As culled online, a motorist at lekki this morning replaced the number on is carplate with the inscriptiion of "I TITHE"



This must definitely be connected to the recent attack from daddyfreeze

Tithe or whatsoever money we give in the church is not in any way connected to our blessings....



Our God is a free giver....

He says : I WILL BLESS WHOM I WILL BLESS ...



let's say NO to manipulation. 42 Likes 5 Shares

He tithes....

I 'loose'.. 3 Likes

Funny. If we find out now, he's a pastor who's scared of losing thousands of naira through Daddy Freeze's perpetual campaign against tithing. I'm sure that simple inscription on his number plate will psychologically go a long way to keep the sheeple who is already contemplating on not paying tithe in the fold. For example, Soji was walking on the street, thinking whether he shouldn't pay tithe anymore, then the pastor's car passed beside him and he saw the number plate having 'I TITHE'. Soji will take that as a message from his god and he will keep paying his tithe. That's psychology for you, works well on the sheeple to keep them in the fold. 24 Likes 2 Shares

cuedish:

Tithe or whatsoever money we give in the church is not in any way connected to our blessings....



Our God is a free giver....

He says : I WILL BLESS WHOM I WILL BLESS ...



let's say NO to manipulation. He didn't say I will bless whom I will bless instead I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy He didn't say I will bless whom I will bless instead I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy 15 Likes

Soon Private Jets will carry registration number of I tithe. It is the same scam artists doing all kinds of absurd marketing of things that are of least importance in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Will Jesus drive a car with such a plate number if he were to be here with us today? Will Jesus say things like "I tithe come and beat me"

They are really unsettled by the fact that many more people are beginning to ask questions. 17 Likes 3 Shares

asuustrike2009:



He didn't say I will bless whom I will bless instead I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy

Only if you know what it means when God have mercy on you. Only if you know what it means when God have mercy on you. 5 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:

Funny. If we find out now, he's a pastor who's scared of losing thousands of naira through Daddy Freeze's perpetual campaign against tithing. I'm sure that simple inscription on his number plate will psychologically go a long way to keep the sheeple who is already contemplating on not paying tithe in the fold. For example, Soji was walking on the street, thinking whether he shouldn't pay tithe anymore, then the pastor's car passed beside him and he saw the number plate having 'I TITHE'. Soji will take that as a message from his god and he will keep paying his tithe. That's psychology for you, works well on the sheeple to keep them in the fold.

Why must you tell a lie. He said he's a tither . Swallow the truth . Why must you tell a lie. He said he's a tither . Swallow the truth . 2 Likes

petra1:





Why must you tell a lie. He said he's a tither . Swallow the truth .

You don't understand what I post, just ask and I will personally explain it to you. He said that he is a tither, yes and nobody said that he is not. But here, I'm talking about the motive behind that inscription. If he isn't threatened out of losing tithers, he wouldn't be so bothered so much that he had to pull out his number plate and replace it with this one. You don't understand what I post, just ask and I will personally explain it to you. He said that he is a tither, yes and nobody said that he is not. But here, I'm talking about the motive behind that inscription. If he isn't threatened out of losing tithers, he wouldn't be so bothered so much that he had to pull out his number plate and replace it with this one. 9 Likes

Being gullible is unpleasant; being proud of it is a most terrible thing 15 Likes 1 Share

WHAT TRIGGERED THE MARTIN LUTHER REFORMATION?

Here is the story, and why I think the Church is back to where it was before the Martin Luther Reformation exactly 500 years ago.

1. Before 1517, everyone belonged to the Roman Catholic Church which was the official religion, with the Pope as the head. The Pope had the final say on all issues concerning religion.

2. Pope Leo X wanted to build a fanciful Church building called St. Peters Basilica in Rome. The building was going to cost him so much. Hence, he decided to raise money from the sale of indulgences from purgatory.

3. Purgatory was invented by the Catholic Pope during the Crusades in order to get more men into the army. The pope claimed he could buy souls back from hell. His soldiers believed him and the practice continued.

4.The manipulation of the people through the sale of indulgences from purgatory(Offering God money in order to get God's favor) infuriated Martin Luther. The same idea of indulgences and purgatory was why MANDATORY TITHES and offerings got established in the early Church. 'God gets excited at the sound of coins in the offering plate'.

5. On Oct. 31st, 1517, a Roman Catholic Monk named Martin Luther posted 95 Theses on the door of the Church claiming salvation was by faith alone, among others. He claimed the Pope had no power to forgive sins or collect indulgences from purgatory.

His 5 pillars were, 1) sola fide( faith alone), 2) sola scriptura (by scriptures alone), 3) solus Christus (through Christ alone), 4)sola gratia (by grace alone), 5)soli deo gloria (for God's glory alone)

6. The posting of the theses happened at the early beginnings of the invention of the print media, just like today's internet. Within weeks, Luther's theses was widespread all over Germany, and all over Europe within months.

7. Before that, nobody had challenged the authority of the Church or Pope and lived. The Church had killed all scientists, historians or anyone who had a contrary view to the Pope. Often burning them publicly or beheading them.

8. Hence, the posting of the Theses was like Martin Luther posting his own death notice.

Ever heard the story of David and Goliath? The Pope was Goliath, Martin Luther was not even a David, he was a worm. The Pope could crush him easily. Somehow, the Pope was not able to. He referred to Luther as a wild boar. Luther often referred to the Pope as a 'lustful dog'.

9. Martin Luther was summoned by the council of Church and State to recant his writings. He declared he wouldn't as he was prepared to die for what his conscience believed.

10. Meanwhile, he remained in the Roman Catholic Church as starting another form of Christianity was not his goal. Luther's mission was to reform the Roman Catholic Church.

11. The Pope declared Luther a non-grata, meaning whoever killed him was doing God a favor. His life was put at risk.

12. Martin Luther was then kidnapped by close friends and hidden in a castle. His physical form was disguised for fear that he would be killed. He had already become so popular in Europe through his writings.

13. While hidden away and in Isolation, he translated the entire Bible for the first time into German from Latin, giving everyone access to the Bible for the first time. From German, it was then translated into other languages. This officially put an end to the dark age, the age of gross illiteracy.

14. Before Luther's Bible, the Bible had only existed in Greek and Latin which only Priests had access to. You could be killed if found with a copy of the Bible. This gave the Priests so much power, similar to today's Priests and Pastors.

15. As more people read the Bible for themselves, revolts broke out all over Europe as people saw how the Church had taken advantage of them over many years. The Pope lost so much power and the Roman Catholic Church became irrelevant. Luther called out the Popes, Bishops, and princes without mincing words, often challenging them to public debates.

16. Because everyone now had the Bible, different sections began to break out of the Catholic Church every man claiming his own revelation. There were the Lutherans, Calvinists, Puritans, Unitarians, Anglicans, and many more. The differences between them were so slight and insignificant, and denominationalism was born. This revolt led to the killing of so many of the revolters by the Catholic Church.

17. Each of these denominations grew so much in power, became capitalists and began to practice in new forms and with new languages, exactly what the Catholic Church was doing that led to the break out of the reformation in the first place.

18. Denominationalism then became Capitalism. Churches became more about big and beautiful buildings, how much profit you can get from the people, selling cajoles to people in exchange for money in order to fund the lavish lifestyles.

19. 500 years after, we are back to where it all began. We are practicing that old form of Catholicism. The church now is about money and buildings, tithes and offerings.

20. Who shall write for us another 95 theses?

500 years of the Reformation. We are still bleeding...

Success O. Fakolade, MD

Oct. 2017

Pray for the Church!!!





And you know the worst part of everything?

When people pay their tithe, the pastor calls them out and prays for them with a specific tone; "God bless these ones that have given to you." The others that don't have to give, they are left to say amen to the prayers for others. And you say you are giving willingly? Nope, you are not!! You are giving to avoid being cursed cox the pastor makes you feel that not giving when others are giving carries a curse already... and he tries to buttress his point by praying for them specially.



I always ask; do you know how many people have lost loved ones because they had to choose between paying their tithe or paying their loved one's medical bills? Do you know how many marriages have been broken and how many people have become homeless cox they decided to choose between paying tithe and doing the needful? My God won't want that kind of dealings. He wants you to be happy; Not broken as a result of the loss of your loved ones, not homeless, not a divorcé. He wants a cheerful giver, not a giver under compulsion!!! But pastors have made you give under compulsion because they make you feel you are robbing God and as a result you would be cursed! Very wrong!!! Very Very Wrong!!! "No one taketh My life, I lay It down." So if you can't take God's life, how do you think you can rob God? Hahaha.. 23 Likes 6 Shares

Tithe this, tithe that



All that these are thieving pastors see is tithe.

Jesus spent all his days hammering on the importance of love,Love of God and Love of neighbors .

If you realy love God you wont give him just 10%.. You will give him everything . If you love your neighbor, you wont take 10% to a pastor with a private jet, who does not need it... You will use tge money in helping your neighbor set up a business so that he will be thanking God for using yoh to bless him.



If you are a pastor, you wont bother to preach on tithe,because ones you succeed in preaching the importance of Love to your members, the love will come back to you a 100 fold, not just 10fold.



Preach Love over Tithe.... The world needs #lovePreachers not all these #TithePreaching...... 10 Likes 2 Shares

Good for him...









Nonsense!!!

Topgainer:

Soon Private Jets will carry registration number of I tithe. It is the same scam artists doing all kinds of absurd marketing of things that are of least importance in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Will Jesus drive a car with such a plate number if he were to be here with us today? Will Jesus say things like "I tithe come and beat me"

They are really unsettled by the fact that many more people are beginning to ask questions. 1 Like

That car is even owned by a pastor 2 Likes

petra1:





Why must you tell a lie. He said he's a tither . Swallow the truth .

He is a pastor ,Pastor Kingsley Okwonkwo of David Christian Centre He is a pastor ,Pastor Kingsley Okwonkwo of David Christian Centre 1 Like



This tithing issue is dragging for too long. If u lik cari ur house rent tak bless MOG sef, ko kan aye

It should be a personal thing, with each wing (freezo & sheeple) not trying to force his/her opinion on the other. Can we have some peaceThis tithing issue is dragging for too long.It should be a personal thing, with each wing (freezo & sheeple) not trying to force his/her opinion on the other. 1 Like

OtemSapien:

Funny. If we find out now, he's a pastor who's scared of losing thousands of naira through Daddy Freeze's perpetual campaign against tithing. I'm sure that simple inscription on his number plate will psychologically go a long way to keep the sheeple who is already contemplating on not paying tithe in the fold. For example, Soji was walking on the street, thinking whether he shouldn't pay tithe anymore, then the pastor's car passed beside him and he saw the number plate having 'I TITHE'. Soji will take that as a message from his god and he will keep paying his tithe. That's psychology for you, works well on the sheeple to keep them in the fold.

He is a pastor He is a pastor 2 Likes

Tithing is overrated

Tithe or tithing, now a sheeple covetousness nostalgia,

in light of another, a higher and better better principle, became redundant and absolutely unnecessary 2,000 years ago

OtemSapien:

Funny. If we find out now, he's a pastor who's scared of losing thousands of naira through Daddy Freeze's perpetual campaign against tithing. I'm sure that simple inscription on his number plate will psychologically go a long way to keep the sheeple who is already contemplating on not paying tithe in the fold. For example, Soji was walking on the street, thinking whether he shouldn't pay tithe anymore, then the pastor's car passed beside him and he saw the number plate having 'I TITHE'. Soji will take that as a message from his god and he will keep paying his tithe. That's psychology for you, works well on the sheeple to keep them in the fold. Poor logic, from a misguided mind. So hasty to conclude from behind his keyboard. Poor logic, from a misguided mind. So hasty to conclude from behind his keyboard.

OtemSapien:





You don't understand what I post, just ask and I will personally explain it to you. He said that he is a tither, yes and nobody said that he is not. But here, I'm talking about the motive behind that inscription. If he isn't threatened out of losing tithers, he wouldn't be so bothered so much that he had to pull out his number plate and replace it with this one.

Jargon Jargon

asuustrike2009:



He didn't say I will bless whom I will bless instead I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy What's the difference??

OtemSapien:





You don't understand what I post, just ask and I will personally explain it to you. He said that he is a tither, yes and nobody said that he is not. But here, I'm talking about the motive behind that inscription. If he isn't threatened out of losing tithers, he wouldn't be so bothered so much that he had to pull out his number plate and replace it with this one.

And what is the motive behind you bordering yourself over what is not your business? You can aswell replace your car number plate with don't tithe. And what is the motive behind you bordering yourself over what is not your business? You can aswell replace your car number plate with don't tithe.

Much ado over nonsense 1 Like

rhektor:

by

by

Poor logic, from a misguided mind. So hasty to conclude from behind his keyboard.

The owner of that car is actually Pastor Okwonkwo of David Christian Centre so the guy u quoted is right The owner of that car is actually Pastor Okwonkwo of David Christian Centre so the guy u quoted is right 2 Likes





Tithe is main reason why so many allegedly said they were called by God. It suggest why there are proliferation of churches. If truly they are called, then shouldn't burden the members with tithe, the tithe stuff should come freely and not by compulsion. Being a pastor is a serious business. 2 Likes



