|Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Abagworo(m): 9:31pm On Nov 09
GOVERNMENT OF IMO STATE
PRESS RELEASE
SUBJECT: PRESIDENT OF LIBERIA MRS. ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF ARRIVES IMO, RECEIVES CHIEFTAINCY TITLE OF “ADA DI OHA NMA” OF IMO STATE
- SAYS AFRICA HASN’T DONE BADLY
- AS GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA DESCRIBES HER AS A PRIDE TO AFRICA
President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been honoured with a befitting Chieftaincy title of “ADA DI OHA NMA” of Imo State. The Chieftaincy title was conferred on her by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Eze Samuel Ohiri at the Eze Imo Palace Owerri on Thursday, November 9, 2017.
President Sirleaf had arrived Owerri through the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport where the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha received her with the wife, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha and other Senior government functionaries, and she is in the State for a two-day visit on the invitation of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa.
The Liberian President was driven straight to the Eze Imo Palace at Mbari Street Owerri where she was Conferred with the Chieftaincy title which means, “The Daughter that is good for all”.
Conferring the Chieftaincy title on Mrs. Sirleaf, Eze Ohiri said she has done Africa proud especially the women folks and deserves to be honoured.
Receiving the Chieftaincy title, Mrs. Sirleaf said she was happy to be in Imo State and noted that generally speaking Africa as a Continent and the nations that Constitute the region have not done badly in all Considerations, adding that with Education, hardwork and Unity of purpose, Africa would soon get to the Promised Land.
Governor Rochas Okorocha in his own speech stated that Mrs. Sirleaf is a pride to Africa and an inspiration to all the women in Africa and beyond, adding that her coming to the State was exciting.
The Liberian President would on Friday, November 10, 2017 meet with the Students of Rochas Foundation College of Africa for interaction and would also particularly parley with Liberian Students in the College whose Parents died of the Ebola disease.
It is also expected that the Liberian President will buy into the vision 2030 of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa which has been programmed to ensure that more than one million children of Africa are taken off the streets and given quality education.
Mrs. Sirleaf will also deliver a lecture to Imo women on the title “Women in Politics” and will equally be honoured with Imo Merit Award and a road to be named after her, while a statue will also be unveiled in her honour and her name given a place in the Imo Hall of Fame.
Some African leaders had earlier been honoured, and the people of the State are happy to be receiving these leaders Since the State has so much been developed by the Current government in its urban Renewal Programme which has made the State fit to host any leader from any part of the world.
Sam Onwuemeodo
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by IamtherealRita(f): 9:33pm On Nov 09
Only in Imo State
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Abagworo(m): 9:33pm On Nov 09
Her arrival at the Sam Mbakwe Airport
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Abagworo(m): 9:35pm On Nov 09
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is one of the greatest women in modern African history and the only female President ever to emerge out of Africa.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by ubongoton: 9:44pm On Nov 09
please the next person to be worship in imo state should be robert mugabe so that we can laugh a bit,,,,
Since the people of imo is too weak to protest ,but fast to eracts should continue to mumu watch (complete it )
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Spylord48: 9:44pm On Nov 09
Lol ist stage gone.tomorrow the main business of the day will be done. THE GRAND UNVEILING CEREMONY!!!
After which preparation for the next statue unveiling will commence. Who knows it might be Robert mugabe this time around.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Shadbay(m): 9:45pm On Nov 09
Lol! Ndi Imo, Ndonu! Accept my apology!
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Abagworo(m): 9:57pm On Nov 09
ubongoton:
Jealousy won't kill you. They can't visit your backward and insecure State.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Homeboiy(m): 10:10pm On Nov 09
So chieftaincy title is now a common noun in IMO state
Eziokwu okorocha amaghi ome n'ala
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by ubongoton: 10:15pm On Nov 09
Abagworo:They can never smell our peace zone,,,,do you think borno state governor is a fool?
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by able88(m): 10:29pm On Nov 09
Just see how these mumu traditional men are dishing out prestigious titles.
These people don't know that there's a right of passage before a woman should be conferred with that title.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Abagworo(m): 10:29pm On Nov 09
Homeboiy:
If people like late Nebolisa and his living partner in crime Ilomuanya could be made traditional rulers what is wrong with Chieftaincy for ths only female President ever to emerge in Africa? A Nobel Laurette.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by legitnow: 10:30pm On Nov 09
Spylord48:
Y ARE U SO PAINED AFONJA?
Y DO U CARRY EASTERN PEOPLE MATTER ON UR CONE HEAD LIKE AMALA AND GBEGIRI?
I BET IF THIS WAS DONE IN KADUNA, UR AMALA MOUTH WILL KEEP NORM.
THE ONLY PROBLEM I PERSONALLY HAVE WITH SOME OF U, IS UR BIGOTRY AND BITTERNESS.
U SUCK!
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Spylord48: 10:37pm On Nov 09
legitnow:
am an igbo like you.
if you see the truth why can't you say it out?
is there anything bigotry with what I said?
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by CaptainJeffry: 10:40pm On Nov 09
I've dated two ladies from Imo state so I think I deserve a statue by Roaches.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Abagworo(m): 10:40pm On Nov 09
More photos
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by legitnow: 10:43pm On Nov 09
Spylord48:
OK! I DONT SEE ANYTHING WRONG IN OKOROCHA CHARITY PROJECT.
I HAVE ALOT OF RESERVATION ON OKOROCHA AS A GOV BUT I CANNOT CRUCIFY HIM ON ALL ACCOUNT.
THAT IS NOT MY NATURE AS A PERSON.
IT IS A CHARITY PROJECT, DONT START GIVING YORUBAS AND ABOKI OPPORTUNITY TO RIDICULE A GENUINE EFFORT.
OKOROCHA IS TRYING BUT HIS MEANS ARE INDEED QUESTIONABLE.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by PDJT: 10:44pm On Nov 09
SMH.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Ikengawo: 10:46pm On Nov 09
Abagworo you slowpoke. You posted this thinking people will clap for you and that pregnant prostitut3 of a governor called Roaches. You really think this is sensible? aturu
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by BankeSmalls(f): 10:56pm On Nov 09
Ndi Imo state, ndo.
Chukwu kasie unu obi.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Ojiofor: 11:00pm On Nov 09
Okorocha his sycophants dey mad.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by gbosaa(m): 11:18pm On Nov 09
This is not the best painting that should adorn that wall. Creativity isn’t lacking amongst Imo state people but that painting speaks otherwise.
It is just out of place and not the best art work with those royal seats.
Any Igwe or titled man worth his salt would be embarrassed to seat there. There are lots of artistic ideas to represent and depict the cultural heritage of imo. The dancing maidens is one of them but it shouldn’t be painted in that room and behind those royal chairs.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Sharon6(f): 11:26pm On Nov 09
Hmmmmmmm!
Sirleaf statue unveiling loading 50%.........
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Flashh: 11:26pm On Nov 09
Okorocha dey perfect for eye service matter.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by orijintv(m): 11:28pm On Nov 09
Most Foolish Governor The South East Has Eva Produced. This Guy Just Proved To Us That He Clearly Came To Steal Via His Office. Imo People Shld Just Stone This Fuckerr To Death.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by modelmike7(m): 11:28pm On Nov 09
George Weah, where are you?!
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by evanso6226: 11:28pm On Nov 09
ROCHASOKOROAHUSA......................................
see this women dance one corner as if they are not mothers
what young girls can do women does it better
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xu07pAyBq60
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Nevee: 11:29pm On Nov 09
All these merry-making and jamboree feasting heavily on already scarce resources with no positive consequence on the life of the average man.
Oh how we hate ourselves...
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Ayoswit(f): 11:30pm On Nov 09
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by legitnow: 11:31pm On Nov 09
gbosaa:
Painting is traditional.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by Maduawuchukwu(m): 11:32pm On Nov 09
Why should a state governor be using state funds and state organs to run his personal affairs, that is the Rochas Foundation?
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Honored With Chieftaincy Title "Adadiohanma" In Imo (Photo by sanpipita(m): 11:32pm On Nov 09
Look at how Igbo tradition is being bastardized, this is shameful what has Sirleaf contributed to Imo state to deserve such title, can an average Imolite have anything to identify Sirleaf by this title, do they really know what ada di ora mma means? *spits
