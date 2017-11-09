Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burual Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Graphic Pictures) (4934 Views)

Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) / Burial Of IPOB Member Killed In Abia During Military Invasion (Photos) / 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Rally In Port-Harcourt. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



From Brother Read below.



Finally our brother Onyeka Ujam, who was one of the Python dance victims has been laid to rest at his home town in Enugu State.



Onyeka Ujam was one of IPOB fearless and formidable family members who vowed that they will make sure that Biafra is restored. When he heard of the attack by the Military men who launched Operation Python dance with the aim of Eliminating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB Leader) whose Whereabout is still yet unknown after the military invasion.



this young man who is now lifeless left his business and family traveling from Igweocha to Umuahia on 14th September 2017 to Defend IPOB Leader, Unfortunately he paid with his life.



We The IPOB Family Members and her leadership has done and still doing every necessary things to make sure that our dead is buried our injured, detainees and those who need help must be taken care off. Because we practiced Onurube Nwanne Agbalaoso.



We say AYD to our dear brother and we promised that your death will not be in vain keep on fighting in the spiritual world whilst we make sure that your spirit is settled by Restoring Biafra which was the reason of your Death!.



Sleep on Fellow Comrade till we meet to path no more.

VIA ; From Brother Read below.VIA ; http://www.viviangist.ng/onyeka-ujam-ipob-member-killed-during-operation-python-dance-buried-pictures/

RIp 2 Likes 1 Share

Graphic

Adieu Bro



In the fight for freedom, some will fall.



Operation Python dance was state sponsored terrorism by the government of Buhari who unleashed the Army on unarmed people just because Buhari doesnt like what they are agitating for. The same Buhari will never order the Army to go after armed Fulani herdsmen killing people everywhere because it is his own people.



It is the sign of a failed democracy when the authorities send the Army that is trained for war to go and fight unarmed people yet the same Army cannot fight any armed group in the country from Boko Haram to herdsmen to Niger Delta Militants.



I take solace in the fact that Nigeria is a failed nation that can never be united. Any union which is kept together by force if arms has no future.



It is painful but it is better to stand up for what you believe in than be part of the failed entity called Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

R I P 1 Like

Sad. In your next life (if there is any); be wise and do something with your mind and time. Rest in peace brother. 6 Likes 2 Shares

gidgiddy:

Adieu Bro



In the fight for freedom, some will fall.



It is painful but it is better to stand up for what you believe in than be part of the failed entity called Nigeria

Ooh spare us the quotes and sermons .You and your fellow ipob cowards are here on nairaland hailing the dumb ones among you for fighting for what they believe in while you're playing PS4 in your bedrooms. Rubbish Ooh spare us the quotes and sermons .You and your fellow ipob cowards are here on nairaland hailing the dumb ones among you for fighting for what they believe in while you're playing PS4 in your bedrooms. Rubbish 7 Likes 1 Share

RIP BROTHER,BUHARI WILL DIE A SHAMEFUL DEATH ISEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 1 Like







There's no death as good as dying for what you believe in. No honor in life as prestigious as being a martyr.



A great philosopher once said, "It's better to die young for a noble cause and leave an indelible legacy than live forever as a nonentity". There's no death as good as dying for what you believe in. No honor in life as prestigious as being a martyr.A great philosopher once said, "It's better to die young for a noble cause and leave an indelible legacy than live forever as a nonentity". 6 Likes 1 Share

R. I. P Man 1 Like

Akissani:

Biafra or Death! one spanner lost...shey if they kill all of u finish u will all go and form ur biafra underworld...stubborn gullible set of people...am sure the deceased parent are regretting now...live to fight another day...trend carefully...na olding days freedom or death slogan get value not anymore not even in Africa again take Zimbabwe case for instance with the way mugabe is rulling them. Don't expect anything positive from African leaders again u will only die in vain and still loose the battle. one spanner lost...shey if they kill all of u finish u will all go and form ur biafra underworld...stubborn gullible set of people...am sure the deceased parent are regretting now...live to fight another day...trend carefully...na olding days freedom or death slogan get value not anymore not even in Africa again take Zimbabwe case for instance with the way mugabe is rulling them. Don't expect anything positive from African leaders again u will only die in vain and still loose the battle. 2 Likes

The Kanu he died for, is busy hiding under a stone ................... Never fight/die for someone's else's adventure ............. 2 Likes

Go in peace 1 Like

1 Like

Rip but I expected the coffin to be draped in biafran colours or do I smell fear in the air 2 Likes

KidsNEXTdoor:





Buhari is a terrorist Who will surely rot in hell for all eternity And what right/power do you have to confidently say someone is gonna rot in hell? And what right/power do you have to confidently say someone is gonna rot in hell?

His head is still flat even in death. Mumu that chose to die for nothing. Ever since the ipob madness began, no member of kanu's family gave their life to the fake struggle. Only sacrificial lambs like you idiots die for nothing and yet biafra no gree come. May every enemy of One Nigeria experience the same fate. Rot in Hell fool.



God bless Nigeria His head is still flat even in death. Mumu that chose to die for nothing. Ever since the ipob madness began, no member of kanu's family gave their life to the fake struggle. Only sacrificial lambs like you idiots die for nothing and yet biafra no gree come. May every enemy of One Nigeria experience the same fate. Rot in Hell fool.God bless Nigeria 4 Likes 3 Shares

Straight to Hell 3 Likes

It doesn't pay to die to Biafra. It's a useless way to die 2 Likes 1 Share

Sad nwa kanu will not be there.

Reception nko?

Lexusgs430:

The Kanu he died for, is busy hiding under a stone ................... Never fight/die for someone's else's adventure ............. Seconded! I pity the others. Seconded! I pity the others. 3 Likes

hmmmm

He will be biting his fingers regretting now why he was so foolish to the extent of thinking of sacrificing his life for one mentally unstable scammer that only came to scam people by brainwashing them that they will get one unrealistic biafra. A mere dream that can never come to reality in the next 100 years 7 Likes 1 Share

9jvirgin:

Sad. In your next life (if there is any); be wise and do something with your mind and time. Rest in peace brother.

It's not everybody that will die a coward like you bro

We all die someday

But woe to those happily killing innocent unarmed Christians

Hell is reserved for them.... Quote me anywhere It's not everybody that will die a coward like you broWe all die somedayBut woe to those happily killing innocent unarmed ChristiansHell is reserved for them.... Quote me anywhere 1 Like

That reminds of Abraham Lincoln and the war he waged against the North Americans.



Abraham Lincoln after being chased and his military men were massacred, decided to invite a drunk to come and lead his men to at least chase the armies who are already closing in on him. Nobody believed in that drunk except Abraham Lincoln.



The drunk was given the mantle of leadership, to lead the Republican armies, he took the power n privilege earnestly and vowed to defend the Republicans.



He organized his men, they killed and chased the armies away and that was the end of mutiny against the Republicans.



After, he had gone to Abraham to announce the success he had recorded, Abraham came out and after looking at the dead bodies, he shook his head and decided to give Different meaning to Democracy and he said, *If all this ppl died for democracy to stand, then democracy should mean, Govt of the people, by the people and for the people*



The blood of thousands of Americans were shed for democracy to stand.



My friend, you're a gallant and you're one of those great men who died for what they believe.



Bruce Mayrock also comes to mind.

May your soul and souls of the faithful departed rest in God's bosom

Akissani:

Biafra or Death!

And you dey here for Nairaland dey type. Chicken! And you dey here for Nairaland dey type. Chicken!

R I P 1 Like