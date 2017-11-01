₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by ArewaWatch: 6:06am
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Heath, Isaac Adewole to investigate reports of an ‘unknown disease’ that has led to the death of several children in Jigawa State.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement Wednesday.
He said resident also directed the !inister to deploy all the necessary machinery to combat the outbreak of the disease reported in Gidan Dugus village of Wangara district, Dutse Local Government Area of the state.
Shehu said Buhari, in a telephone call to Governor Abubakar Badaru Tuesday evening to find out the details of the incident, commiserated with the governor and the families of the victims.
He said the president assured the governor that the Federal Government would provide the necessary support to contain the spread of the disease.
Source: http://arewawatch.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/pmb-orders-investigation-of-strange.html
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by 2chainzz(m): 6:51am
Mr disaster the cause of the ailment is hunger.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by BlowBack: 7:01am
So that useless Minister for Health has to wait for Presidential marching orders to swing into action?
This same idiot that blamed Jonathan for Lassa Fever?
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by ArewaWatch: 7:02am
BlowBack:
lol
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by free2ryhme: 9:36am
He didn't order investigates into the deaths of 26 Nigerian girls on the Mediterranean sea, killings by Fulani terrorist
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by VoltageDivida(m): 9:37am
I wonder what the job of the minister is if he must wait for order from oga President before performing his ordained duty. At the end end sha, no reasonable findings will be made cos we lack the facilities to perform proper research and the money meant for the job will be embezzled.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by IgboticGirl(f): 9:37am
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by HopeAlive14(m): 9:38am
First, it was "monkeypox"
Now, another "strange disease"
May God protect Nigeria from strange diseases.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by sunshineV(m): 9:38am
He wouldn't do anything if na for west
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by oswaggiee(m): 9:39am
ehen..is that so!?
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by Joephat(m): 9:39am
When Monkey pox came up in Delta nobody was paid to research on it but soldiers were demolished to carry on d distribution of such diseases in the area where it Neva existed.
Dullard is really Dullard. Everything Northern is precious
African Govt has been inventing diseases just to use such avenue to slash public funds.
My fore father won't know peace for not following white ppl during slave era..
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by Kundagarten: 9:40am
Dullard didn't investigate monkey pox because it didn't affect his people at the beginning.
Buhari must rank as the most bigoted, sectional President Nigeria ever had.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by MISSNORA(f): 9:40am
After the deed has been done....y not nip in the bud in the early stages
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by Leader01(m): 9:41am
....
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by pranvi: 9:42am
I can assist in investing also in my own way
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by CaptainPlanet(m): 9:43am
Only God can save us from this trending diseases in the country. We can only see an incompetent Ministry of Health....
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by Dollabiz: 9:44am
Oh
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by nonsobaba: 9:45am
These hausa people often make love with their cows and other domestic animals, so it is not surprising that they suffer strange ailments.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by asawanathegreat(m): 9:45am
Naija is gradually becoming a home of disease . Adewole do something.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by 2016v2017: 9:46am
ArewaWatch:Which Buhari?
The late Buhari or Jubrin of .......?
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by DontForceUnity: 9:46am
So if Buhari is in London, the useless minister will not act until it becomes an epidemic.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by miltonchux(m): 9:47am
But Baba can not order full investigation of Fulani killings abi.
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by paego: 9:49am
Ok
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by Activeman391(m): 9:50am
Haba! Na which kind disease be this one again...abeg strong efforts must be put in place to forestall the spread.we no want Story that touchooo..
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by careytommy7(m): 9:54am
Change
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by Webman007: 9:56am
So we now need presidential orders to investigate disease outbreak?
What's the job of the state government, Ministry of health and the rest?
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by vedaxcool(m): 10:00am
Joephat:
Liars everywhere
|Re: Buhari Orders Investigation Of Strange Disease In Jigawa State by RZArecta(m): 10:13am
Must the president give an order before the health ministry know what to do ? This is why we need strong institutions in Nigeria instead of "strong men" as leaders
