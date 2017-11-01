₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by ThisandThat247: 4:37pm
The oil magnet and the boxing champ pictured in Dubai today...
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Benjom(m): 5:29pm
When money actually speaks
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 6:23pm
Nice
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by omniwater: 6:34pm
one's got brain; strength for the other.
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by realborn(m): 6:47pm
Two hardworking and successful people.
Simply simple and apt.
We all need to put in our best. That way you need no "Gucci" hype in Dubai!
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by trustibk(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by veraponpo(m): 7:25pm
AJ OLUFEMI meets Femi Otedola.
Meeting of Champs!
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by crisycent: 7:26pm
Very soon we go hear say na Joshua dey smash cupy....weytin concern me sef?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by medolab90(m): 7:26pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:26pm
Everyone loves Joshua. In Osuofia's voice : success get auntie, Uncle, neighbour, nephew, coursin
I no understand the gai legs sha
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:26pm
They arraange the guy for him daughter
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by olusledge: 7:26pm
JUST HUSTLE
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:26pm
So?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 7:26pm
Its pretty simple ,work hard ,work smart,be consistent,no how wey u no go blow
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by davodyguy: 7:26pm
I think they come from same Village. It's just my thinking
Can AJBXN speak Yoruba? Wondering if they spoke in Yoruba when they met
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Jarus(m): 7:26pm
I can see how he "magnets" him.
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:27pm
magnet ke
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by webincomeplus(m): 7:27pm
ThisandThat247:Oil magnet?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by simplemach(m): 7:27pm
And the what happens...?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 7:27pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by davodyguy: 7:28pm
omniwater:They both got brains and strength
When fighting, you need a functional brain to beat your opponent. As a business man, you need strength to succeed
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Frankyboy1(m): 7:28pm
Money talks, unlike noisemakers
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 7:28pm
David and Goliath
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by tiswell(m): 7:29pm
These are successful afonjas and not the skull miners and ra pists
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Dalyjay(m): 7:30pm
God punish poverty
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Ofoegbus(m): 7:30pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by tunde82seidat: 7:31pm
He's got a k leg
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Throwback: 7:32pm
His namesake, Femi
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by yeyerolling: 7:33pm
davodyguy:how Epe and Sagamu take relate
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by Throwback: 7:33pm
His namesake, Femi.
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:34pm
Future inlaw
|Re: Femi Otedola And Anthony Joshua Meet In Dubai (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:34pm
Monies
