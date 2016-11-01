₦airaland Forum

Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by opera1(m): 5:50pm


The quest for quick and easy money has landed a 24 year old salesman in court for stealing and staking N3.5 million in MMM, a ponzi scheme.

The salesman, John Okonkwo, who allegedly stole his employer’s N3.5 million and invested in the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) scheme, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

MMM is a notorious ponzi scheme which promised many Nigerians 30 per cent return on investment but leftf them disappointed and defrauded of their monies.

The accused, is facing a charge of stealing.

Okonkwo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Uche Simon, said that the accused committed the offence at Shop 26, Zone E, Block 2A Aspamda Market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos between the months of March and October.

He alleged that the accused put the N3.5 million sales proceeds belonging to his employer, Mrs Jane Ekweanua, into Ponzi scheme.

“Okonkwo put sales proceeds into MMM without the consent of his employer.

” It was during auditing that it was discovered that N3.5 million was missing,” he said.

Simon said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three-year imprisonment for stealing.

Magistrate A. S Okubule granted the accused N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed.

Okubule adjourned the case until Jan. 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, the notorious ponzi scheme which became well known in 2016, officially announced a restart last week following several attempts to stay afloat arising from its inability to pay those who staked their money.

SOURCE

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ridwan123(m): 6:41pm
We were fooled... lol

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Kobicove(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by trustibk(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by anonymuz(m): 6:41pm
I no pity him,greed na I'm won send you to jail now. Stealing .3.5M which he can easily used to start a legit business shocked
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by sonofanarchy(m): 6:41pm
mr Andrew took the money

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Leetunechi: 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ogbeniayo(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ismcandy(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by harryboyng(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by banom(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by kingPhidel(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Bankalert(m): 6:41pm
Nawa ooo....I tot I wld mk FTC....dis airtel sef

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by raymondFirstborn(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by verygudbadguy(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by handbagss(f): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by timilehin007(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by deebrain(m): 6:41pm
2017.....

Or First half 2017....

The Year Of The Ponzi.

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by bigfrancis21(m): 6:41pm
MMM again? Is it still on?

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by femo122: 6:41pm
Ok shocked that not spear money
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
na fake story
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Ridwan123(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by ceononi: 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Lamzee(m): 6:41pm
MMM still get that front-page vibe

Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by michaelwilli(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Leetunechi: 6:41pm
Actually I did not read the post but pdp is my party but I love APC. Governor ambode is the best president Nigeria has ever had. I wish Jacob Zuma can win the next presidential election so that okorocha will be the vice minister
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by babalonshee(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Thugnificent(m): 6:41pm
Re: Salesman Steals N3.5m, Stakes It In MMM And Loses It by Godweapon30(m): 6:41pm
Sad story

