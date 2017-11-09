₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Emekamex(m): 4:15pm
Africa’s best police service is that of Botswana despite being ranked 47th best in the world. This is according tothe World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI) released by two bodies, the International Police Science Association (IPSA) and the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).
The index ranked the Rwandan policeas Africa’s second best (with global position of 50th) followed by Algeria (58th), Senegal (68th) and Tunisia (72nd) in that order.Completing the top 10 for Africa were, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa and Mali respectively.
“WISPImeasures the ability of the police and other security providers to address internal security issues in 127 countries, across four domains, using sixteen indicators,” authors of the report stated. The four domains are, capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes.
Despite the failure of Africa to break into the top forty, the continent was very prominent in the lower rankings.
Six African countries were in the bottom 10. Cameroon and Mozambique in the 120th and 122nd spots.Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria made it an African quartet at the bottom – occupying 124th to 127 slots respectively.
http://www.africanews.com/2017/11/09/botswana-police-ranked-africa-best-nigeria-bottom-of-global-report/
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by zionmde: 4:19pm
mtchewww
the work of ipob
we have the best and most sensibly friendly brilliant and gallant policemen in the world
any report apart from that is crossing the National redline and therefore operation rat dance will be unleashed on those papers carrying that report
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
In All things we are at the bottom
But baba will fix it
Baba is on rescue mission
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Spylord48: 4:30pm
Before nko. 90% of Nigeria police force are criminals during the day and armed robbers during the night. Even the IGP is facing corruption charges and instead of resigning, he is busy forming Oga Don pass that level.
Our police force really need a thorough cleansing and re-orientation.
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Spylord48: 4:31pm
sarrki:
Hahahahaha you say what?
rescue mission indeed
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Aieboocaar(m): 4:40pm
If there is anything lower than last, then THE NIGERIAN POLICE should be there
Even university anti-cult Group get Levels pass police
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Hewrittes: 4:40pm
buhari really tried oo.. lmao
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by dedugba(m): 4:40pm
i disagree this report is false is it the work of the political enemies of Sai baba and Osibanjo, this report is a fraud and a big lie Nigerian Police should not be 124 with all their hardwork ..................................................................................................................................they actually the deserve 1..2..7th position or first from the b...ottom
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by MisterLomantic: 4:40pm
Our policemen are the best
They run away during gun battles
Harrass poor men and lick the arses of the rich
They confidently extort you like they're collecting their birth right
God bless the NPF
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by chrisbaby24(m): 4:41pm
Ok...
Egunje no go allow dem dey top ten sef,...!!!
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by AngelicBeing: 4:41pm
I agree, Nigeria police are good at collecting egunje, framing innocent people, killing civilians and they call it accidental discharge, they deserve to be flogged and disbanded, let Opc take over, useless police force
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by delugajackson(m): 4:41pm
Nigeria always ranking last in everything.
Is it World Cup?
Is it about economy?
What can we brag about?
Nigeria is cursed, we need to beg whoever cursed Nigeria for forgiveness. But it's disappointing cause that person died a long time ago. A woman for that matter.
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by brunofarad(m): 4:41pm
Nigerian police are not even supposed to be in the list
If I catch any of them on that list again eeh
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by budosky(m): 4:41pm
Correct
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by abdulrazat(m): 4:41pm
sarrki:
This one funny die I swear. Hahaha.
Baba is a fixer
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by free2ryhme: 4:41pm
Emekamex:na bribe dem sabi
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by free2ryhme: 4:42pm
Emekamex:
na wetin dem sabi pass be this
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by joystickextend1(m): 4:42pm
Okay
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Hungarriman: 4:42pm
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by gurunlocker: 4:42pm
sarrki:OMG! This boy again! Baba will fix everything, same story.
The system is corrupt, your baba can't fix anything!
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:42pm
Are you surprised?
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Hedonistically: 4:43pm
Botswana and Rwanda are Africa's Golden Boys.. Beacons of hope for an otherwise hopeless and miserable continent.
Nigeria, on the other hand, is an embodiment of the Dark Continent's hopelessness and misery. A waste of geographical space.
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by freeman95(m): 4:43pm
Nice I wanna go there
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Chrisbeks: 4:43pm
Nigeria is a mess.The IGP is being accused of being corrupt and Buhari is as clueless as ever
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by deebrain(m): 4:43pm
before nko
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by jude33084(m): 4:43pm
WHY DID THEY EVEN MENTION NPF?
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Damilare5882(m): 4:43pm
Lol .. why won't they be among the last .. when what they only know how to do is to be chasing harmless citizens up and down
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by daroz(m): 4:43pm
What a disgrace!
Although I wasn’t expecting anything different
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by loneatar: 4:43pm
We even make the list
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Promismike(m): 4:43pm
A failed nation. Failure in everything. A nation that always takes high rankings in any negative fit.
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Deeldorado: 4:44pm
The ranking reflects reality. Policing in Nigeria can only be compared to that of failed and failing states not countries that know what they're doing.
|Re: Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report by Esomchi44(m): 4:44pm
