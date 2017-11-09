Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) (9686 Views)

PoliticsNGR has obtained photographs of the two female suicide bombers responsible for a bombing attack in Madagali, Adamawa state on Wednesday.



The attack reportedly claimed several lives. Viewer discretion is highly advised.

Subhanalah 4 Likes

May God avert all these evil from our land. 3 Likes





All i see is BRAIN WASHED! young lads.





So sad and pathetic indeed !! REALLY BAD !,i dont think these girls does these shocking act or choose this life style with their minds fully awakeAll i see is BRAIN WASHED! young lads.So sad and pathetic indeed !!

Smh. I doubt if these young girls really knew what they were doing. Boko Bastards are probably drugging these girls and strapping bombs on them. When they catch them, instead of interrogating the bastards and killing them once and for all, they "rehabilitate" them. 4 Likes

Can you imagine

What a way to die! 2 Likes

oh God!

Subhanallah!!!! These ones are lost 2 Likes 1 Share





Thank you, ISLAM... 4 Likes

We don’t need to see it,why the HEAD NO SCATTER NOW 1 Like

religion of piss indeed at work...hades will welcome them with open hands. 7 Likes

1000 ways to die... 2 Likes

What a teaching. God will make the greater Lights to shine In Jesus Name



Is well Brethren

Mu ² jihadists fighting to protect their god . 10 Likes

G

To paradise they go?

awusa jst no get sense even for death dem still ugly

what they choose to do... the reward... ��

They will rot in hell! Their sufferness still dey level 1

The parts should be auctioned to those money ritualist... Nonsense!!!

BUHARI WHY...BECAUSE OF POWER LOOK AT THE PAIN YOU ARE BRINGING UPON YOUR OWN PEOPLE

See fine girls. Chai







The hunger and frustration in this Buhari's administration is making more people accept small compensation to become suicide bombers.





The government has failed the people, and Boko Haram is assisting it in it's functions.

Paying young men salaries and feeding their families.

With all the amenities and provisions these villagers get from Boko Haram. It will be so heartless of the villagers not to pledge allegiance to them.



Hunger begets crime,

Crime begets terrorism. The hunger and frustration in this Buhari's administration is making more people accept small compensation to become suicide bombers.The government has failed the people, and Boko Haram is assisting it in it's functions.Paying young men salaries and feeding their families.With all the amenities and provisions these villagers get from Boko Haram. It will be so heartless of the villagers not to pledge allegiance to them.Hunger begets crime,Crime begets terrorism. 2 Likes 1 Share

My God. How were they convinced to do this evil?





Q) Wat exactly have they gained



A) a mouth full of sand and flies Q) Wat exactly have they gainedA) a mouth full of sand and flies

Subuhanalahi Religion of peace i hail. 77 male virgins angel fall on dem

Who brainwashed these pretty girls?

this are people that fed up with life on earth. and they feel its better to die and while allah promise them better life in heaven if only they will kill others along with themselves.



the pedophiles must have slept with them severally and get tired of it before sending them to embarked on this journey. from there faces it shows haggard and very hash life set of people. and they are not small girls.

Na wa ooooh

May God heal our land