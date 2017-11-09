Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ondo Corpers Post Girlfriends’ Nude Photos Online, Get Arrested (27371 Views)

The men of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, Ondo State, have arrested four men in Ikaramu Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, allegedly for posting nude photographs of some ladies online.



Though the security agents have withheld information about the identities of the suspects, it was gathered that three of them were members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in the state.



According to a source, the suspects were fond of inviting their girlfriends to a hotel where they encouraged them to go nude, after which they took their pictures.



The source added that later, the suspects would demand money from the ladies, with the threat that if they failed to cooperate, their nude pictures would be posted online.



The source said, “Many ladies, including their fellow corps members, have fallen victim to the suspects who have been making money from the crime until they were eventually caught.



“They will invite their girlfriends to a particular hotel in Ikare Akoko, where they didn’t just make love to the ladies, but also photographed them while Unclad.



“Later, they would start demanding money from their victims, with the threat to expose their nudity online should they fail to cooperate.



“Ladies who thought it was a joke ended up having their nude photos posted online by the suspects.”



The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adelegan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said they have been handed over to the appropriate security organisation for further action.



Adelegan, however, refused to disclosed the identity of the suspects.



“I can confirm their arrest, but they are no more with us; they have been handed over to other security agency,” the Army spokesman stated.



In the same vein, the Head of Public Relations Unit of the National Youths Service Corps in Ondo State, Mrs. Christy Olatoye, also confirmed the arrest.



She said the suspects were already in the custody of the Directorate of State Security in the state.



She said, “The matter is with the DSS, we can not interfere. All we need to do is to give them any information they need. It is a criminal offence, we can’t stop the DSS from doing their work.”



However, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the matter was not reported at the Command.



“We don’t know anything about it. We are not aware of the matter,” Joseph stated.

http://punchng.com/corpers-arrested-for-posting-girlfriends-nude-photos-online/



This brings to mind what Gertrude Stein said to Ernest Hemingway, 'You are all a lost generation.' And that was even in the early-mid 90's.







impressive





What will make me try that nonsense



Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan



How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix

They are all(bfs&gfs) guilty

I hail o



This is impressive lalasticlala you mean they are now arresting online nuisances !

MhizzAJ:

Foolish ladies



What will make me try that nonsense



Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan



How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix

What the hell are u on about

Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!

They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear

Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......

At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money



Where is the nude? Where is the nude? 12 Likes

Leaders of tomorrow

OrestesDante:





Where is the nude?

Eh ya!! Eh ya!!

OrestesDante:





Where is the nude?



Serve them right! Serve them right!

Why military go arrest civilian is it their duty ?

What is becoming of Nigeria?!!!

MhizzAJ:

Foolish ladies



What will make me try that nonsense



Some ladies will just be misbehaving...Sending nudes to random guys upandan



How can a lady be so foolish to go nude for a guy to the extent of taking her pix



Cheap talk.

You'll do more than nudes with just N10,000

Leaders of tomorrow........



Little wonder those ancestors nor wan give youth chance to rule

Who else came here to see the nude? 1 Like

Like if you came to see the nudes. Share if you don't care.

Lalas247:





What the hell are u on about

Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!

They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear

Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......

At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money



Arrest them all nonsense ......



I read the write up very well before i commented

If you don't have anything intelligent to say please shut up

I wasn't just particular about the write up

I commented generally about the things ladies do which doesn't make sense at all most times



Why would a lady sleep with a random guy and still allow the guy to take her photographs



If they had said no those guys wouldn't have taken their pix...people should learn to stand their ground and say NO to somethings not even in this 21st century where nudes like this are used against females



I no see where to find husband...its now on nairaland because that's what y'all think when a female drops comments like this..So shallow



You should have just dropped your comment in the box not mentioning me I read the write up very well before i commentedIf you don't have anything intelligent to say please shut upI wasn't just particular about the write upI commented generally about the things ladies do which doesn't make sense at all most timesWhy would a lady sleep with a random guy and still allow the guy to take her photographsIf they had said no those guys wouldn't have taken their pix...people should learn to stand their ground and say NO to somethings not even in this 21st century where nudes like this are used against femalesI no see where to find husband...its now on nairaland because that's what y'all think when a female drops comments like this..So shallowYou should have just dropped your comment in the box not mentioning me 16 Likes

Lalas247:





What the hell are u on about

Madam save a worthless man who is 32 years old!

They took the pics ... the ladies didn’t send them nudes dear

Forming saint won’t get u husband on Nl .... bashing the ladies and then u forget the guys did wrong also .......

At the end of the day these ladies are adults it’s their biz if they want to shag but did they consent to taking their pics and using it for money



Arrest them all nonsense ......





With the way you are sitting in your dp, young lady you also need to be arrested



Hmm

Sirheny007:

[s][/s]



Cheap talk.

You'll do more than nudes with just N10,000

You mean it's possible for all the females in your life to send their nude pictures to foolish men?It is very very difficult for a descent female to be sending nude pics to men. You mean it's possible for all the females in your life to send their nude pictures to foolish men?It is very very difficult for a descent female to be sending nude pics to men.

Where is d nude pix na just wasted my data

I came here to see the nude pictures

MhizzAJ:



I read the write up very well before i commented

If you don't have anything intelligent to say please shut up

I wasn't just particular about the write up

I commented generally about the things ladies do which doesn't make sense at all most times



Why would a lady sleep with a random guy and still allow the guy to take her photographs



If they had said no those guys wouldn't have taken their pix...people should learn to stand their ground and say NO to somethings not even in this 21st century where nudes like this are used against females



I no see where to find husband...its now on nairaland because that's what y'all think when a female drops comments like this..So shallow



You should have just dropped your comment in the box not mentioning me



Aunty Ade, didn't you read there that, the photos were taken secretly?



So if you are having sex with your boyfriend and you are Unclad and he picks up his phone. Do you always check what he is doing on the phone.



It can happen to anyone



The guys are just plainly stupid Aunty Ade, didn't you read there that, the photos were taken secretly?So if you are having sex with your boyfriend and you are Unclad and he picks up his phone. Do you always check what he is doing on the phone.It can happen to anyoneThe guys are just plainly stupid 5 Likes