@InsideOutBlog



The oil magnet and the boxing champ pictured in Dubai today...









The oil magnet and the boxing champ pictured in Dubai today...

When money actually speaks 12 Likes

Nice

one's got brain; strength for the other. 2 Likes

Two hardworking and successful people.



Simply simple and apt.



We all need to put in our best. That way you need no "Gucci" hype in Dubai! 17 Likes 1 Share





















AJ OLUFEMI meets Femi Otedola.

Meeting of Champs! 1 Like

Very soon we go hear say na Joshua dey smash cupy....weytin concern me sef? 7 Likes





I no understand the gai legs sha Everyone loves Joshua. In Osuofia's voice : success get auntie, Uncle, neighbour, nephew, coursinI no understand the gai legs sha 1 Like

They arraange the guy for him daughter 1 Like

JUST HUSTLE

So?



Its pretty simple ,work hard ,work smart,be consistent,no how wey u no go blow Its pretty simple ,work hard ,work smart,be consistent,no how wey u no go blow

I think they come from same Village. It's just my thinking



Can AJBXN speak Yoruba? Wondering if they spoke in Yoruba when they met

I can see how he "magnets" him. 2 Likes 1 Share

magnet ke

Oil magnet? Oil magnet? 5 Likes 1 Share

And the what happens...?

omniwater:

one's got brain; strength for the other. They both got brains and strength

When fighting, you need a functional brain to beat your opponent. As a business man, you need strength to succeed They both got brains and strengthWhen fighting, you need a functional brain to beat your opponent. As a business man, you need strength to succeed 1 Like

Money talks, unlike noisemakers

David and Goliath 1 Like

These are successful afonjas and not the skull miners and ra pists

God punish poverty 1 Like

He's got a k leg 1 Like

His namesake, Femi

davodyguy:

I think they come from same Village. It's just my thinking



Can AJBXN speak Yoruba? Wondering if they spoke in Yoruba when they met how Epe and Sagamu take relate how Epe and Sagamu take relate

His namesake, Femi.

Future inlaw