@VIVIANGIST



We are putting these out in the court of public opinion for Nigerians to make their verdict. Here are some of the primary 4 competency test scripts conducted for primary school teachers in Kaduna State.



Teachers Reaction here : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-el-rufai-shares-pictures-of-test-scripts-conducted-for-kaduna-teachers/



HMN NA WA 2 Likes

This is serious 13 Likes 1 Share

Aweating Great 11 ,abi na AWAITING GRADE 11 ?



SMH 3 Likes

Why I dey even stress myself, don't we have one president in west Africa that joined the military with just ordinary attestation?? 20 Likes 2 Shares

This is mediocrity at the zenith

Why is el rufai behaving like this

Can the president of the Federal Republic of nigeria get even up to 05/70

Free those teachers jare

Which one is worse a man who cannot present a waec certificate ruling over the most educated people on earth (yorubas) or a teacher who cannot pass a primary 4 exam teaching pupils 18 Likes 2 Shares

BeeBeeOoh:

Why I dey even stress myself, don't we have one president in west Africa that joined the military with just ordinary attestation??



E pain am die, administer 1000mg of anti-wairutics



E pain am die, administer 1000mg of anti-wairutics 16 Likes 3 Shares

This na small thing. Go zamfara...waaaay worse. And there are so many graduates looking for jobs. What a shame 9 Likes



How did we degenerate to a level where functional illiterates are given teaching appointments ?

This country sinks lower by the day.













It just now occurred to me what could happen if Seun were to conduct an English language test for Nairaland users as a precondition for registration.... Nasir El-Rufai has his faults but on this issue I support him 100%.How did we degenerate to a level where functional illiterates are given teaching appointments ?This country sinks lower by the day. 56 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

Na wao... In fact, they should charge some of them to court for wasting the time of parents/pupils/students of the state over the years... and with this, I encourage each state to carry out such assessment on their teaching staff too. 31 Likes 1 Share

Kaduna on the right track. 11 Likes

they deserve cane not only sack 3 Likes

I now wholeheartedly support the actions of the Kaduna State governor, and praise his magnanimity in not taking the teachers to court for destroying the lives of the future generation, who were innocently in the belief that they were being educated. Those 'teachers' who are protesting in order to re-instate their mates and keep our children illiterate, should desist immediately. 23 Likes 2 Shares

zionmde:

This is mediocrity at the zenith

Why is el rufai behaving like this

Can the president of the Federal Republic of nigeria get even up to 05/70

Free those teachers jare

Which one is worse a man who cannot present a waec certificate ruling over the most educated people on earth (yorubas) or a teacher who cannot pass a primary 4 exam teaching pupils So you will accept a man that wrote this nonsense to teach your kid? So you will accept a man that wrote this nonsense to teach your kid? 40 Likes

Lord have mercy! 2 Likes

tinsel:



So you will accept a man that wrote this nonsense to teach your kid? I am sure he will gladly accept such a man to configure his kid's future

What makes you think he isn't such a teacher in real life? They will eagerly defend the most odious and nauseating rubbish in the name of hate! I am sure he will gladly accept such a man to configure his kid's futureWhat makes you think he isn't such a teacher in real life? They will eagerly defend the most odious and nauseating rubbish in the name of hate! 32 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmmmmmm!



Were they not screened before they were employed?



What have they been teaching their pupils? 1 Like

tinsel:



So you will accept a man that wrote this nonsense to teach your kid? I wont but those who voted a man without school certificate or an illiterate to rule them should accept those kind of teachers I wont but those who voted a man without school certificate or an illiterate to rule them should accept those kind of teachers 11 Likes 2 Shares

Western education is sin

To everyone out there who does not believe the best candidate should get a job but would rather prefer his kinsman to......







You are perpetuating illiteracy and ignorance.





These ones will teach your next generation...meaning you are guaranteed a dumb set of next generations. KEEP IT UP!!!!...







Same goes to institutions hiring third class, or giving a Chemistry graduate job at the FIRS etc.......You can NEVER EVER reach full potential. 2 Likes

Very shameful.

This is really appalling and we can as well assume that students who graduated from those schools from which these teachers work can as well be assumed to have a very high probability of not getting anywhere educationally. This is extremely poor and I can never support anyone advocating for these teachers to be reabsorbed, that will be committing sin!



This is crime! 5 Likes 1 Share

DAT YAHAYA BELLO GUY, IF DEM TELL ME SAY NA KOGI STATE GOVERNOR, I GO BELIEVE