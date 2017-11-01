₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by GibsonB(m): 3:58pm
Nollywood Actor Jim Iyke Seems to be little or not bothered about the N15million Court ordered him to pay to Habiba Abubakar after he allegedly defrauded her off N16million after faking that he wanted to open a business in 2012, read it here..
A little Tour on his page, shows the Father of one is not bothered, and has continued with his Media tours across the country..
His even yet to react to it..
see more photos he upoloaded last night below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/after-court-ordered-him-to-n15m.html
1 Like
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by brunofarad(m): 4:46pm
Does he have that kind of money to pay ?
6 Likes
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by whateverkay(m): 4:46pm
Broke idiot. Keep exploiting emotional women for cash.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by neolboy(m): 4:46pm
guy man
4 Likes
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by dedugba(m): 4:47pm
He still posing, just wait till police come to get him, he will start explaining like bobrisky soon
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by aguiyi2: 4:47pm
It is a celebrity thing,pretending all is well when guyman dey feel heat.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Oyindidi(f): 4:47pm
Fake life!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by fqudus(m): 4:47pm
OK lucky to be one of the first to comment
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by lyly911(f): 4:48pm
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by ylaa(f): 4:48pm
Jim Iyke
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Omotee10: 4:48pm
Jim baba, see swag
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Trippledee(m): 4:48pm
fake lifestyle
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by blackbeau1(f): 4:49pm
His refusing to take pictures or dress well isn't going to make the court change their mind if he's going to pay the 15 million either way, y not have fun while he's at it
2 Likes
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Yoshy: 4:49pm
brunofarad:N15M is not a lot of money, he can pay it.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by joystickextend1(m): 4:49pm
All na packaging
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for for your extender products and other adult toys
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Chrisbeks: 4:49pm
This one is for the cameras, dude is crying inside
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by designVATExcel: 4:50pm
Before, so he should stop living, or in your words "stop his swag".
My dear life goes on..
1 Like
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Missonas(f): 4:50pm
Ooni of gbese
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by TruePass(m): 4:50pm
My guy u wish u were him.
Poor man
Hate go kill u.
whateverkay:
1 Like
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Josh44s(m): 4:51pm
Yoshy:
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10...15m
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by DrMuzungu: 4:53pm
They should, instead, put this fraudster behind bars and throw the keys away.
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by muller101(m): 4:53pm
whateverkay:dairy of a broke nairalander
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by BruncleZuma: 4:54pm
Are you serious?
1 Like
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Rokia2(f): 4:54pm
blackbeau1:
Thanks jare.
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by fpeter(f): 4:55pm
Just negodu!
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Yoshy: 4:56pm
Josh44s:hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by free2ryhme: 4:57pm
GibsonB:
when e cup don full e go behave like bobrisky
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by shineeye1: 4:57pm
That is the usual trademark of die hard criminals - shamelessness !
And perishing fooolls will be cheering on - in the name of demonic hero worship.
God has prepared a terminal point for all of you alike!
1 Like
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Threebear(m): 4:59pm
Till he is arrested like bobrisky, he will swag it up with kirikiri prison uniform.
Same way uncle Bob thought he was untouchable.
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by orees4: 5:01pm
Interesting....
|Re: Unbothered Jim Iyke Continues With His Swag After Court Ordered Him To Pay N15m by Olifiz(m): 5:09pm
Well the lil I know is that the nigger ain't broke o.
