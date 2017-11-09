₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:57pm
Anambra born billionaire chairman Snecou group and former PDP governorship aspirant just decamped to All progressive grand alliance APGA, with over 30,000 of Ikuku oma solidarity movement.
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 6:58pm
That's a good one. Anything to make sure the crook and political thug and cultist called Tony Nwoye is kept as far away as possible from Anambra state is welcome.
Apc should be swept into the river Niger.
3 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:59pm
More
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:02pm
It's clear to all APGA will win this election
6 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:16pm
Anambra1stSon:
Haven't you heard?
No erection in Anambala.
5 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Arysexy(m): 7:17pm
APGA d party with grassroot followership in Anambra, others are time wasters especially that evil devilish party called APC.
The coast is clear! Nkea by nkeanyi
11 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 7:21pm
Obiano has done averagely well from reports, he should be supported to do another term.
7 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Celcius: 7:35pm
Why not? Every true Ndigbo wants to identify and consolidate one of the enduring legacy of Ojukwu.
5 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by hisgrace090: 7:35pm
I wish him well.
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 7:38pm
Obiano shall win by a very wide margin
APGA bu nke anyi.
2 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:38pm
Ikuku Oma aghotala na "APGA Bu Nke Anyi".. Nnooooo!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 7:40pm
Where's lalasticlala sef?
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 7:44pm
No refelendum, no erection
Ofe nsala day loading
2 Likes
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by highsurge: 8:16pm
GavelSlam:
For me!! I must stand erect!!
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 9:07pm
Arthur Eze is the kingmaker. Obiano should bow out honorably.
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Ejanla07: 9:24pm
una go hear from Nnewi APGA tomorrow via Ifeanyi Ubah
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:26pm
PDP is just cursed
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 9:27pm
Another cursed politician on the loose
Just like Ifeanyi Ubah, this man no go win anything...even if na goat em dey contest with
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 9:27pm
No be only 30000
Na 1m
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:27pm
They will blame Buhari for this again. Stoopid eediots.
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by babdap: 9:28pm
He go some people like flim on Saturday.
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by lizindia: 9:29pm
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Paulezuzu(m): 9:29pm
Who is he? Is he d new Inec Chairman
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 9:29pm
same issh, we know!
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Truthbtold1: 9:30pm
Abagworo:Kingmaker for ur papa village abi
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 9:32pm
Isiokay
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Truthbtold1: 9:34pm
Aieboocaar:Writing in bold letters does not add credence to the rubbish you wrote.
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by Fhemmmy: 9:34pm
What is the source of his wealth . . . I just will like to know source of wealth of all these Billionaires in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by HumbleGee(m): 9:35pm
GavelSlam:Never knew "ANAMBRA" had a "DICK" lol
1 Like
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 9:35pm
Nawao. Everyone is now a billionaire in my country.
|Re: Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 9:35pm
APGA has more money.
it's only reasonable for them to win.
they deserve second tenure
