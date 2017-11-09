₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Onyejemechimere(m): 3:33pm
Blackface just released a 2014 chat evidence of his former label mate, 2face admitting to alleged intellectual property theft.
He shared the screenshot below and wrote;
Sometimes people push you to the wall and you have no choice but to fight back
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by GloriaNinja(f): 3:35pm
CANT THEY BURY THE HATCHET ALREADY?
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:41pm
Just ordinary song and he's still wailing, what about Nigerians that someone single handedly stole their $26bn and they don't talk about it anymore
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by chriskosherbal(m): 3:55pm
Guy is high time you do away with this childish behaviour huh why cry over split milk..
Fine you may be the real owner of the song and I know it hurts seeing someone steal your creativity if it is actually yours tho....that means you are actually creative ..get into the studio and do your thing bro ..
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by pyyxxaro: 3:56pm
2baba just dash the guy small money
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Seeker17(m): 3:58pm
Dear Blackface,
Ok, I gerrit he betrayed u and it must have been really annoying bt come on it's been years, and all u've gotten from ur never-ending ravings is occasional pity, being ignored, a lil bit of attention and a whole lot of insults and bashings; Nothing tangible(In Bubu's voice)
Forgive And Forget (gonna be hard bt u just have to)
Do something good with ur life Blackie
U're more than all these nonsense
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Joephat(m): 4:02pm
Black listen, like somebody up there said, somebody stole 26b$ and nothing happened
Nothing will happen to tuface too.
So keep quite
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by uzoclinton(m): 4:10pm
BeeBeeOoh:You are very stupid for referring to someones intellectual property as ordinary
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:16pm
uzoclinton:Why your blood dey hot nah, are my responsible for your frustration??
I don't do online bashing
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Sharplakezy(m): 4:17pm
I can feel your pain. but you just have to forget it all.
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by ThisandThat247: 4:27pm
just release a hit song already and stop blabbing
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Nbote(m): 5:13pm
So why exactly hasn't he done anoda hit since den? 2baba has gone on to churn out hits afta hits while Blackface is busy with churning out diss afta diss
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by DanseMacabre(m): 5:17pm
This thing is beginning to seem like it's more than just intellectual theft. You sure say Tuface no steal Annie Macaulay from am or something, because this painment reach inside Blackface bone o.
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by columbus007(m): 5:38pm
this monkey face nig-ga should go get a life mehn,what does he really want
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by wolesmile(m): 5:38pm
K
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by millomaniac: 5:38pm
This black face is just evil and stupid. I pray 2baba dont stoop to his level.
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
Onyejemechimere:
this guy no well sha
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by tolexy007(m): 5:38pm
BeeBeeOoh:
lolz....abi oo, we sa no kill ourself
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by bentlywills(m): 5:38pm
Finally this guy is a f**kn loser; he jus won't quit
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Alexis11: 5:38pm
With a good lawyer, Tuface should win comfortably in court.
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by ylaa(f): 5:39pm
This guy no dey tire?
Na wa oh!
Abeg allow sleeping dogs to lie
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by mykquincy: 5:40pm
This whole saga is just getting too childish, for heaven sake can't black face just move on
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Larrey(f): 5:40pm
Plz 2baba,settle blackface now so that we can rest. It's somehow painful too sa, but 2baba always, like him like kilode
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by AntiWailer: 5:40pm
Loser
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by tolexy007(m): 5:40pm
uzoclinton:
guy relaxt, black face na ur brother? y u can carry the matter for head like this?
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by tintingz(m): 5:40pm
Is this guy obsessed with tuface or tuface really scam this guy?
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by saxby(f): 5:41pm
Something is wrong somewhere
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by Lawalemi(m): 5:41pm
Crying over song...shior
You had better rise and move on lest you become a wailer
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by FarahAideed: 5:41pm
Seeker17:
If they were both Americans can you tell him this?
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by RapportNaija(m): 5:41pm
If his is true, Tuface should help his former acquaintance.
They were a team, same thing with African Queen!
Give this guy credit and help him with whatever you can.
You had chain of businesses, but Blackface obviously wallowing away in abject poverty. He is almost washed out!
2Baba, I beg help Blackface!
I remember Tekno searched for his friend with 200k on Twitter. When he found the friend who was just a secondary school mate, he dashed him N1million.
Talk more of someone you've always used his intellectual property.
|Re: Blackface Releases A 2014 Chat Of 2face Admitting To Stealing His Song by closerange: 5:41pm
Funny enough, the "let somebody love you" song isn't a top 20 2face song.... If say na "only me", I for understand... That song wouldn't have revived your career, Mr blackface...
