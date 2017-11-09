₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by viviangist: 1:23pm
From Brother Read below.
Finally our brother Onyeka Ujam, who was one of the Python dance victims has been laid to rest at his home town in Enugu State.
VIA ; http://www.viviangist.ng/onyeka-ujam-ipob-member-killed-during-operation-python-dance-buried-pictures/
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by hacmond(m): 1:36pm
RIp
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Habane(m): 1:39pm
Graphic
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by gidgiddy: 1:43pm
Adieu Bro
In the fight for freedom, some will fall.
Operation Python dance was state sponsored terrorism by the government of Buhari who unleashed the Army on unarmed people just because Buhari doesnt like what they are agitating for. The same Buhari will never order the Army to go after armed Fulani herdsmen killing people everywhere because it is his own people.
It is the sign of a failed democracy when the authorities send the Army that is trained for war to go and fight unarmed people yet the same Army cannot fight any armed group in the country from Boko Haram to herdsmen to Niger Delta Militants.
I take solace in the fact that Nigeria is a failed nation that can never be united. Any union which is kept together by force if arms has no future.
It is painful but it is better to stand up for what you believe in than be part of the failed entity called Nigeria
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by AmadiAba: 2:06pm
R I P
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:30pm
Sad. In your next life (if there is any); be wise and do something with your mind and time. Rest in peace brother.
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Rmxr: 2:30pm
gidgiddy:
Ooh spare us the quotes and sermons .You and your fellow ipob cowards are here on nairaland hailing the dumb ones among you for fighting for what they believe in while you're playing PS4 in your bedrooms. Rubbish
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by TRUTH2020: 2:31pm
RIP BROTHER,BUHARI WILL DIE A SHAMEFUL DEATH ISEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:31pm
There's no death as good as dying for what you believe in. No honor in life as prestigious as being a martyr.
A great philosopher once said, "It's better to die young for a noble cause and leave an indelible legacy than live forever as a nonentity".
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by condralbedez: 2:31pm
R. I. P Man
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by timilehin007(m): 2:32pm
Akissani:one spanner lost...shey if they kill all of u finish u will all go and form ur biafra underworld...stubborn gullible set of people...am sure the deceased parent are regretting now...live to fight another day...trend carefully...na olding days freedom or death slogan get value not anymore not even in Africa again take Zimbabwe case for instance with the way mugabe is rulling them. Don't expect anything positive from African leaders again u will only die in vain and still loose the battle.
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Lexusgs430: 2:32pm
The Kanu he died for, is busy hiding under a stone ................... Never fight/die for someone's else's adventure .............
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by 12345baba: 2:32pm
Go in peace
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by doctorkush(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by oz4real83(m): 2:33pm
Rip but I expected the coffin to be draped in biafran colours or do I smell fear in the air
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Mhizkel(f): 2:33pm
KidsNEXTdoor:And what right/power do you have to confidently say someone is gonna rot in hell?
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by whateverkay(m): 2:33pm
His head is still flat even in death. Mumu that chose to die for nothing. Ever since the ipob madness began, no member of kanu's family gave their life to the fake struggle. Only sacrificial lambs like you idiots die for nothing and yet biafra no gree come. May every enemy of One Nigeria experience the same fate. Rot in Hell fool.
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by ekensi01(m): 2:33pm
Straight to Hell
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by jayson87: 2:33pm
It doesn't pay to die to Biafra. It's a useless way to die
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Thinkfree: 2:33pm
Sad nwa kanu will not be there.
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Boyooosa(m): 2:34pm
Reception nko?
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Mhizkel(f): 2:34pm
Lexusgs430:Seconded! I pity the others.
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by iykeZacmos: 2:34pm
hmmmm
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by dotcomnamename: 2:34pm
He will be biting his fingers regretting now why he was so foolish to the extent of thinking of sacrificing his life for one mentally unstable scammer that only came to scam people by brainwashing them that they will get one unrealistic biafra. A mere dream that can never come to reality in the next 100 years
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by KidsNEXTdoor: 2:34pm
9jvirgin:
It's not everybody that will die a coward like you bro
We all die someday
But woe to those happily killing innocent unarmed Christians
Hell is reserved for them.... Quote me anywhere
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Joephat(m): 2:34pm
That reminds of Abraham Lincoln and the war he waged against the North Americans.
Abraham Lincoln after being chased and his military men were massacred, decided to invite a drunk to come and lead his men to at least chase the armies who are already closing in on him. Nobody believed in that drunk except Abraham Lincoln.
The drunk was given the mantle of leadership, to lead the Republican armies, he took the power n privilege earnestly and vowed to defend the Republicans.
He organized his men, they killed and chased the armies away and that was the end of mutiny against the Republicans.
After, he had gone to Abraham to announce the success he had recorded, Abraham came out and after looking at the dead bodies, he shook his head and decided to give Different meaning to Democracy and he said, *If all this ppl died for democracy to stand, then democracy should mean, Govt of the people, by the people and for the people*
The blood of thousands of Americans were shed for democracy to stand.
My friend, you're a gallant and you're one of those great men who died for what they believe.
Bruce Mayrock also comes to mind.
May your soul and souls of the faithful departed rest in God's bosom
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by stagger: 2:34pm
Akissani:
And you dey here for Nairaland dey type. Chicken!
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by iykeZacmos: 2:35pm
R I P
|Re: Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) by Lexusgs430: 2:35pm
Mhizkel:
2019 is around the corner. I hope our people would apply commonsense, and not die for this hopeless politicians ......
