The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement Wednesday.





He said resident also directed the !inister to deploy all the necessary machinery to combat the outbreak of the disease reported in Gidan Dugus village of Wangara district, Dutse Local Government Area of the state.





Shehu said Buhari, in a telephone call to Governor Abubakar Badaru Tuesday evening to find out the details of the incident, commiserated with the governor and the families of the victims.





He said the president assured the governor that the Federal Government would provide the necessary support to contain the spread of the disease.





Mr disaster the cause of the ailment is hunger. 2 Likes 2 Shares

So that useless Minister for Health has to wait for Presidential marching orders to swing into action?



This same idiot that blamed Jonathan for Lassa Fever? 9 Likes 1 Share

lol lol

He didn't order investigates into the deaths of 26 Nigerian girls on the Mediterranean sea, killings by Fulani terrorist 11 Likes

I wonder what the job of the minister is if he must wait for order from oga President before performing his ordained duty. At the end end sha, no reasonable findings will be made cos we lack the facilities to perform proper research and the money meant for the job will be embezzled. 2 Likes 1 Share

First, it was "monkeypox"



Now, another "strange disease"



May God protect Nigeria from strange diseases.

He wouldn't do anything if na for west 2 Likes

ehen..is that so!?

When Monkey pox came up in Delta nobody was paid to research on it but soldiers were demolished to carry on d distribution of such diseases in the area where it Neva existed.



Dullard is really Dullard. Everything Northern is precious









African Govt has been inventing diseases just to use such avenue to slash public funds.



My fore father won't know peace for not following white ppl during slave era.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dullard didn't investigate monkey pox because it didn't affect his people at the beginning.

Buhari must rank as the most bigoted, sectional President Nigeria ever had. 2 Likes 2 Shares

After the deed has been done....y not nip in the bud in the early stages

....

I can assist in investing also in my own way



Only God can save us from this trending diseases in the country. We can only see an incompetent Ministry of Health....

Oh

These hausa people often make love with their cows and other domestic animals, so it is not surprising that they suffer strange ailments. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Naija is gradually becoming a home of disease . Adewole do something.

ArewaWatch:

Which Buhari?

So if Buhari is in London, the useless minister will not act until it becomes an epidemic.

But Baba can not order full investigation of Fulani killings abi. 1 Like

Ok

Haba! Na which kind disease be this one again...abeg strong efforts must be put in place to forestall the spread.we no want Story that touchooo..

Change

So we now need presidential orders to investigate disease outbreak?

What's the job of the state government, Ministry of health and the rest?

Joephat:

When Monkey pox came up in Delta nobody was paid to research on it but soldiers were demolished to carry on d distribution of such diseases in the area where it Neva existed.



Dullard is really Dullard. Everything Northern is precious









African Govt has been inventing diseases just to use such avenue to slash public funds.



My fore father won't know peace for not following white ppl during slave era..





Liars everywhere Liars everywhere