A popular white comedian named Ellen Baby has shown her support for Bobrisky who is currently in police custody for unclear reasons.



Ellen took to her instagram page with close to 200k followers too display the hastag #freebobrisky and pen her opinion



"I know I am not very active these days, but I want to show my support to someone I admire. God knows you are a strong human being. To be yourself in a society that have been telling you that you are wrong for being who you really are, shows that you have more strength than most of us! You bring hope to many that are in the same situation but are scared of living freely because they are scared of being disowned, mocked, losing their support in whatever business and brand they have and becoming an outkast! I know that many people love you, but are scared to support you in public because they do not want to damage their own brand! You go through bullying and mocking every day of the week but you manage to stay strong! You have to see your pictures and videos reposted all over the internet with negative and degrading captions and still you continue to smile. That is in my eyes admirable. You bring smiles to many People's faces, and ur happiness is contagious! Even if I do not support ur business and the bleaching industry I still admire you as a person! Keep on doing you, do not let them break you! You are an example for all of us! This is 2017! Who are we to to judge? Who are we to mock, bully and speak down to other? Imagine not being able to be who you are because of fear and judgement! God forbid! I will pray for your safe return! #FreeBobRisky ���� - And to anyone cursing me here, telling me I am wrong, telling me they won't support me, speaking negatively, let me remind you something. Ur opinion does not matter to me. This is not my livelihood. You do not pay my rent. You unfollowing me or hating me will not affect my life. Let me remind you once again that you should go out and enjoy being alive and preach love and happiness instead of commenting negative words in here that do not matter to me or my life"



Her post has now attracted close to a thousand comments from foreigners who are fully in support of freeing Bobrisky.



See her post and some comments below...



That guy is one ugly biitch 8 Likes

delugajackson:

That guy is one ugly biitch

But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? 19 Likes 1 Share

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? Someone opening yansh up and down is doing something with his life?



Did you read the news about the other gay ass mofo that died of cancer?



Nigga you probably wouldn't go far with this low mentality of yours. 56 Likes 1 Share

The matter don enter Voicemail

.

Tell the mumu say bobrisky wasnt arrested for being gay he was arrested because of some issue they had with toyin. mumu white brainless girl!! 7 Likes

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? You mean like getting his ass drilled and developing anal cancer for the sake of money?



If that is what you want for your life, then good for you. But I wouldn't love to put my ass in such a situation.



So why don't you go and let him blast your ass since you're his number one fan on Nairaland? 20 Likes

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? arh arnh!! you dey wait make he comment so that you go abuse am ni?? arh arnh!! you dey wait make he comment so that you go abuse am ni?? 1 Like

Papiikush:



Someone opening yansh up and down is doing something with his life?



Did you read the news about the other gay ass mofo that died of cancer?



Nigga you probably wouldn't go far with this low mentality of yours. Oga "high mentality", is it your yansh? or your life? or your cancer? how has his sexuality remotely affected your life? Oga "high mentality", is it your yansh? or your life? or your cancer? how has his sexuality remotely affected your life? 18 Likes 2 Shares

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life?

And what exactly is bobrisky doing with his own miserable life? You demon inspired idiots going about promoting evil should hide your heads in shame. I'm not surprised your moniker is darkenkach. Your soul is as dark as that of your father the devil and your heart is just full of evil. Abominable children of darkness. And what exactly is bobrisky doing with his own miserable life? You demon inspired idiots going about promoting evil should hide your heads in shame. I'm not surprised your moniker is darkenkach. Your soul is as dark as that of your father the devil and your heart is just full of evil. Abominable children of darkness. 19 Likes

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? Bobrisky knows nothing. He is just living a useless life and he is headed for destruction. Likewise all of you supporting rubbish Bobrisky knows nothing. He is just living a useless life and he is headed for destruction. Likewise all of you supporting rubbish 13 Likes

OliviaPope:

Oga "high mentality", is it your yansh? or your life? or your cancer? how has his sexuality remotely affected your life? Can you fück away into oblivion? Gracias 24 Likes

mexxmoney:



Bobrisky knows nothing. He is just living a useless life and he is headed for destruction. Likewise all of you supporting rubbish

Oga is it your destruction?? Bloody hypocrites! Oga is it your destruction?? Bloody hypocrites! 7 Likes

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life?

If there is anyone with a miserable life here, it is you. Thunder fire you there, omo ale. If there is anyone with a miserable life here, it is you. Thunder fire you there, omo ale. 13 Likes

Papiikush:



Can you fück away into oblivion? Gracias someone who doesn't know you exist/give a shít about you likes to fúck other men who are also oblivious of your existence and here you are, having headaches and sleepless nights. aren't you one funny dude. calm your titties bro someone who doesn't know you exist/give a shít about you likes to fúck other men who are also oblivious of your existence and here you are, having headaches and sleepless nights. aren't you one funny dude. calm your titties bro 10 Likes 1 Share

darkenkach:





But he knows what he want for his life. What are you doing with your miserable life? SonyObsessed:





Oga is it your destruction?? Bloody hypocrites!

OliviaPope:

Oga "high mentality", is it your yansh? or your life? or your cancer? how has his sexuality remotely affected your life?

See them, Satan's children are here to defend their father's kingdom. Children of perdition See them, Satan's children are here to defend their father's kingdom. Children of perdition 13 Likes 1 Share

SonyObsessed:





Oga is it your destruction?? Bloody hypocrites!

Oga, you must be obsessed with stupidity. Bloody infidel Oga, you must be obsessed with stupidity. Bloody infidel 5 Likes

OliviaPope:

someone who doesn't know you exist/give a shít about you likes to fúck other men who are also oblivious of your existence and here you are, having headaches and sleepless nights. aren't you one funny dude. calm your titties bro



I don't like you, I don't know you. Please you are irritating and not sexy by the way... I am not searching for a life partner.



Can you now fück away for real? Thanks for showing the world how stupìd you are. I know you refer women also.I don't like you, I don't know you. Please you are irritating and not sexy by the way... I am not searching for a life partner.Can you now fück away for real? 14 Likes

Can this reprobate souls just stop disturbing our peace with their disgraceful and abominable lifestyles? I can see some of his fellow homosexuals are already here to defend their disgusting and stupid lifestyle 5 Likes

You are in Nigeria boy. You are own your own, move to U.K or U.S. because there is no human sympathy here. Apart from human punishment, God will also punish you. 3 Likes

It wasn't an accident that he/she travelled to the UK and US, and suddenly came into some unaccountable wealth. It is obviously being sponsored by the same elements who wanted to force homosexuality upon us. 3 Likes

You don't detain someone for days without charge. Today it's bobrisky, tomorrow it may be you. There's no justice in Nigeria. This is not about being gay or straight. If he's guilty charge him to court not detaining him illegally. 3 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Orisirisi

ok

They are a the same, tranny and cursed people, they need to be casted out from the midst of humans,

No law is guiding the activities of any LGBT in Nigeria so they have no fuckin....g right here, 2 Likes