₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,544 members, 3,902,621 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 05:51 PM

Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song (4206 Views)

‘Why Dammy Krane Was Kicked Out Of 2face’s Record Label’ / Photos Of Babymamas And Children Of 2face / 10 “OMG I Wanna Marry” Pictures Of 2face And Annie Idibia Together (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Onyejemechimere(m): 3:33pm
Blackface just released a 2014 chat evidence of his former label mate, 2face admitting to alleged intellectual property theft.

He shared the screenshot below and wrote;

Sometimes people push you to the wall and you have no choice but to fight back
This is one of my conversation some years back with @official2baba when i Asked him why did he record my song #Letsomebodyloveyou without my #permission and this was his reply saying he thought he told me but really he didn't.. and why add your manager as a writer also? so you guys can steal my publishing money? And when asked why you stole my song #Letsomebodyloveyou you Tuface said it wasn't true and maybe my twitter Account was hacked N after which you unfollowed me but I had this saved for many many years so you can see the level of lies you been feeding fans and people all along 

Your manager can't be a writer in my song boy....its theft And Against the law n funny when you think about all of this....
You of all people should know I never could spread false allegations Bout you unless you denying it And claiming innocent as the Tuface wey you be ...
This is why you n your creepy agents are trying to silent me via social media n avoid meetings to resolve this, but Jah has got my back OK 
I have more evidence to this effect in case the need for it arises ok tuface & Efe omoregbe & company 
Its sad you people forgot what I stand for..I am against corrupt people And bad leaders so una suppose know say e no go easy for all of una when like Hammer i am too legit to quit #BFN

https://www.lailasblog.com/blackface-releases-chat-evidence-2014-2face-admitted-stealing-song/

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by GloriaNinja(f): 3:35pm
CANT THEY BURY THE HATCHET ALREADY?
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:41pm
Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore cry cry cry

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by chriskosherbal(m): 3:55pm
Guy is high time you do away with this childish behaviour huh why cry over split milk..

Fine you may be the real owner of the song and I know it hurts seeing someone steal your creativity if it is actually yours tho....that means you are actually creative ..get into the studio and do your thing bro ..






In another news get hard rock rod-like joystick erection with delayed ejaculation with the all herbal drugs .


http://www.nairaland.com/3476612/having-manhood-challenges-come-see

1 Like

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by pyyxxaro: 3:56pm
2baba just dash the guy small money
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Seeker17(m): 3:58pm
Dear Blackface,

Ok, I gerrit he betrayed u and it must have been really annoying bt come on it's been years, and all u've gotten from ur never-ending ravings is occasional pity, being ignored, a lil bit of attention and a whole lot of insults and bashings; Nothing tangible(In Bubu's voice)
Forgive And Forget (gonna be hard bt u just have to)
Do something good with ur life Blackie
U're more than all these nonsense

4 Likes

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Joephat(m): 4:02pm
Black listen, like somebody up there said, somebody stole 26b$ and nothing happened

Nothing will happen to tuface too.

So keep quite

1 Like

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by uzoclinton(m): 4:10pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore cry cry cry
You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:16pm
uzoclinton:
You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary
Why your blood dey hot nah, are my responsible for your frustration??



I don't do online bashing cool

2 Likes

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Sharplakezy(m): 4:17pm
I can feel your pain. but you just have to forget it all.
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by ThisandThat247: 4:27pm
just release a hit song already and stop blabbing angry angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Nbote(m): 5:13pm
So why exactly hasn't he done anoda hit since den? 2baba has gone on to churn out hits afta hits while Blackface is busy with churning out diss afta diss

5 Likes

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by DanseMacabre(m): 5:17pm
This thing is beginning to seem like it's more than just intellectual theft. You sure say Tuface no steal Annie Macaulay from am or something, because this painment reach inside Blackface bone o.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by columbus007(m): 5:38pm
this monkey face nig-ga should go get a life mehn,what does he really want
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by wolesmile(m): 5:38pm
K
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by millomaniac: 5:38pm
This black face is just evil and stupid. I pray 2baba dont stoop to his level.
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
Onyejemechimere:
Blackface just released a 2014 chat evidence of his former label mate, 2face admitting to alleged intellectual property theft.

He shared the screenshot below and wrote;



https://www.lailasblog.com/blackface-releases-chat-evidence-2014-2face-admitted-stealing-song/

this guy no well sha undecided
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by tolexy007(m): 5:38pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore cry cry cry


lolz....abi oo, we sa no kill ourself
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
grin grin
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by bentlywills(m): 5:38pm
Finally this guy is a f**kn loser; he jus won't quit
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Alexis11: 5:38pm
With a good lawyer, Tuface should win comfortably in court. cool
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by ylaa(f): 5:39pm
This guy no dey tire?
Na wa oh!
Abeg allow sleeping dogs to lie


quote author=Onyejemechimere post=62222153]Blackface just released a 2014 chat evidence of his former label mate, 2face admitting to alleged intellectual property theft.

He shared the screenshot below and wrote;



https://www.lailasblog.com/blackface-releases-chat-evidence-2014-2face-admitted-stealing-song/[/quote]
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by mykquincy: 5:40pm
This whole saga is just getting too childish, for heaven sake can't black face just move on
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Larrey(f): 5:40pm
Plz 2baba,settle blackface now so that we can rest. It's somehow painful too sa, but 2baba always, like him like kilode
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by AntiWailer: 5:40pm
Loser
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by tolexy007(m): 5:40pm
uzoclinton:
You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary

guy relaxt, black face na ur brother? y u can carry the matter for head like this?
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by tintingz(m): 5:40pm
Is this guy obsessed with tuface or tuface really scam this guy?
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by saxby(f): 5:41pm
Something is wrong somewhere
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Lawalemi(m): 5:41pm
Crying over song...shior

You had better rise and move on lest you become a wailer
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by FarahAideed: 5:41pm
Seeker17:
Dear Blackface,

Ok, I gerrit he betrayed u and it must have been really annoying bt come on it's been years, and all u've gotten from ur never-ending ravings is occasional pity, being ignored, a lil bit of attention and a whole lot of insults and bashings; Nothing tangible(In Bubu's voice)
Forgive And Forget (gonna be hard bt u just have to)
Do something good with ur life Blackie
U're more than all these nonsense


If they were both Americans can you tell him this?
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by RapportNaija(m): 5:41pm
If his is true, Tuface should help his former acquaintance.

They were a team, same thing with African Queen!

Give this guy credit and help him with whatever you can.

You had chain of businesses, but Blackface obviously wallowing away in abject poverty. He is almost washed out!

2Baba, I beg help Blackface!

I remember Tekno searched for his friend with 200k on Twitter. When he found the friend who was just a secondary school mate, he dashed him N1million.

Talk more of someone you've always used his intellectual property. angry
Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by closerange: 5:41pm
Funny enough, the "let somebody love you" song isn't a top 20 2face song.... If say na "only me", I for understand... That song wouldn't have revived your career, Mr blackface...

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Yvonne Nelson Apologizes To Film Regulatory Council / Remembering Micheal Jackson / D'banj And 2face Idibia Winners At Bet Award 2011

Viewing this topic: Lado89(m), Donlittle(m), purples25(f), LoJ, jerryclinton, rebirthiix, aycapri(m), lilmaydee(m), CarlyX8(m), Throwback, Haqq4young(m), Skinnythug(m), Zilavirus101(m), Amarshal, fxafrique, Millz404(m), seejay80s, tkpoint2(m), sam4noow(m), doubleportion, ch3ckm8, peabody, Tajzy, drsugar, frisky2good(m), Abisafree(m), aberyomi09(m), Awoo88, sushieater, Omede2u2(m), diggz, pahen1991, SonG113(m), Aristotle96(m), Clement21(m), Ufranklin92(m), csfrost, Creamycandy(f), holborno(m), fungle(m), steve6, joeferrari(m), nekib89, SoftP, DokitaG, afolayangs(m), codejava, Aladinn(m), Antonblack(m), kingdenny(m), Lightening, khorlynz(m), sonymax16(m), Abidex001, adeola39, bigtt76(f), sirBLUNT(m), Smhart1(f), Crossguy, femijohnsean(m), abeylysis92(m), Nicolars(m), CyberGypsy(m), Ken55ng, XtraTochi, enemyofprogress, Addme, CallofDuty(m), fortuneobi(m), Day11(m), Tellemall, Saintp(m), magaji700(m), kachimoore, atumomo(f), yohanpaul, SillyMods, toask111, naaneemene, Tommybrainz, hanassholesolo, ceospecial(m), donsteve02, horlanrewhajhu, DiiVictory(m), Wantedmiller, dirtymoney(m), Masterclass32, onnybee, egopersonified(f), Blessingbenson(f), hergists(f), dexpendable(m), Chrisbeks, suffy834, alkanes1(m), holycup(m), MrPresident1, Haywhey, brossam2001(m), Jaytee1985, gen2lpat(m), MiV4, sammie90, khalids, 3plecz(m), triggaSG(m), Banjo24, oloruntoba77(m), JANDRENTPR, unite4real, salisy, TomjoTM(m), skytreader(m), gentility411(m), chiorganic, mukkyjoe, iykenex(m), UnknownT, Physika(m), Mzflow(f), samkay12(m), sagbar(m), gr8gem(f), splendore(m), Juenwume, Harddiskng, DEOLINX, Olumideta(m), pillarmaria(m), 26Clueless(m), Dominicpupuru(m), valhen, Hozier, smithoo(m), Bonjezee(m), Elderss, iekene(m), heavendesire, Csami(m), Sleekydee(m), teeymartins, Tats(m), ezelous, RRWraith(m), ak76(m), alegbeleye(m), chocorex(m), redfly(m), potent5(m), jcmaiah(m), emfaldo(m), steve2kay, CHARLOE(m), Envick, kingthreat(m), izublingz(m), acrobatic, R2bees(m), megautche, Samakus(m), yummy001, greatme2good(f), ablezhizhi, vicky3(m), Oluwaseunbandur, Obijulius, janey1984, Mcslize, ready2learn, llbhuds, azeezbaba(m), shaola, pipolad(m), Trippledee(m), Bashir75, Bluevy, ALAYORMII, Michaellegend(m), Ugoerico(m), dozzynet(m), Fadahunsi(m), chupcake(m), Kzeeboi2015(m), Yahoo1(m), AJOBI77(m), MasterKim, dayoo111(m), sdpompy2019, bxboss(m), Bankalert(m), njoku10(m), princechiemekam(m), tenderlaw(m), Louis055(m), SenJoe(m), tuzinde(m), somadinho10, omoiyaadisa, mosthigh33(f), Samotobor1(m), horlus(m), lekancaring(m), HonNze, Martins301(m), adebayal(m), IshaqAyinde(m), SIRKAY98(m), ever2last, zomall(m), powerben(m), bartho77(m), 2winsboi(m), greggng, preciousfeb(m), tobilinoP(m), preciousan(f), ocheezie, obakovich, 2chainzz(m), rickieflamez, peddyholly, simadegun, Spain007(m), lifestyle1(m), Kaynoni007, Ebaony, obivick, Apemann(m), javakind, lordyugo(m), uwandukahuna(m), KidsNEXTdoor, Articul8(m), Koolking(m), mycodon and 313 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.