₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,277 members, 3,905,112 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 11:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men (14422 Views)
Sex Addict Reveals How She Slept With More Than 100 Guys / Kingtblakhoc Reveals How Much He Pays Girls For Porn / My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by Kolababe: 9:33pm On Nov 09
A former sex addicted woman Monique Price, 25, has come out to raise awareness on the dangers after her 10-year obsession nearly killed her. She believes that she had sex over 1,000 times with more than 100 sexual partners.
Monique claims she first became addicted to intercourse after having underage sex as a 15-year-old and was diagnosed with multiple STDs after having constant unprotected sex in the years after - even while pregnant.
Although she lost her viginity at 14, her dangerous addiction with sex started at 15 when she engaged in a group sex orgy with multiple different men - by pretending she was 18. She began regularly meeting older men she met online, sneaking different men into the house when her parents weren't home, regularly engaged in phone intimacy and practised lesbian and BDSM sex.
Monique revealed that as a young girl, her body had uncontrollable urges and weird feelings and when she went to doctor he told me it was teenage hormones.
'He asked me if I was sexually active but of course I lied because my mum was in the room.
Speaking out to raise awareness and help others, she said:
'Sex addiction is like a drug addiction. You will do anything to get that hit and you don't care how you get it or who you hurt along the way. It is just this uncontrollable urge that takes over your whole mind and body. I didn't realise what I was doing was dangerous because I was only thinking about myself. I was definitely a bad mother. I would put my children to sleep and then leave the house to have sex and wouldn't come back for days.
'Everyone in my family was angry with me and did not trust me at all. Even when I was pregnant with my fourth child, the desire for sex just get stronger because of the hormones and I would have unprotected sex with lots of different guys.
'I picked up STDs that could have killed my unborn child and still I didn't stop because my body didn't want me to. I was so stuck in a deep dark hole and didn't know how to get out. I thought my life was over.'
Recovering sex addict reveals that she had sex with more than 100 sexual partners after her first orgy at 15
Monique however had a life changing moment when a one night stand with a stranger Brandon Lamar Blu, 31, she met on a dating site in October 2016 turned into a proposal. He has now helped her overcome her spiralling addiction.
While Monique still battles the urge to have sex 'at least six times a day', she said Brandon has helped her break free from her sex addiction and instead focus on love, happiness and family. They are now satisfied with having 'romantic and loving' sex sessions twice a week.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/recovering-sex-addict-reveals-how-she-had-sex-with-more-than-100-men
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by Kolababe: 9:33pm On Nov 09
Read more here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/recovering-sex-addict-reveals-how-she-had-sex-with-more-than-100-men
1 Like
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by lonelydora(m): 10:37pm
Is she HIV+?
Her husband has balls mehn. Proposing to an olosho?
Well, i prefer a changed hoe who is sexually active to all these born again girls who are boring on bed.
10 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by saasala(m): 10:37pm
Jesu
Sex six times a day?
And right now that she seem to have overcome her obsession, she still must have it at least twice a day.
I doubt this kinda thing can happen to a guy. Once you come your body suppose come down na, abi. What am I saying seff. I don't even know what to write again.
But wait o, you mean this dude is truly in love with her knowing about all her crazy past and the fact that she has four kids outside wedlock and probably a carrier of HIV virus? My guy just won dey trip for the twice a day sex.
I am donating my eyes and ears. There is nothing left to see and hear in this world.
7 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by miqos02(m): 10:37pm
hell
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by akeentech(m): 10:37pm
Fact: Once addicted is always addicted nothing like former addicted
2 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by Mrbigman1(m): 10:37pm
Ok
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by fpeter(f): 10:37pm
Werey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by NwaAmaikpe: 10:37pm
She reminds me of myself.
I pray she gets married to an innocent, naive virgin so that her wealth of experience can come in handy.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by BigSarah(f): 10:37pm
Why A black beach was expecting a Latina
If only money could be addicted to me
3 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by akeentech(m): 10:37pm
Don't let this chance pass u by
see my sig
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by feyimen: 10:38pm
am just imagining how her workshop go look like now..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by DIKEnaWAR: 10:38pm
Her poosay will be wide open like that of the red meat.
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by Chrisrare: 10:38pm
After u don enjoy d thing finish..
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by omoadeleye(m): 10:38pm
Hh
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by tfyflex: 10:39pm
Lol
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:39pm
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by JustHector(m): 10:39pm
God bless her husband..
3 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by 2lateBiafra: 10:40pm
1000 TIMES, UMMM UR TOTO DON HEAR AM
4 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by kidman96(m): 10:40pm
1000 sex with 100 men.... Hmm... So she was counting.
Her toto go don shift reach her navel.
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by BarakOkenny(m): 10:40pm
She don baff?.
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by Deicide: 10:40pm
lonelydora:No shes HIV++
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by chibabe259(f): 10:40pm
Her punany must compete with Old Trafford in width by now.
3 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by Sleyanya1(m): 10:40pm
Who was keeping the records
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:41pm
So She Get Register Wey She Dey Use Count Am
1000 times Over 10 Years, Average Of 100 Per Year.
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by michaels5050: 10:41pm
angel Michael abeg blow something , if Na whistle blow or Na catarrh blow make the world end
1 Like
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by kaycyor: 10:42pm
Na wa ooo
1 Like
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by brightgreat: 10:42pm
JustHector:
1 Like
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by cygnus05(m): 10:42pm
Oma se ooooo
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by sunshineV(m): 10:42pm
Omo na nepa pole go fit satisfy this girl ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Recovering Sex Addict Reveals How She Had Sex With More Than 100 Men by tlops(m): 10:43pm
Pound the alarm!
How Many Boyfriends Can a Girl Have Before Marriage? / What Nerds Don't Know About Women? / Sisters approaching guys for romance!!!
Viewing this topic: henrykelek(m), Judolisco(m), BukkyDan(f), esandom(m), herich(m), osho213(m), DifferentCase(m), zarakikenpa(m), davodyguy, mysteriousman(m), chukydyk, ayodeji17, Davincil, Felixalex(m), laffwitmi, ololadeolajide(m), Lokoyen(m), buzp(m), Truthpains(f), jovialswag(m), llakes4real(m), Mekky2010, DAMIGHT(m), Ironi, easiest(m), Isaac93, labisibrass(m), coolcatty, processrxtn, Bibors(m), Donpoka(m), matafa, drsolob2(m), TrumpDonald2(m), sunny777, Sollat007(m), jejesoye(m), Wirelessmic(m), Onyeedum(m), lionlee216(m), krayCprogrammer(m), Chalito24, talk2emma, Dat9jakid(m), timesup234, madamGift(f), kingkakaone(m), fortuneobi(m), psalmsjob, oneitalia, Chizzychinny(f), TIDDOLL(m), kingar(m), Abibe4u, impeccablephili, Harshirama(m), emmaitive(m), Zamorano14(m), RALPHOW(m), davix4b(m), angelboy01(m), Lailerh(f), safiaaBUTTHOLE, Glowingx, Adaumunocha(f), saasala(m), pweetyoge(f), Magnifik18, Qtsnow(m), walexy06, realbitez(m), Dollarship(m), hafeeez11, Chanchit, Amarshal, xareal(m), Princehakeem, adaksbullet(m), gentility411(m), Danielnino00(m), dadee007(m), me69, Chiwetara2017, 9jatatafo(m), talk2percy(m), abefeb1(m), ahmstrng(m), kikies(m), wasbas(f), Joyyish, pampamafolabi8, smartman2017, Shamillionaire(m), Michealozil(m), ahzeezat(f), patani(m), jajdmenace, Almaheed, teepaulson, rokbass(m), Kenerd, Shittaakeem(m), Starboynobesay(m), aphamefuna(m), ollah1, GREATESTPIANIST, jaylawrence, Joepase(m), dioman, ban1(m), mercuryeyez, TAGf(m), efela, Tayopel(m), haleebash(f), Activeman391(m), Mariyham(f), joat247, odinaccess, Flodel(f), Mist100, miccoy(m), Mutigadara1, timibk, baseball1, Bobnotrouble, cjmadiba(m), mazizitonene(m), osas03(m), ayoblinks, Minderz(m), samdelaw(m), Faithscharms2(f), dyadeleye(m), Raynino, Sojijulius, Scholar8200(m), drotba(m), winterfell007(m), ogahug, olurich01(m), LordValor, donklint86, San60, ebico013, drey22(m), elbulk(m), ogbonti, stevespack(m), charlzy01, felnino(m), igahdavid(m), KelvinJnr(m), micflo28(m), XtraTochi, Akinkunmi69, fearlessigboman(m), victichy, christaddicted, Thobilobah, dgr8est(m), umuihe(m), eejo(m), willexyaho(m), ozone0801(m) and 295 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17