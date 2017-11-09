₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by lalasticlala(m): 6:04pm
The men of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, Ondo State, have arrested four men in Ikaramu Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, allegedly for posting nude photographs of some ladies online.
http://punchng.com/corpers-arrested-for-posting-girlfriends-nude-photos-online/
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by DanseMacabre(m): 6:07pm
This brings to mind what Gertrude Stein said to Ernest Hemingway, 'You are all a lost generation.' And that was even in the early-mid 90's.
I'm not a saint, but things people do nowadays in the guise of being civilised and liberal leaves me aghast. And the saddening, sobering reality is that our kids will be worse than us.
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by FreshBoss007: 6:08pm
impressive
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by MhizzAJ(f): 6:08pm
Foolish ladies
What will make me try that nonsense
Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan
How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by obafemee80(m): 6:14pm
They are all(bfs&gfs) guilty
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Lalas247(f): 6:17pm
I hail o
This is impressive lalasticlala you mean they are now arresting online nuisances !
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Lalas247(f): 6:21pm
MhizzAJ:
What the hell are u on about
Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!
They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear
Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......
At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money
Arrest them all nonsense ......
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by OrestesDante(m): 6:23pm
Where is the nude?
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Silentscreamer(f): 6:31pm
Leaders of tomorrow
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by modelmike7(m): 6:31pm
OrestesDante:
Eh ya!!
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by modelmike7(m): 6:32pm
OrestesDante:
Serve them right!
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by loadedvibes: 6:32pm
Why military go arrest civilian is it their duty ?
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by IMASTEX: 6:32pm
What is becoming of Nigeria?!!!
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Sirheny007(m): 6:32pm
MhizzAJ:
Cheap talk.
You'll do more than nudes with just N10,000
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by rawpadgin(m): 6:32pm
Leaders of tomorrow........
Little wonder those ancestors nor wan give youth chance to rule
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by NoFavors: 6:32pm
Who else came here to see the nude?
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by delugajackson(m): 6:32pm
Like if you came to see the nudes. Share if you don't care.
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by MhizzAJ(f): 6:33pm
Lalas247:I read the write up very well before i commented
If you don't have anything intelligent to say please shut up
I wasn't just particular about the write up
I commented generally about the things ladies do which doesn't make sense at all most times
Why would a lady sleep with a random guy and still allow the guy to take her photographs
If they had said no those guys wouldn't have taken their pix...people should learn to stand their ground and say NO to somethings not even in this 21st century where nudes like this are used against females
I no see where to find husband...its now on nairaland because that's what y'all think when a female drops comments like this..So shallow
You should have just dropped your comment in the box not mentioning me
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by ducksoup: 6:33pm
Op, where are the nudes photos to back up your claim?
Fake story without the nudes
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by ducksoup: 6:33pm
Op, where are the nude photos to back up your claim?
Fake story without the nudes
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by SmartyPants(m): 6:34pm
Lalas247:
With the way you are sitting in your dp, young lady you also need to be arrested
yummy
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:34pm
Hmm
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by teacherbim(f): 6:41pm
Sirheny007:You mean it's possible for all the females in your life to send their nude pictures to foolish men?It is very very difficult for a descent female to be sending nude pics to men.
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by toyinjimoh(m): 6:41pm
Where is d nude pix na just wasted my data
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by jonsnow12(m): 6:41pm
I came here to see the nude pictures
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by charismaticdave(m): 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:
Aunty Ade, didn't you read there that, the photos were taken secretly?
So if you are having sex with your boyfriend and you are Unclad and he picks up his phone. Do you always check what he is doing on the phone.
It can happen to anyone
The guys are just plainly stupid
|Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by AskProf: 6:41pm
DanseMacabre:
Really?
