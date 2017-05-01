₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:01pm
Encomiums as Aregbesola commissions another N94 million school in Ipetumodu ON NOVEMBER 9, 201710:20 AMIN NEWSCOMMENTS
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/encomiums-aregbesola-commissions-another-n94-million-school-ipetumodu/
Aregbe all day, every day, can't stop, won't stop.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by nittroboy(m): 4:03pm
Oya nw
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by walemoney007(m): 4:04pm
This man has really done a lot for the people of osun state...if he his the governor of Lagos state, he will perform better than ambode and fashola
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:08pm
walemoney007:
He actually commissioned more projects than Lagos state and the rest of Nigeria within the last 2 years. He's performing better than Lagos state and even sef, while Lagos is struggling to build an ordinary airport, Osun state will get probably the best airport in Nigeria in less than 1 year.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by IIshort(m): 4:11pm
Cv
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by luckyz4rea(m): 4:12pm
walemoney007:
Smh! Is it not his duty? Was that not what he was elected for? Is he using his money for it? Of all the funds he has had access to, does what he has done match up?
Are we so used to their inefficiency that a little efficient thing they do is like a icing on a cake?
If all or most of the things he has done cannot stand the test of time then......Kudos to him anyways!
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:12pm
Inspecting massive drainage project last week.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:16pm
luckyz4rea:
Who is arguing with you if it's his duty or not or highlighting what the people you elect and pay to look after you are doing with your money is now a crime?
Some of you just like to argue just for the heck of it.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:19pm
The man of the people.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by Sirjamo: 4:20pm
That's My governor; best in education since Awolowo
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by weownthewest: 4:21pm
Till deomelo's rapist aregbe starts paying his workers i won't take anything he is doing seriously.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by weownthewest: 4:23pm
deomelo:Chai aregbe deomelo's rapist.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by NigerDeltan(m): 4:25pm
Funny how people reason
You are building beautiful structures but decide to owe teachers months of their salaries
For your mind you are investing in education
Typical APC govt
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by PVision2020(m): 4:28pm
You may abuse him for not paying workers as at when due (baba hafusa) lol...that's a national issue.
You may castigate him for plunging the state into debt (aregbese)...debt is not a crime after all if used/ invested prudently.
But when it come to infrastructural development aregbe is waist above all his colleague and even the FG.
ONA BABA ONA
I hope he quickly complete the 120km Osun (Gbogan) - Lagos (ajegunle) project and the Oshogbo kwara road. This will Open up the state to massive investment.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:28pm
See transformation...
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 4:29pm
PVision2020:
He commissioned more projects than even the FG.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by PVision2020(m): 4:36pm
deomelo:I tell you, how he does that compare to the meagre Osun income amazes me.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by adem30: 4:42pm
And one Shugomu is comparing Aregbe with House boy Abdulfatai Hamed of Kwara
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by adem30: 4:59pm
Aregbe is better than all South East Governors
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 5:14pm
PVision2020:
This is the mark of a good and creative leader.
When you are naturally a good leader with great sense of duty and love for your people and state, you don't let anything hold you back, you just keep going and keep finding creative ways to overcome obstacles.
While this man is the best and the performing Governor ion Nigeria as we speak even with debts and meager allocations, all the states in Nigeria without debts, with their abundant allocations and IGRs can not compete with Aregbshola in Osun state, not even Lagos state with the largest IGR and N820 billion budget.
And he's not even done because there are many more major projects ongoing all over the state.
I truly admire his courage.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 5:16pm
adem30:
Those are just sidon, look and beg beg incompetent governors with ZERO vision and sense of duty.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by deomelo: 5:31pm
Osun education marshals
This is how you maintain law and order in your schools, protect your investments and also create jobs.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by Biety: 5:43pm
Aregbesola is the best performing gov in Nigeria today.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by modelmike7(m): 5:46pm
Weldone Ogbeni
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by Akorkor(f): 5:46pm
weownthewest:
Correct!!!
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by Akorkor(f): 5:47pm
Biety:
Nothing special. He is doing his work and he is not using his money anyway
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by bettercreature(m): 5:47pm
walemoney007:This is exactly what i was saying,he is the best governor in Nigeria,it's just sad he prioritized project over salary
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by joystickextend1(m): 5:48pm
Good one
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by sajohn4(m): 5:49pm
nice one
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by Earthquake1: 5:49pm
How can you live your people in debt and be building stupid roads?
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by ylaa(f): 5:49pm
God bless this man
Nice job but the money plenty oh!
Him use all build the school or him pay him pocket small? Just asking
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu by Sirpaul(m): 5:50pm
who's thinking what am thinking .......................
