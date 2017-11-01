Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m (8430 Views)

A little Tour on his page, shows the Father of one is not bothered, and has continued with his Media tours across the country..



His even yet to react to it..

see more photos he upoloaded last night below!



Does he have that kind of money to pay ? 6 Likes

Broke idiot. Keep exploiting emotional women for cash. Broke idiot. Keep exploiting emotional women for cash. 9 Likes 2 Shares

guy man 4 Likes

He still posing, just wait till police come to get him, he will start explaining like bobrisky soon 4 Likes 1 Share

It is a celebrity thing,pretending all is well when guyman dey feel heat. 11 Likes 1 Share

Fake life! 2 Likes 2 Shares

OK lucky to be one of the first to comment

Jim Iyke

Jim baba, see swag

fake lifestyle 1 Like 1 Share

His refusing to take pictures or dress well isn't going to make the court change their mind if he's going to pay the 15 million either way, y not have fun while he's at it 2 Likes

brunofarad:

Does he have that kind of money to pay ? N15M is not a lot of money, he can pay it. N15M is not a lot of money, he can pay it. 2 Likes 1 Share









This one is for the cameras, dude is crying inside 4 Likes 1 Share

Before, so he should stop living, or in your words "stop his swag".

My dear life goes on.. 1 Like

Ooni of gbese 5 Likes 1 Share





Poor man



Hate go kill u. whateverkay:

Broke idiot. Keep exploiting emotional women for cash. My guy u wish u were him.Poor manHate go kill u. 1 Like

Yoshy:

N15M is not a lot of money, he can pay it.

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10...15m 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10...15m 13 Likes 2 Shares

They should, instead, put this fraudster behind bars and throw the keys away.

whateverkay:

Broke idiot. Keep exploiting emotional women for cash. dairy of a broke nairalander dairy of a broke nairalander





Are you serious? 1 Like

blackbeau1:

His refusing to take pictures or dress well isn't going to make the court change their mind if he's going to pay the 15 million either way, y not have fun while he's at it

Thanks jare. Thanks jare.

Just negodu!

Josh44s:





1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10...15m hahahaha hahahaha 1 Like

GibsonB:

when e cup don full e go behave like bobrisky when e cup don full e go behave like bobrisky

That is the usual trademark of die hard criminals - shamelessness !

And perishing fooolls will be cheering on - in the name of demonic hero worship.

God has prepared a terminal point for all of you alike! 1 Like

Till he is arrested like bobrisky, he will swag it up with kirikiri prison uniform.

Same way uncle Bob thought he was untouchable.

Interesting....