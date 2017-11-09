₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery
|Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by skuki123: 5:15pm
RnB singer BankyW revealed today that he had a successful surgery last month to remove skin cancer tumours found in his skin. On the weeks of recovery after, Banky praised his wife-to-be Adesua Etomi for nursing him back to life, saying;
"I'm especially thankful to my Nurse Susu for loving me and being by my side every step of the way - I don't deserve U."
And she replied, saying 'Nothing..I wouldn't do for you. I love you.'
See her comment below.
http://news.nollyzone.com/theres-nothing-wouldnt-adesua-etomi-tells-bankyw/
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by NaijaCelebrity: 5:17pm
shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband.
9 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by LuvU2(f): 5:20pm
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by olaleks007(m): 5:22pm
Life is beautiful with the right person
Lemme go and look for my own soulmate
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by loneatar: 5:24pm
Small thing dem go carry post online
6 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Papiikush: 5:37pm
LuvU2:You trying to say bankyW is "not so good looking"?
See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam
18 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Henryyy(m): 5:39pm
LuvU2:So because you have makeup to cover your ugly akpu face you think you have a right to open your mouth to insult others? For you to describe banky as "not so good looking" I was expecting you to look better than that clown in ur dp. It is people like you whose brothers look like smeagol and whose boyfriends are uglier than shrek yet you come out to criticize the look of others.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by divinehand2003(m): 5:40pm
Cancer nor be joke oooooo.
We wish you speedy and complete recovery and pray against any sign of recurrence.
3 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by MhizzAJ(f): 5:41pm
This Adesua girl is just one very intelligent lady
Banky is lucky
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by xavier0327(f): 5:44pm
Na me you wan do am for before?
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by FarahAideed: 5:50pm
LuvU2:
What about confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky
4 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Pidginwhisper: 7:59pm
Nazo dem go dey talk. Ask her if she fit gree make dem exchange her head with Banky own
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by destiny322(m): 7:59pm
Dis cancer sef... Na every body wey get money u wan do?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by AnodaIT(m): 8:00pm
He better give that girl belly before next surgery
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by otswag(m): 8:00pm
Lol. Banky W get plenty unpaid defenders of "handsome"ness
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by bigerboy200: 8:00pm
LuvU2:Na wa 4 people sha
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Roland17(m): 8:01pm
"I don't deserve you".
Personally, I don't like when men or women undervalue their relevance in a relationship, especially one you are vested in.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by manneger2: 8:01pm
LuvU2:What make u think the woman smart
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by FreeTraining: 8:01pm
NaijaCelebrity:Can she follow him to the grave? never' foget about I love u I love u' only Christ is true love
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Antoeni(m): 8:01pm
What is all dis for
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by sonnie10: 8:02pm
It doesn't look like a hospital in Nigeria
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by destiny322(m): 8:02pm
AnodaIT:. No wonder u r doing another IT.. Sense u na get
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Malefactor: 8:03pm
FarahAideed:
Lmao!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by aldexrio(m): 8:03pm
I pray for your complete recovery, no remission, no more tumors IJN Amen
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by dondemex(m): 8:03pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by nairavsdollars: 8:03pm
Na so dem dey talk if dem wan enter man house; if dem enter finish....
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by BRAV0O(m): 8:03pm
Get well soon bro, stay strong
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by kikiwendy(f): 8:04pm
FarahAideed:I think you guys are misunderstanding her.. Maybe she meant not all goodlooking.. English is the problem
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by IdiAmin2(m): 8:04pm
but the way dis adesua girl dey always kiss different actors for new nollywood movies sha. full tongue and everything.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Foodforthought(m): 8:04pm
NaijaCelebrity:I jus taya
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Fatherly: 8:04pm
lolllllllllll....face like painted lollll
Papiikush:
|Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by FreeTraining: 8:04pm
LuvU2:if banky is a truck pusher' will she love him? foget about women with their wayo love'
3 Likes 1 Share
