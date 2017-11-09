Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Botswana Police Ranked Africa's Best, Nigeria At Bottom Of Global Report (9045 Views)

The index ranked the Rwandan policeas Africa’s second best (with global position of 50th) followed by Algeria (58th), Senegal (68th) and Tunisia (72nd) in that order.Completing the top 10 for Africa were, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa and Mali respectively.



“WISPImeasures the ability of the police and other security providers to address internal security issues in 127 countries, across four domains, using sixteen indicators,” authors of the report stated. The four domains are, capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes.



Despite the failure of Africa to break into the top forty, the continent was very prominent in the lower rankings.



Six African countries were in the bottom 10. Cameroon and Mozambique in the 120th and 122nd spots.Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria made it an African quartet at the bottom – occupying 124th to 127 slots respectively.



the work of ipob

we have the best and most sensibly friendly brilliant and gallant policemen in the world

any report apart from that is crossing the National redline and therefore operation rat dance will be unleashed on those papers carrying that report 21 Likes 4 Shares

In All things we are at the bottom



But baba will fix it



Baba is on rescue mission 4 Likes 4 Shares

Before nko. 90% of Nigeria police force are criminals during the day and armed robbers during the night. Even the IGP is facing corruption charges and instead of resigning, he is busy forming Oga Don pass that level.

Our police force really need a thorough cleansing and re-orientation. 49 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

In All things we are at the bottom

But baba will fix it

Baba is on rescue mission



Hahahahaha you say what?

rescue mission indeed Hahahahaha you say what?rescue mission indeed 40 Likes

If there is anything lower than last, then THE NIGERIAN POLICE should be there



Even university anti-cult Group get Levels pass police 23 Likes 2 Shares

buhari really tried oo.. lmao 1 Like

i disagree this report is false is it the work of the political enemies of Sai baba and Osibanjo, this report is a fraud and a big lie Nigerian Police should not be 124 with all their hardwork ..................................................................................................................................they actually the deserve 1..2..7th position or first from the b...ottom 5 Likes

Our policemen are the best



They run away during gun battles



Harrass poor men and lick the arses of the rich



They confidently extort you like they're collecting their birth right



God bless the NPF 25 Likes 1 Share

Egunje no go allow dem dey top ten sef,...!!! 4 Likes

I agree, Nigeria police are good at collecting egunje, framing innocent people, killing civilians and they call it accidental discharge, they deserve to be flogged and disbanded, let Opc take over, useless police force 12 Likes

Nigeria always ranking last in everything.



Is it World Cup?



Is it about economy?



What can we brag about?



Nigeria is cursed, we need to beg whoever cursed Nigeria for forgiveness. But it's disappointing cause that person died a long time ago. A woman for that matter.

5 Likes





If I catch any of them on that list again eeh Nigerian police are not even supposed to be in the listIf I catch any of them on that list again eeh 17 Likes

sarrki:

In All things we are at the bottom



But baba will fix it



Baba is on rescue mission

This one funny die I swear. Hahaha.



Baba is a fixer This one funny die I swear. Hahaha.Baba is a fixer 3 Likes

na bribe dem sabi na bribe dem sabi 2 Likes

na wetin dem sabi pass be this na wetin dem sabi pass be this 10 Likes

sarrki:

In All things we are at the bottom

But baba will fix it

Baba is on rescue mission OMG! This boy again! Baba will fix everything, same story.

The system is corrupt, your baba can't fix anything! OMG! This boy again! Baba will fix everything, same story.The system is corrupt, your baba can't fix anything! 5 Likes

Are you surprised? 5 Likes

Botswana and Rwanda are Africa's Golden Boys.. Beacons of hope for an otherwise hopeless and miserable continent.



Nigeria, on the other hand, is an embodiment of the Dark Continent's hopelessness and misery. A waste of geographical space. 14 Likes

Nice I wanna go there 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is a mess.The IGP is being accused of being corrupt and Buhari is as clueless as ever 3 Likes

WHY DID THEY EVEN MENTION NPF? 1 Like

Lol .. why won't they be among the last .. when what they only know how to do is to be chasing harmless citizens up and down 4 Likes

What a disgrace!



Although I wasn’t expecting anything different 3 Likes

We even make the list 5 Likes

A failed nation. Failure in everything. A nation that always takes high rankings in any negative fit. 4 Likes