₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,588 members, 3,902,841 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It (6904 Views)
Cleaner Steals $2600 From His Boss & Was Caught. See How He Shared The Money / Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM / 43yrs Old Salesman Steals N22m From Company And Lavished It On His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by opera1(m): 5:50pm
SOURCE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ridwan123(m): 6:41pm
We were fooled... lol
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Kobicove(m): 6:41pm
kkk
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by trustibk(m): 6:41pm
those those two guys above me wey no get joy
wey hijack my ftc. .
Diarizzz
God o. .
anyways
I buy itunes walmart amazon,neteller, vanilla gift cards also I load cc and cart. .
for more info on how to do business with me.
just check my profile or reach my signature. .
a trial will convince you. .
THANKS
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by anonymuz(m): 6:41pm
I no pity him,greed na I'm won send you to jail now. Stealing .3.5M which he can easily used to start a legit business
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by sonofanarchy(m): 6:41pm
mr Andrew took the money
2 Likes
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Leetunechi: 6:41pm
Hh
1 Like
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ogbeniayo(m): 6:41pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ismcandy(m): 6:41pm
See Gobe
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by harryboyng(m): 6:41pm
..ahah..this is serious..FTC things.hahaha...
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by banom(m): 6:41pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by kingPhidel(m): 6:41pm
K
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Bankalert(m): 6:41pm
Nawa ooo....I tot I wld mk FTC....dis airtel sef
1 Like
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by raymondFirstborn(m): 6:41pm
okay then
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by verygudbadguy(m): 6:41pm
E don happen
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by handbagss(f): 6:41pm
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by timilehin007(m): 6:41pm
OK nkw
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by deebrain(m): 6:41pm
2017.....
Or First half 2017....
The Year Of The Ponzi.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by bigfrancis21(m): 6:41pm
MMM again? Is it still on?
2 Likes
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by femo122: 6:41pm
Ok that not spear money
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
na fake story
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ridwan123(m): 6:41pm
A
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by ceononi: 6:41pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Lamzee(m): 6:41pm
MMM still get that front-page vibe
1 Like
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by michaelwilli(m): 6:41pm
macro n sare, own n jona
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Leetunechi: 6:41pm
Actually I did not read the post but pdp is my party but I love APC. Governor ambode is the best president Nigeria has ever had. I wish Jacob Zuma can win the next presidential election so that okorocha will be the vice minister
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by babalonshee(m): 6:41pm
G
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Thugnificent(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Godweapon30(m): 6:41pm
Sad story
Sex-for-grade Harassment In Nigerian Universities / NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps / Ex-Policeman Trailed Over Attempt To Murder Wife
Viewing this topic: greatlinda, emekuzi, solufemiwa, chinexxx(m), bus1, apholaryn, vtree, Ashez, ayanbaba2(m), tardell007(m), quinnboy, bjhaid, redfly(m), ericuzor(m), lordbayus, Chuky123, mufasa007, ekemit(m), rOsy247(f), kejykejy, OBAGADAFFI, dubemnaija, 573V31D(m), fikky2013(f), enet1(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9