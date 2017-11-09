Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery (8638 Views)

"I'm especially thankful to my Nurse Susu for loving me and being by my side every step of the way - I don't deserve U."

And she replied, saying 'Nothing..I wouldn't do for you. I love you.'



shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband. 9 Likes

Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart. 1 Like

Life is beautiful with the right person









Lemme go and look for my own soulmate 11 Likes 1 Share

Small thing dem go carry post online 6 Likes

LuvU2:

Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.



See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam You trying to say bankyW is "not so good looking"?See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam 18 Likes

LuvU2:

Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart. So because you have makeup to cover your ugly akpu face you think you have a right to open your mouth to insult others? For you to describe banky as "not so good looking" I was expecting you to look better than that clown in ur dp. It is people like you whose brothers look like smeagol and whose boyfriends are uglier than shrek yet you come out to criticize the look of others. So because you have makeup to cover your ugly akpu face you think you have a right to open your mouth to insult others? For you to describe banky as "not so good looking" I was expecting you to look better than that clown in ur dp. It is people like you whose brothers look like smeagol and whose boyfriends are uglier than shrek yet you come out to criticize the look of others. 6 Likes 1 Share

Cancer nor be joke oooooo.

We wish you speedy and complete recovery and pray against any sign of recurrence. 3 Likes

This Adesua girl is just one very intelligent lady



Banky is lucky

Na me you wan do am for before? 2 Likes

LuvU2:

Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.

What about confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky What about confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky 4 Likes

Nazo dem go dey talk. Ask her if she fit gree make dem exchange her head with Banky own 2 Likes

Dis cancer sef... Na every body wey get money u wan do?

He better give that girl belly before next surgery

Lol. Banky W get plenty unpaid defenders of "handsome"ness

LuvU2:

Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart. Na wa 4 people sha Na wa 4 people sha 1 Like

"I don't deserve you".



Personally, I don't like when men or women undervalue their relevance in a relationship, especially one you are vested in. 14 Likes 1 Share

LuvU2:

Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart. What make u think the woman smart What make u think the woman smart 1 Like

NaijaCelebrity:

shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband. Can she follow him to the grave? never' foget about I love u I love u' only Christ is true love Can she follow him to the grave? never' foget about I love u I love u' only Christ is true love 1 Like

What is all dis for

It doesn't look like a hospital in Nigeria

AnodaIT:

He better give that girl belly before next surgery . No wonder u r doing another IT.. Sense u na get . No wonder u r doing another IT.. Sense u na get 1 Like

FarahAideed:





What anout confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky

Lmao!! Lmao!!

I pray for your complete recovery, no remission, no more tumors IJN Amen

Na so dem dey talk if dem wan enter man house; if dem enter finish....

Get well soon bro, stay strong

FarahAideed:





What anout confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky I think you guys are misunderstanding her.. Maybe she meant not all goodlooking.. English is the problem I think you guys are misunderstanding her.. Maybe she meant not all goodlooking.. English is the problem

but the way dis adesua girl dey always kiss different actors for new nollywood movies sha. full tongue and everything.

NaijaCelebrity:

shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband. I jus taya I jus taya

Papiikush:







See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam You trying to say bankyW is "not so good looking"?See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam lolllllllllll....face like painted lollll