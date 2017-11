Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out (10934 Views)

OMG! See The Photo Of Dog Feeding A Goat / Shocking:See The Weird Looking Baby Monkey That Was Delivered By C.....(photos) / Python Feeding On Chickens Killed In A Farm!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Can this have a bearing in Darwin's theory? Maybe not cuz is far fetched. But the truth is undeniable and this video has already gone viral. It was shared by a media user @ 1Voice1Life.



See footage below...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-z7dLnOqApY





More @ Whoever said Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is not true, the person needs to see this video. This is amazing. Below is the video of a monkey bottle feeding a baby monkey just like normal humans do.Can this have a bearing in Darwin's theory? Maybe not cuz is far fetched. But the truth is undeniable and this video has already gone viral. It was shared by a media user @ 1Voice1Life.See footage below...More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/video-of-monkey-bottle-feeding-baby.html 4 Likes

Hehehehehehe Dz Monkey Looks Like Bobrisky.. *jumps inside lagoon* 36 Likes 3 Shares

Aww! Really cute

lalasticlala mynd44 missyb3 dominique





una dey see watin i dey see?

Owo graphic 1 Like

GraveMan:

Hehehehehehe Dz Monkey Looks Like Bobrisky.. *jumps inside lagoon* Wicked Wicked 1 Like

Abomination

Ise eranko ni'ise eniyan. 1 Like

Very funny

BTW where is afam4eva

Back then when Bola Tinubu feeds The dullard: Buhari..

Contact me if u suffer from weak erection, low sperm count now pls

GIDIBANKZ:

Owo graphic dicksonadams:

Abomination u are seeing an interesting topic and all u can contribute is dis SMH u are seeing an interesting topic and all u can contribute is disSMH 1 Like

Na you evolve

Funny

Wetin person no go see? 2 Likes

This very monkey will do better if elected a President than the baboon we have presently 1 Like

This is lovely. The love of a mother

WTF



Punctuation is really important See TopicWTFPunctuation is really important 1 Like

These monkeys are cute

Man's closest relative





Still waiting for "THE RISE OF THE PLANET OF APES" in reality...

She treats her baby better than some naija parents treat theirs. 2 Likes

Nigerian leaders, see your lives! Some people organised themselves to the extent that a monkey was trained to feed its baby in a humanly manner and u dey there some Nigerians cannot afford to breastfeed their babies because of malnourishment... Smh

GreenLabCutie:

Contact me if u suffer from weak erection, low sperm count now pls will u avail ur obo for testing of ur products?���� will u avail ur obo for testing of ur products?���� 3 Likes 1 Share

Looks like a white sophisticated monkey to me. Or could it be an albino monkey?

Op, just because fortunately monkey feed monkey no means sey Darwin theory na true.



Becareful, no try talk that thing again. Rubbish

bobrisky lookalike

So many things are a mystery in this generation.



Animals cater for their young excellently.



Madwomen do the best surprisingly for their kids.



Full thinking female human beings abandon their own children in gutters and toilets.







Pity. 2 Likes 1 Share

Someone said this is bobrisky, oya shift lemmie confirm 2 Likes 1 Share

This na real monkey

Bilki, pour the beans in the frying pan