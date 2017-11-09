₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by viviangist: 12:32pm
We are putting these out in the court of public opinion for Nigerians to make their verdict. Here are some of the primary 4 competency test scripts conducted for primary school teachers in Kaduna State.
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by viviangist: 12:33pm
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by viviangist: 12:33pm
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by viviangist: 12:33pm
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by CLASSMAN: 12:33pm
HMN NA WA
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by obo389(m): 12:36pm
This is serious
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by sincerlyyo(m): 12:39pm
Aweating Great 11 ,abi na AWAITING GRADE 11 ?
SMH
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:40pm
Why I dey even stress myself, don't we have one president in west Africa that joined the military with just ordinary attestation??
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by viviangist: 12:43pm
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by viviangist: 12:44pm
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by zionmde: 12:45pm
This is mediocrity at the zenith
Why is el rufai behaving like this
Can the president of the Federal Republic of nigeria get even up to 05/70
Free those teachers jare
Which one is worse a man who cannot present a waec certificate ruling over the most educated people on earth (yorubas) or a teacher who cannot pass a primary 4 exam teaching pupils
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by vedaxcool(m): 12:45pm
BeeBeeOoh:
E pain am die, administer 1000mg of anti-wairutics
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Treasuredlove: 12:46pm
This na small thing. Go zamfara...waaaay worse. And there are so many graduates looking for jobs. What a shame
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 12:47pm
Nasir El-Rufai has his faults but on this issue I support him 100%.
How did we degenerate to a level where functional illiterates are given teaching appointments ?
This country sinks lower by the day.
It just now occurred to me what could happen if Seun were to conduct an English language test for Nairaland users as a precondition for registration....
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Oloripelebe: 12:47pm
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Benjom(m): 12:52pm
Na wao... In fact, they should charge some of them to court for wasting the time of parents/pupils/students of the state over the years... and with this, I encourage each state to carry out such assessment on their teaching staff too.
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by TheCabal: 12:54pm
Kaduna on the right track.
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Elmojiid(m): 12:56pm
they deserve cane not only sack
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Farmerforlife: 1:13pm
I now wholeheartedly support the actions of the Kaduna State governor, and praise his magnanimity in not taking the teachers to court for destroying the lives of the future generation, who were innocently in the belief that they were being educated. Those 'teachers' who are protesting in order to re-instate their mates and keep our children illiterate, should desist immediately.
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by tinsel: 1:15pm
zionmde:So you will accept a man that wrote this nonsense to teach your kid?
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Yyeske(m): 1:17pm
Lord have mercy!
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by vedaxcool(m): 1:18pm
tinsel:I am sure he will gladly accept such a man to configure his kid's future
What makes you think he isn't such a teacher in real life? They will eagerly defend the most odious and nauseating rubbish in the name of hate!
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Flexherbal(m): 1:19pm
Hmmmmmmm!
Were they not screened before they were employed?
What have they been teaching their pupils?
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by zionmde: 1:21pm
tinsel:I wont but those who voted a man without school certificate or an illiterate to rule them should accept those kind of teachers
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by GodDeyCraze: 1:26pm
Western education is sin
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Origin(f): 1:30pm
To everyone out there who does not believe the best candidate should get a job but would rather prefer his kinsman to......
You are perpetuating illiteracy and ignorance.
These ones will teach your next generation...meaning you are guaranteed a dumb set of next generations. KEEP IT UP!!!!...
Same goes to institutions hiring third class, or giving a Chemistry graduate job at the FIRS etc.......You can NEVER EVER reach full potential.
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by seunmsg(m): 1:33pm
Very shameful.
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by AmadiAba: 1:34pm
lol
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by mandarin: 1:45pm
This is really appalling and we can as well assume that students who graduated from those schools from which these teachers work can as well be assumed to have a very high probability of not getting anywhere educationally. This is extremely poor and I can never support anyone advocating for these teachers to be reabsorbed, that will be committing sin!
This is crime!
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by sylviaeo(f): 1:47pm
DAT YAHAYA BELLO GUY, IF DEM TELL ME SAY NA KOGI STATE GOVERNOR, I GO BELIEVE
Re: El-rufai Shares Pictures Of Test Scripts Conducted For Kaduna Teachers - Pics by Oyindidi(f): 1:47pm
And those fools are bold enough to protest aye ba je o
