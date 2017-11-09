Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song (4206 Views)

He shared the screenshot below and wrote;



Sometimes people push you to the wall and you have no choice but to fight back

This is one of my conversation some years back with @official2baba when i Asked him why did he record my song #Letsomebodyloveyou without my #permission and this was his reply saying he thought he told me but really he didn't.. and why add your manager as a writer also? so you guys can steal my publishing money? And when asked why you stole my song #Letsomebodyloveyou you Tuface said it wasn't true and maybe my twitter Account was hacked N after which you unfollowed me but I had this saved for many many years so you can see the level of lies you been feeding fans and people all along



Your manager can't be a writer in my song boy....its theft And Against the law n funny when you think about all of this....

You of all people should know I never could spread false allegations Bout you unless you denying it And claiming innocent as the Tuface wey you be ...

This is why you n your creepy agents are trying to silent me via social media n avoid meetings to resolve this, but Jah has got my back OK

I have more evidence to this effect in case the need for it arises ok tuface & Efe omoregbe & company

Its sad you people forgot what I stand for..I am against corrupt people And bad leaders so una suppose know say e no go easy for all of una when like Hammer i am too legit to quit #BFN

CANT THEY BURY THE HATCHET ALREADY?

Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore 19 Likes 1 Share





Fine you may be the real owner of the song and I know it hurts seeing someone steal your creativity if it is actually yours tho....that means you are actually creative ..get into the studio and do your thing bro ..













Guy is high time you do away with this childish behaviour huh why cry over split milk..Fine you may be the real owner of the song and I know it hurts seeing someone steal your creativity if it is actually yours tho....that means you are actually creative ..get into the studio and do your thing bro ..

2baba just dash the guy small money

Dear Blackface,



Ok, I gerrit he betrayed u and it must have been really annoying bt come on it's been years, and all u've gotten from ur never-ending ravings is occasional pity, being ignored, a lil bit of attention and a whole lot of insults and bashings; Nothing tangible(In Bubu's voice)

Forgive And Forget (gonna be hard bt u just have to)

Do something good with ur life Blackie

U're more than all these nonsense 4 Likes

Black listen, like somebody up there said, somebody stole 26b$ and nothing happened



Nothing will happen to tuface too.



So keep quite 1 Like

BeeBeeOoh:

Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary 13 Likes 1 Share

uzoclinton:

You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary Why your blood dey hot nah, are my responsible for your frustration??







I don't do online bashing Why your blood dey hot nah, are my responsible for your frustration??I don't do online bashing 2 Likes

I can feel your pain. but you just have to forget it all.

just release a hit song already and stop blabbing 2 Likes

So why exactly hasn't he done anoda hit since den? 2baba has gone on to churn out hits afta hits while Blackface is busy with churning out diss afta diss 5 Likes

This thing is beginning to seem like it's more than just intellectual theft. You sure say Tuface no steal Annie Macaulay from am or something, because this painment reach inside Blackface bone o. 2 Likes 1 Share

this monkey face nig-ga should go get a life mehn,what does he really want

K

This black face is just evil and stupid. I pray 2baba dont stoop to his level.

Onyejemechimere:

this guy no well sha this guy no well sha

BeeBeeOoh:

Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore



lolz....abi oo, we sa no kill ourself lolz....abi oo, we sa no kill ourself

Finally this guy is a f**kn loser; he jus won't quit

With a good lawyer, Tuface should win comfortably in court.



Na wa oh!

Abeg allow sleeping dogs to lie





This whole saga is just getting too childish, for heaven sake can't black face just move on

Plz 2baba,settle blackface now so that we can rest. It's somehow painful too sa, but 2baba always, like him like kilode

Loser

uzoclinton:

You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary

guy relaxt, black face na ur brother? y u can carry the matter for head like this? guy relaxt, black face na ur brother? y u can carry the matter for head like this?

Is this guy obsessed with tuface or tuface really scam this guy?

Something is wrong somewhere

Crying over song...shior



You had better rise and move on lest you become a wailer

Seeker17:

Dear Blackface,



Ok, I gerrit he betrayed u and it must have been really annoying bt come on it's been years, and all u've gotten from ur never-ending ravings is occasional pity, being ignored, a lil bit of attention and a whole lot of insults and bashings; Nothing tangible(In Bubu's voice)

Forgive And Forget (gonna be hard bt u just have to)

Do something good with ur life Blackie

U're more than all these nonsense





If they were both Americans can you tell him this? If they were both Americans can you tell him this?





They were a team, same thing with African Queen!



Give this guy credit and help him with whatever you can.



You had chain of businesses, but Blackface obviously wallowing away in abject poverty. He is almost washed out!



2Baba, I beg help Blackface!



I remember Tekno searched for his friend with 200k on Twitter. When he found the friend who was just a secondary school mate, he dashed him N1million.



Talk more of someone you've always used his intellectual property. If his is true, Tuface should help his former acquaintance.They were a team, same thing with African Queen!Give this guy credit and help him with whatever you can.You had chain of businesses, but Blackface obviously wallowing away in abject poverty. He is almost washed out!2Baba, I beg help Blackface!I remember Tekno searched for his friend with 200k on Twitter. When he found the friend who was just a secondary school mate, he dashed him N1million.Talk more of someone you've always used his intellectual property.