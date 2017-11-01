Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / N6 Nnamdi Nwabasili: Ladies That Scream During Sex Give Birth To Talkatives (9281 Views)

Ladies Who Scream During S£x Give Birth To Talkatives - OAP N6 Says / Picture Of Moji Olaiya And The Child She Gave Birth To 2 Months Before She Died / Facebook User Compares Emmanuella With Ladies That Post Unclad Photos (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





How true is his claim?



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/ladies-that-scream-during-sex-always.html A popular rapper and OAP with Cool FM in Lagos has revealed the aftermath of ladies who scream while having sex.How true is his claim?

lol, where did he get his facts from? a survey?

He could be right and could be wrong.

It is an opinion!

An Dose Ladies That Dont Scream Will Give Birth To Dumb Baby Abi? 20 Likes 2 Shares

Just when I thought I've heard it all!!!



So Freeze mum been dey scream when dem insert SIM inside her phone, na im make Freeze turn 'basketmouth. This is epic! 25 Likes



Make I go check another thread..!!! This topic is irrelevant to me...Make I go check another thread..!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

j





Abeg check my signature.............stamped concrete has never been this cheap.........anybody can afford it now chai i don dieAbeg check my signature.............stamped concrete has never been this cheap.........anybody can afford it now

Hahahahha. Perhaps........

when u no b deaf and dumb y u no go moan during knacking?? kpanshing wey no involve scream no fit sweet person naw..

Stupid Fact

APC CREW... Danfo owa oh. 1 Like

No wonder my neighbor talks too much

MUMU TALK!!!

werey ni bobo yi sha... Guess his mom also shouts during sex...

Dis one wants to get some kind of f**kin attention

Rubbish

Obviously his mother was a screammer hence him!!

N6 can talk ennnnnn.

hahahahahhahha

What did you just say? If I slap you eheee!

pweshboi:

lol, where did he get his facts from? a survey? His mum told him, can't u c he's a talkative His mum told him, can't u c he's a talkative

is a lie,wtf says who

Dumb observation.

simply because your second hand short d1ck cannot make a woman scream relentless does not mean the rest of us should be slacking, mumu

247frolicboss:

A popular rapper and OAP with Cool FM in Lagos has revealed the aftermath of ladies who scream while having sex.



How true is his claim?



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/ladies-that-scream-during-sex-always.html





Do you know that you are talkative as well, that means ................................ Do you know that you are talkative as well, that means ................................

he is a talkative

Weed + codein