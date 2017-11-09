₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,588 members, 3,902,841 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:23 PM

Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery (8638 Views)

Throwback Photos Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi As Kids / EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Engagement / BankyW Pleads With Teebillz, Tunji Balogun As He Hints At Committing Suicide (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by skuki123: 5:15pm
RnB singer BankyW revealed today that he had a successful surgery last month to remove skin cancer tumours found in his skin. On the weeks of recovery after, Banky praised his wife-to-be Adesua Etomi for nursing him back to life, saying;

"I'm especially thankful to my Nurse Susu for loving me and being by my side every step of the way - I don't deserve U."
And she replied, saying 'Nothing..I wouldn't do for you. I love you.' 

See her comment below.



http://news.nollyzone.com/theres-nothing-wouldnt-adesua-etomi-tells-bankyw/

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by NaijaCelebrity: 5:17pm
shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband.

9 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by LuvU2(f): 5:20pm
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by olaleks007(m): 5:22pm
Life is beautiful with the right person




Lemme go and look for my own soulmate

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by loneatar: 5:24pm
Small thing dem go carry post online angry

6 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Papiikush: 5:37pm
LuvU2:
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.
You trying to say bankyW is "not so good looking"?

See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam cheesy

18 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Henryyy(m): 5:39pm
LuvU2:
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.
So because you have makeup to cover your ugly akpu face you think you have a right to open your mouth to insult others? For you to describe banky as "not so good looking" I was expecting you to look better than that clown in ur dp. It is people like you whose brothers look like smeagol and whose boyfriends are uglier than shrek yet you come out to criticize the look of others.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by divinehand2003(m): 5:40pm
Cancer nor be joke oooooo.
We wish you speedy and complete recovery and pray against any sign of recurrence.

3 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by MhizzAJ(f): 5:41pm
This Adesua girl is just one very intelligent lady

Banky is lucky
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by xavier0327(f): 5:44pm
Na me you wan do am for before?

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by FarahAideed: 5:50pm
LuvU2:
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.

What about confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky

4 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Pidginwhisper: 7:59pm
Nazo dem go dey talk. Ask her if she fit gree make dem exchange her head with Banky owngrin

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by destiny322(m): 7:59pm
Dis cancer sef... Na every body wey get money u wan do?
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by AnodaIT(m): 8:00pm
He better give that girl belly before next surgery
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by otswag(m): 8:00pm
Lol. Banky W get plenty unpaid defenders of "handsome"ness grin grin grin
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by bigerboy200: 8:00pm
LuvU2:
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.
Na wa 4 people sha

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Roland17(m): 8:01pm
"I don't deserve you".

Personally, I don't like when men or women undervalue their relevance in a relationship, especially one you are vested in.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by manneger2: 8:01pm
LuvU2:
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.
What make u think the woman smart

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by FreeTraining: 8:01pm
NaijaCelebrity:
shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband.
Can she follow him to the grave? never' foget about I love u I love u' only Christ is true love

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Antoeni(m): 8:01pm
What is all dis for
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by sonnie10: 8:02pm
It doesn't look like a hospital in Nigeria
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by destiny322(m): 8:02pm
AnodaIT:
He better give that girl belly before next surgery
. No wonder u r doing another IT.. Sense u na get

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Malefactor: 8:03pm
FarahAideed:


What anout confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky

Lmao!!
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by aldexrio(m): 8:03pm
I pray for your complete recovery, no remission, no more tumors IJN Amen
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by dondemex(m): 8:03pm
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by nairavsdollars: 8:03pm
Na so dem dey talk if dem wan enter man house; if dem enter finish....
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by BRAV0O(m): 8:03pm
Get well soon bro, stay strong
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by kikiwendy(f): 8:04pm
FarahAideed:


What anout confirmed ugly people like you? I swear you lack sense...i dare you to show us a man in you family that looks better than banky
I think you guys are misunderstanding her.. Maybe she meant not all goodlooking.. English is the problem
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by IdiAmin2(m): 8:04pm
but the way dis adesua girl dey always kiss different actors for new nollywood movies sha. full tongue and everything.
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Foodforthought(m): 8:04pm
NaijaCelebrity:
shey na me you wan do something for if nt your husband.
I jus taya
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by Fatherly: 8:04pm
lolllllllllll....face like painted lollll cry
Papiikush:

You trying to say bankyW is "not so good looking"?

See who is talking With that your face like a painted yam cheesy
Re: Adesua Etomi Nurses Banky W After His Cancer Surgery by FreeTraining: 8:04pm
LuvU2:
Banky is smart that's why he got a pretty nd smart woman. Not surprised anyway, not so good looking men re usually smart.
if banky is a truck pusher' will she love him? foget about women with their wayo love'

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Photos - Don Jazzy Finally shows off His Girl Friend / Happy Couples: Kanye West Can’t Stop Smiling As Wife Kim Goes Without A Bra On.. / Mercy Johnson Shows Off Banging Body In New Photos

Viewing this topic: Olujoe1(m), tpapi, TIDDOLL(m), 46arcadez(m), naturalmikky(m), Kedonojo(m), sweettikky(f), queenjuli(f), Doncazinc(m), ify84(m), Culnellie(f), Kaysysam, anthonykezy(m), CID, Jake101(f), topsylolo(f), yahmaid04(m), zico10(m), donmanuel1, SimpleMe07, boy16(m), royale22(m), moderacker, JohnJay14(m), Lusayo(m), wumibello(f), dallyemmy, iclass1, hanenyo, ursullalinda, blessedmumi, Adekdammy, joganut(m), ccqueen(f), jimpal(m), chuckskaycee, gentleadedammy(f), adebayoadeyiga(m), Stanlyag(m), kakacoke01, cyrielo(m), Sanguine(f), kachimoore, Lexiboyd(m), stunt353(m), abimbolabolaw(m), yomihinmikaiye(m), Emaopel2015(m), burmese, HarbeyLincoln(m), stynoski, miazadavid(m), Jiang(m), Harietgold91(f), Roodez, kenesh(f), Gurusblend(m), chimex38, Erukulele(m), Nten, frankyfranky(m), Vcblinks, femmy2010(m), runtoman, ohgaee, highchiefpee(m), 14teenK(m), kaydp, stunt89(m), boolee(m), Ayorella77(m), MyzDee(f), louisv(m), effoi, prinzayf(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), walexix(m), CosmeticChemist(m), PHIPEX(m), miniziter(m), AnthonioAlsaid(m), mikkymaths(m), onome442, Ijahkk(m), Demiyike, princecalculus(m), itzeminent(f), bibiking7(m), bodmas119(m), smartiyke78, obiZEAL(m), Fjsand, ybahrbz91, cokorie25(f), ifelekan1(m), empress101(f), pascal2young(m), Activeman391(m), haskeem, abnot, emperor650(m), paulsowande(m), dumo1(m), jonnyp(m), TheDokita(m), zidek(m), odusberry(f), Gruvychuky(f), toyzeal(m), ashjay001(m), Bonjoro, john4reala(m), BrightKonsult, Sempumping(f), Donlittle(m), union123(f), browndegreat, Maj196(m), egbaguy2, Hkana, ApostleBlack(m), Lectuwaire(m), osile2012, klap4gbens, drey69(m), Zaynuba(f), Dachiszy(m), emi1000(f), Ivoryred(f), iyoti, Akeelahtunez(m), TashaGirl, mayourbash(f), uniquejak(m), Poorboy, FreshGuy2(m), ollysaks, wizzy106, siranointed4life, thornapple(f), AmehHAS, Phils, okpanachil, Siga, directonpc(m), scopeman24(m), lovewins, blackwood(m), Naughtypenis1(m), deeptechcool(m), frankman365(m), Iamlexy, seasy, ajaymina(m), MezieFresh, lindseykibler, temmylee(f), mmsen, Helpfromabove(m), timzyrhymes(m), leketones(m), tahoe(m), Harvest601(m), IamZod(m), sokob1, Thugnificent(m), Eaugusta(f), Samzzy94(m), VayneTombend(m), we77, serah109, iretiolu92, tosin999999(f), jeroncomputers, Donald3d(m), Suavepaschal, Bizzysmitty, fortune5351(m), anpipac, d33types, eebraa(m), Eyimama(f), Maser, nwosunnanenye(m), sinaj(f), Gracious3105(m), Leakdaddy, ItsJonathan(m), Momentum2017, CyberGypsy(m), Mariangeles, Venerable612(m), vaca1, SOFTENGR, dupzy05, fortunes01, Constantiney, Garen(m), dawoyo(m), sacluxisback(m), Kmartt(m), jutaji, Deflorence, Macdonad, sunnychykes, Zuria(f), Obasqueen(f), ashfaq505, Gfrey6(m), Patrick051, 4starstunna(m), roufy235(m), oteikwu16(m), geok12(f), numerouno01(m), aminat02(f), Grachioe(f), rydow(m), adeSoft2yk, omoobaswagga(m), becksdinho, Meks22(m), Damful(f), vivlyviv, arocheezy(m), adosam(m), oderindey, slimghost(m), mykero(m), divinehand2003(m), Fisher400, Alexk2(m), Natcho, ogunholla(m), jomboliski(m), ifedo(m), otutu123(m), Debedeepastries(f), konaMaestro, finesounds01, zieraw2005(m), priphil(m), biuty20, MrEgghead(m), abigeorgef, kingSAS(m), unite4real, bukaeno1, Oluchi01(f), Guest1, SoftP, Chichilas, paragon40(m), carbony4red(m), Teetom04(m), anonymuz(m), Knownpal(m), dmaze, FireRain, gbolex(m), SonOfMargaret27(m) and 343 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.