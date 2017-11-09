Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nicholas Ukachukwu Decamps To APGA From PDP (Photos) (7819 Views)

Anambra born billionaire chairman Snecou group and former PDP governorship aspirant just decamped to All progressive grand alliance APGA, with over 30,000 of Ikuku oma solidarity movement.



Lalasticlala

That's a good one. Anything to make sure the crook and political thug and cultist called Tony Nwoye is kept as far away as possible from Anambra state is welcome.



Apc should be swept into the river Niger. 3 Likes

More

It's clear to all APGA will win this election 6 Likes

Anambra1stSon:

It's clear to all APGA will win this election

Haven't you heard?



No erection in Anambala. 5 Likes

APGA d party with grassroot followership in Anambra, others are time wasters especially that evil devilish party called APC.



The coast is clear! Nkea by nkeanyi 11 Likes

Obiano has done averagely well from reports, he should be supported to do another term. 7 Likes

Why not? Every true Ndigbo wants to identify and consolidate one of the enduring legacy of Ojukwu. 5 Likes

I wish him well. 1 Like

Obiano shall win by a very wide margin





APGA bu nke anyi. 2 Likes

Ikuku Oma aghotala na "APGA Bu Nke Anyi".. Nnooooo!!!! 1 Like

Where's lalasticlala sef?







Ofe nsala day loading No refelendum, no erectionOfe nsala day loading 2 Likes

GavelSlam:





Haven't you heard?



No erection in Anambala.

For me!! I must stand erect!! For me!! I must stand erect!! 1 Like

Arthur Eze is the kingmaker. Obiano should bow out honorably. 1 Like

una go hear from Nnewi APGA tomorrow via Ifeanyi Ubah

PDP is just cursed 1 Like

Another cursed politician on the loose



Just like Ifeanyi Ubah, this man no go win anything...even if na goat em dey contest with

No be only 30000



Na 1m

They will blame Buhari for this again. Stoopid eediots.

He go some people like flim on Saturday.

Who is he? Is he d new Inec Chairman

same issh, we know!

Abagworo:

Kingmaker for ur papa village abi

Isiokay

Aieboocaar:

Another cursed politician on the loose



Writing in bold letters does not add credence to the rubbish you wrote.

What is the source of his wealth . . . I just will like to know source of wealth of all these Billionaires in Nigeria 1 Like

GavelSlam:



Haven't you heard?

Never knew "ANAMBRA" had a "DICK" lol

Nawao. Everyone is now a billionaire in my country.