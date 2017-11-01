₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by morereb10: 2:21pm
Whoever said Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is not true, the person needs to see this video. This is amazing. Below is the video of a monkey bottle feeding a baby monkey just like normal humans do.
Can this have a bearing in Darwin's theory? Maybe not cuz is far fetched. But the truth is undeniable and this video has already gone viral. It was shared by a media user @ 1Voice1Life.
See footage below...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-z7dLnOqApY
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/video-of-monkey-bottle-feeding-baby.html
4 Likes
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by GraveMan(m): 2:23pm
Hehehehehehe Dz Monkey Looks Like Bobrisky.. *jumps inside lagoon*
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by coolestofall(m): 2:44pm
Aww! Really cute
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by morereb10: 3:50pm
lalasticlala mynd44 missyb3 dominique
una dey see watin i dey see?
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by GIDIBANKZ(m): 4:33pm
Owo graphic
1 Like
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by nairalandfreak(m): 4:33pm
GraveMan:Wicked
1 Like
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by dicksonadams(m): 4:33pm
Abomination
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by drey076(m): 4:33pm
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by mckazzy(m): 4:33pm
Ise eranko ni'ise eniyan.
1 Like
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by aribisala0(m): 4:34pm
Very funny
BTW where is afam4eva
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by blessedmediocre: 4:34pm
Back then when Bola Tinubu feeds The dullard: Buhari..
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by GreenLabCutie(f): 4:34pm
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by dessz(m): 4:34pm
GIDIBANKZ:
dicksonadams:u are seeing an interesting topic and all u can contribute is dis SMH
1 Like
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by loomer: 4:34pm
Na you evolve
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by ugosonics: 4:35pm
Funny
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Kobicove(m): 4:35pm
Wetin person no go see?
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by cosmatika(m): 4:35pm
This very monkey will do better if elected a President than the baboon we have presently
1 Like
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by mineANDurs(f): 4:36pm
This is lovely. The love of a mother
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Roon9(m): 4:36pm
See Topic WTF
Punctuation is really important
1 Like
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by FUCKyouALL: 4:36pm
These monkeys are cute
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by TIDDOLL(m): 4:36pm
Man's closest relative
Still waiting for "THE RISE OF THE PLANET OF APES" in reality...
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by delishpot: 4:36pm
She treats her baby better than some naija parents treat theirs.
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Boyooosa(m): 4:36pm
Nigerian leaders, see your lives! Some people organised themselves to the extent that a monkey was trained to feed its baby in a humanly manner and u dey there some Nigerians cannot afford to breastfeed their babies because of malnourishment... Smh
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Livefreeordieha(m): 4:36pm
GreenLabCutie:will u avail ur obo for testing of ur products?����
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Desyner: 4:37pm
Looks like a white sophisticated monkey to me. Or could it be an albino monkey?
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Samusu(m): 4:37pm
Op, just because fortunately monkey feed monkey no means sey Darwin theory na true.
Becareful, no try talk that thing again. Rubbish
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by sam4noow(m): 4:37pm
bobrisky lookalike
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by deebrain(m): 4:38pm
So many things are a mystery in this generation.
Animals cater for their young excellently.
Madwomen do the best surprisingly for their kids.
Full thinking female human beings abandon their own children in gutters and toilets.
Pity.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by saaedlee: 4:38pm
Someone said this is bobrisky, oya shift lemmie confirm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by Bblessing37: 4:38pm
This na real monkey
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by johnjay4u2u(m): 4:38pm
Bilki, pour the beans in the frying pan
|Re: Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out by ranifoxuj: 4:39pm
1 Like
