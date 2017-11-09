₦airaland Forum

Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by lalasticlala(m): 6:04pm
The men of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, Ondo State, have arrested four men in Ikaramu Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, allegedly for posting nude photographs of some ladies online.

Though the security agents have withheld information about the identities of the suspects, it was gathered that three of them were members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in the state.

According to a source, the suspects were fond of inviting their girlfriends to a hotel where they encouraged them to go nude, after which they took their pictures.

The source added that later, the suspects would demand money from the ladies, with the threat that if they failed to cooperate, their nude pictures would be posted online.

The source said, “Many ladies, including their fellow corps members, have fallen victim to the suspects who have been making money from the crime until they were eventually caught.

“They will invite their girlfriends to a particular hotel in Ikare Akoko, where they didn’t just make love to the ladies, but also photographed them while Unclad.

“Later, they would start demanding money from their victims, with the threat to expose their nudity online should they fail to cooperate.

“Ladies who thought it was a joke ended up having their nude photos posted online by the suspects.”

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adelegan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said they have been handed over to the appropriate security organisation for further action.

Adelegan, however, refused to disclosed the identity of the suspects.

“I can confirm their arrest, but they are no more with us; they have been handed over to other security agency,” the Army spokesman stated.

In the same vein, the Head of Public Relations Unit of the National Youths Service Corps in Ondo State, Mrs. Christy Olatoye, also confirmed the arrest.

She said the suspects were already in the custody of the Directorate of State Security in the state.

She said, “The matter is with the DSS, we can not interfere. All we need to do is to give them any information they need. It is a criminal offence, we can’t stop the DSS from doing their work.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the matter was not reported at the Command.

“We don’t know anything about it. We are not aware of the matter,” Joseph stated.

http://punchng.com/corpers-arrested-for-posting-girlfriends-nude-photos-online/

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by DanseMacabre(m): 6:07pm
This brings to mind what Gertrude Stein said to Ernest Hemingway, 'You are all a lost generation.' And that was even in the early-mid 90's.



I'm not a saint, but things people do nowadays in the guise of being civilised and liberal leaves me aghast. And the saddening, sobering reality is that our kids will be worse than us.

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by FreshBoss007: 6:08pm
impressive
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by MhizzAJ(f): 6:08pm
Foolish ladies

What will make me try that nonsense

Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan undecided

How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by obafemee80(m): 6:14pm
They are all(bfs&gfs) guilty grin
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Lalas247(f): 6:17pm
I hail o

This is impressive lalasticlala you mean they are now arresting online nuisances !
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Lalas247(f): 6:21pm
MhizzAJ:
Foolish ladies

What will make me try that nonsense

Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan undecided

How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix

What the hell are u on about undecided
Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!
They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear
Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......
At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money undecided

Arrest them all nonsense ......

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by OrestesDante(m): 6:23pm
cry
Where is the nude?

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Silentscreamer(f): 6:31pm
Leaders of tomorrow
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by modelmike7(m): 6:31pm
OrestesDante:
cry

Where is the nude?

Eh ya!!
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by modelmike7(m): 6:32pm
OrestesDante:
cry

Where is the nude?


Serve them right!
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by loadedvibes: 6:32pm
Why military go arrest civilian is it their duty ?
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by IMASTEX: 6:32pm
What is becoming of Nigeria?!!!
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by Sirheny007(m): 6:32pm
MhizzAJ:
Foolish ladies

What will make me try that nonsense

Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan undecided

How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix


Cheap talk.
You'll do more than nudes with just N10,000
tongue

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by rawpadgin(m): 6:32pm
Leaders of tomorrow........

Little wonder those ancestors nor wan give youth chance to rule
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by NoFavors: 6:32pm
Who else came here to see the nude?

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by delugajackson(m): 6:32pm
Like if you came to see the nudes. Share if you don't care.
lipsrsealed

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by MhizzAJ(f): 6:33pm
Lalas247:


What the hell are u on about undecided
Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!
They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear
Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......
At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money undecided

Arrest them all nonsense ......

I read the write up very well before i commented
If you don't have anything intelligent to say please shut up
I wasn't just particular about the write up
I commented generally about the things ladies do which doesn't make sense at all most times

Why would a lady sleep with a random guy and still allow the guy to take her photographs

If they had said no those guys wouldn't have taken their pix...people should learn to stand their ground and say NO to somethings not even in this 21st century where nudes like this are used against females

I no see where to find husband...its now on nairaland because that's what y'all think when a female drops comments like this..So shallow

You should have just dropped your comment in the box not mentioning me

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by ducksoup: 6:33pm
Op, where are the nudes photos to back up your claim?

Fake story without the nudes
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by SmartyPants(m): 6:34pm
Lalas247:


What the hell are u on about undecided
Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!
They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear
Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......
At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money undecided

Arrest them all nonsense ......


With the way you are sitting in your dp, young lady you also need to be arrested shocked

yummy tongue

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:34pm
Hmm
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by teacherbim(f): 6:41pm
Sirheny007:
[s][/s]

Cheap talk.
You'll do more than nudes with just N10,000
tongue
You mean it's possible for all the females in your life to send their nude pictures to foolish men?It is very very difficult for a descent female to be sending nude pics to men.
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by toyinjimoh(m): 6:41pm
Where is d nude pix na just wasted my data
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by jonsnow12(m): 6:41pm
I came here to see the nude pictures
Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by charismaticdave(m): 6:41pm
MhizzAJ:

I read the write up very well before i commented
If you don't have anything intelligent to say please shut up
I wasn't just particular about the write up
I commented generally about the things ladies do which doesn't make sense at all most times

Why would a lady sleep with a random guy and still allow the guy to take her photographs

If they had said no those guys wouldn't have taken their pix...people should learn to stand their ground and say NO to somethings not even in this 21st century where nudes like this are used against females

I no see where to find husband...its now on nairaland because that's what y'all think when a female drops comments like this..So shallow

You should have just dropped your comment in the box not mentioning me


Aunty Ade, didn't you read there that, the photos were taken secretly?

So if you are having sex with your boyfriend and you are Unclad and he picks up his phone. Do you always check what he is doing on the phone.

It can happen to anyone

The guys are just plainly stupid

Re: Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested by AskProf: 6:41pm
DanseMacabre:
This brings to mind what Gertrude Stein said to Ernest Hemingway, 'You are all a lost generation.' And that was even in the early-mid 90's.



I'm not a saint, but things people do nowadays in the guise of being civilised and liberal leaves me aghast. And the saddening, sobering reality is that our kids will be worse than us.


Really?

