjeezay(m): 1:33pm
when u no b deaf and dumb y u no go moan during knacking?? kpanshing wey no involve scream no fit sweet person naw..
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by aleeyus(m): 1:34pm
Stupid Fact
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by condralbedez: 1:34pm
APC CREW... Danfo owa oh.
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by Suxes(m): 1:34pm
No wonder my neighbor talks too much
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by ask4double(m): 1:34pm
MUMU TALK!!!
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by olumose001(m): 1:34pm
werey ni bobo yi sha... Guess his mom also shouts during sex...
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by Respect55(m): 1:34pm
Dis one wants to get some kind of f**kin attention
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by barondmoni: 1:34pm
Rubbish
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by colossus91(m): 1:35pm
Obviously his mother was a screammer hence him!!
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by paradigmshift(m): 1:35pm
N6 can talk ennnnnn.
hahahahahhahha
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by anytexy: 1:35pm
What did you just say? If I slap you eheee!
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by OboOlora(f): 1:35pm
pweshboi:His mum told him, can't u c he's a talkative
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by Airforce1(m): 1:35pm
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by esthy86: 1:35pm
is a lie,wtf says who
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by Adaumunocha(f): 1:35pm
Dumb observation.
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by atheist5(m): 1:36pm
simply because your second hand short d1ck cannot make a woman scream relentless does not mean the rest of us should be slacking, mumu
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by jackie35(m): 1:36pm
247frolicboss:
Do you know that you are talkative as well, that means ................................
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by basic23111: 1:36pm
he is a talkative
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by AntiWailer: 1:36pm
Weed + codein
|Re: N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives by Luukasz(m): 1:36pm
Perhaps his wife or mother screams during sex, for him to know that. SMH
