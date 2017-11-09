₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by stephanie11: 12:50pm
@POLITICSNGR
PoliticsNGR has obtained photographs of the two female suicide bombers responsible for a bombing attack in Madagali, Adamawa state on Wednesday.
The attack reportedly claimed several lives. Viewer discretion is highly advised.
SOURCE :
POLITICSNGR
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:52pm
Subhanalah
4 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by mckazzy(m): 1:55pm
May God avert all these evil from our land.
3 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by ThinkWISELY(m): 1:55pm
REALLY BAD !,i dont think these girls does these shocking act or choose this life style with their minds fully awake
All i see is BRAIN WASHED! young lads.
So sad and pathetic indeed !!
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Rmxr: 1:56pm
Smh. I doubt if these young girls really knew what they were doing. Boko Bastards are probably drugging these girls and strapping bombs on them. When they catch them, instead of interrogating the bastards and killing them once and for all, they "rehabilitate" them.
4 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by twinskenny(m): 1:56pm
Can you imagine
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by thorpido(m): 1:56pm
What a way to die!
2 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by midolian(m): 1:56pm
oh God!
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Heebah: 1:56pm
Subhanallah!!!! These ones are lost
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 1:56pm
Thank you, ISLAM...
4 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by 2lateBiafra: 1:57pm
We don’t need to see it,why the HEAD NO SCATTER NOW
1 Like
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Albert0011(m): 1:57pm
religion of piss indeed at work...hades will welcome them with open hands.
7 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by joeaz58(m): 1:57pm
1000 ways to die...
2 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Tmelisfon: 1:57pm
What a teaching. God will make the greater Lights to shine In Jesus Name
Is well Brethren
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Daniel058(m): 1:57pm
Mu ² jihadists fighting to protect their god .
10 Likes
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 1:57pm
G
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by FrancisIgya: 1:57pm
To paradise they go?
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by McINoWell: 1:57pm
awusa jst no get sense even for death dem still ugly
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Pheals(f): 1:57pm
what they choose to do... the reward... ��
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by legendary4luv(m): 1:57pm
They will rot in hell! Their sufferness still dey level 1
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by grayht(m): 1:57pm
The parts should be auctioned to those money ritualist... Nonsense!!!
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 1:58pm
BUHARI WHY...BECAUSE OF POWER LOOK AT THE PAIN YOU ARE BRINGING UPON YOUR OWN PEOPLE
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by 12345baba: 1:58pm
See fine girls. Chai
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:58pm
The hunger and frustration in this Buhari's administration is making more people accept small compensation to become suicide bombers.
The government has failed the people, and Boko Haram is assisting it in it's functions.
Paying young men salaries and feeding their families.
With all the amenities and provisions these villagers get from Boko Haram. It will be so heartless of the villagers not to pledge allegiance to them.
Hunger begets crime,
Crime begets terrorism.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Handsomebeing(m): 1:58pm
My God. How were they convinced to do this evil?
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by driand(m): 1:59pm
Q) Wat exactly have they gained
A) a mouth full of sand and flies
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 1:59pm
Subuhanalahi Religion of peace i hail. 77 male virgins angel fall on dem
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Phyde: 1:59pm
Who brainwashed these pretty girls?
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by yanshDoctor: 1:59pm
this are people that fed up with life on earth. and they feel its better to die and while allah promise them better life in heaven if only they will kill others along with themselves.
the pedophiles must have slept with them severally and get tired of it before sending them to embarked on this journey. from there faces it shows haggard and very hash life set of people. and they are not small girls.
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by Thermodynamics(m): 2:00pm
Na wa ooooh
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by ct2(m): 2:00pm
May God heal our land
|Re: Faces/Remains Of Adamawa Female Bombers (Graphic Photos) by condralbedez: 2:00pm
I thought they have been defeated Where are this one are still coming from, I guess maybe from sudan
