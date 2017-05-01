Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola Commissions St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu (1336 Views)

Encomiums as Aregbesola commissions another N94 million school in Ipetumodu



The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday added another feat to his administration’s achievements in the education sector with the commissioning of another Elementary school, St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu, in Ife North Local Government Area of the state.



The Elementary school at the cost of N94 million is a‎ quadrangular block of 12 rooms, 10 of which are used as classrooms, one is a computer centre while the last one is used as the library. It also has a Headmaster’s office, a store, a power office and a conference room. It is complete with its own borehole, power transformer and a recreation and sporting centre. ‎Aregbesola at the commissioning held that the school among others are designed to be able to attract the best brains from their catchment areas, especially draw intake from public middle schools, where excellence is also the watchword.





Aregbe all day, every day, can't stop, won't stop.









This man has really done a lot for the people of osun state...if he his the governor of Lagos state, he will perform better than ambode and fashola 2 Likes

This man has really done a lot for the people of osun state...if he his the governor of Lagos state, he will perform better than ambode and fashola

He actually commissioned more projects than Lagos state and the rest of Nigeria within the last 2 years. He's performing better than Lagos state and even sef, while Lagos is struggling to build an ordinary airport, Osun state will get probably the best airport in Nigeria in less than 1 year.

This man has really done a lot for the people of osun state...if he his the governor of Lagos state, he will perform better than ambode and fashola

Smh! Is it not his duty? Was that not what he was elected for? Is he using his money for it? Of all the funds he has had access to, does what he has done match up?



Are we so used to their inefficiency that a little efficient thing they do is like a icing on a cake?



Smh! Is it not his duty? Was that not what he was elected for? Is he using his money for it? Of all the funds he has had access to, does what he has done match up?

Are we so used to their inefficiency that a little efficient thing they do is like a icing on a cake?

If all or most of the things he has done cannot stand the test of time then......Kudos to him anyways!



















Inspecting massive drainage project last week.

Smh! Is it not his duty? Was that not what he was elected for? Is he using his money for it? Of all the funds he has had access to, does what he has done match up?



Are we so used to their inefficiency that a little efficient thing they do is like a icing on a cake?



Who is arguing with you if it's his duty or not or highlighting what the people you elect and pay to look after you are doing with your money is now a crime?





Who is arguing with you if it's his duty or not or highlighting what the people you elect and pay to look after you are doing with your money is now a crime?

Some of you just like to argue just for the heck of it.













The man of the people.

That's My governor; best in education since Awolowo

Till deomelo's rapist aregbe starts paying his workers i won't take anything he is doing seriously.

Chai aregbe deomelo's rapist.

Funny how people reason



You are building beautiful structures but decide to owe teachers months of their salaries



For your mind you are investing in education



Typical APC govt 2 Likes

You may abuse him for not paying workers as at when due (baba hafusa) lol...that's a national issue.

You may castigate him for plunging the state into debt (aregbese)...debt is not a crime after all if used/ invested prudently.

But when it come to infrastructural development aregbe is waist above all his colleague and even the FG.



ONA BABA ONA





I hope he quickly complete the 120km Osun (Gbogan) - Lagos (ajegunle) project and the Oshogbo kwara road. This will Open up the state to massive investment.



















See transformation...

You may abuse him for not paying workers as at when due (baba hafusa) lol...that's a national issue.

You may castigate him for plunging the state into debt (aregbese)...debt is not a crime after all if used/ invested prudently.

But when it come to infrastructural development aregbe is waist above all his colleague and even the FG.



ONA BABA ONA





He commissioned more projects than even the FG.

I tell you, how he does that compare to the meagre Osun income amazes me.

And one Shugomu is comparing Aregbe with House boy Abdulfatai Hamed of Kwara

Aregbe is better than all South East Governors 1 Like

I tell you, how he does that compare to the meagre Osun income amazes me.



This is the mark of a good and creative leader.



When you are naturally a good leader with great sense of duty and love for your people and state, you don't let anything hold you back, you just keep going and keep finding creative ways to overcome obstacles.



While this man is the best and the performing Governor ion Nigeria as we speak even with debts and meager allocations, all the states in Nigeria without debts, with their abundant allocations and IGRs can not compete with Aregbshola in Osun state, not even Lagos state with the largest IGR and N820 billion budget.





And he's not even done because there are many more major projects ongoing all over the state.





This is the mark of a good and creative leader.

When you are naturally a good leader with great sense of duty and love for your people and state, you don't let anything hold you back, you just keep going and keep finding creative ways to overcome obstacles.

While this man is the best and the performing Governor ion Nigeria as we speak even with debts and meager allocations, all the states in Nigeria without debts, with their abundant allocations and IGRs can not compete with Aregbshola in Osun state, not even Lagos state with the largest IGR and N820 billion budget.

And he's not even done because there are many more major projects ongoing all over the state.

I truly admire his courage.

Aregbe is better than all South East Governors





Those are just sidon, look and beg beg incompetent governors with ZERO vision and sense of duty.

Osun education marshals





















This is how you maintain law and order in your schools, protect your investments and also create jobs.

Aregbesola is the best performing gov in Nigeria today.

Weldone Ogbeni

Till deomelo's rapist aregbe starts paying his workers i won't take anything he is doing seriously.

Correct!!! Correct!!!

Aregbesola is the best performing gov in Nigeria today.

Nothing special. He is doing his work and he is not using his money anyway

This is exactly what i was saying,he is the best governor in Nigeria,it's just sad he prioritized project over salary

Good one









nice one

How can you live your people in debt and be building stupid roads?



Nice job but the money plenty oh!

Him use all build the school or him pay him pocket small? Just asking God bless this manNice job but the money plenty oh!Him use all build the school or him pay him pocket small? Just asking