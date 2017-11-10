₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by kirajustice: 6:45am
According to the documentary below, Nigeria's former minister for Environment and current United Nations deputy secretary general, Amina J. Mohammed has been identified as allegedly playing a major role in the clearance of over 10,000 containers of illegally harvested logs of Timber worth $300 million.
According to the report, the Chinese government in 2016 stopped the importation of the containers but in early 2017 over 4,000 cites permits were issued by the Nigerian government, thus prompting the Chinese government to release the illegally imported goods into China.
The permits were allegedly signed by the ex-minister of Environment, Amina J Mohammed, shortly before she accepted her new role at the UN.
PoliticsNGR has obtained the documentary video, Watch below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmyZC8MWcrk
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 6:48am
You mean she was really fingered?
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 6:50am
They just exported corruption to the UN.
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Aonkuuse: 6:51am
What have we done to this women
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Keneking: 6:55am
She was actually fingered in this report...no pictures
This APC government sef
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Nbote(m): 6:56am
But why my mind and d others above b like dis... U mean someone can jus b fingered innocently again.. Maybe we used d firewood to bribe s Chinese for d money dey lent us
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by madecity(m): 7:57am
Lol,say gudluk government corrupt atleast na inhouse sumtin,persin own now na both home and away oo.issoryt
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by naijaking1: 8:10am
$300 million!
Buhari and supporters, how's that fight against corruption going?
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 8:11am
ok
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by hakeem4(m): 9:44am
Aonkuuse:what a man can do a woman can do better
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by lonelydora(m): 9:45am
Is she the one that came for Ogoni Clean-up flag off?
Corruption under this govenrment is enormous.
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by phransix2: 9:45am
Iz another one... ** in DJ Khalid's voice **
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Monaco2(m): 9:45am
Another one
abeg wu get dat DJ Khaled pic
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by three: 9:45am
Hmm
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Activeman391(m): 9:46am
Pls oo we need all our money back
Meanwhile don't fail to check my signature
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by life2017: 9:46am
was it illegal in Nigeria?
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by ZACHIE: 9:46am
You guys have no idea what large scale damage this scandal has done both to the environment and to our ports.
Businesses and livelihoods have either been astronomically damaged or improved, both at the same time.
Wood harvesters have made tons of strange money .so have transporters of Containers of wood.
Because of the sudden upsurge, prices of trucks have soared high above the reach of other commodity exporters.
Agricultural goods perished in SDV terminal because they couldn't transfer containers to the port. Wood exporters had exclusive right to trucks for 4 months , nonstop.
Businesses were ruined. Export customs Agent � myself were rendered redundant.
The choice was to join them in the blind rape of our environment or toe the path of honor. We chose honor.
Till tomorrow, wood export is still going on a huge scale. Tincan island port has joined the free bazaar. Yet, your government looked on .
I wonder if the people in authority have any idea the damage they have caused this country . sad.
So, it is China that is standing to protect our own environment? Shame.
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by FarahAideed: 9:46am
Choi my love has stained her hands
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by miteolu(m): 9:46am
Dear friend,
As for corruption in Nigeria, don't trust any gender or transgender. Everyone is a top suspect.
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:47am
Corruption need to be uprooted out of our politicians.
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by phransix2: 9:47am
Monaco2:
Guy why u copy me na?
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Dandsome: 9:47am
Is it not that Atiku woman?
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by paego: 9:48am
;DKY
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 9:48am
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:49am
Nigerians must always be fantastically corrupt
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by holluwai(m): 9:49am
Damn it!
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by yeyerolling: 9:49am
Buhari is a saint
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by free2ryhme: 9:49am
Nigerian women are now competing with their male counterpart on who is more corrupt
if our youths are doing their corruption rehearsals in school excos and SUGs
how can we trust the young ones are different
why why why
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by Bossontop(m): 9:49am
Oya they will soon start blaming oga jona
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by FarahAideed: 9:49am
life2017:
It surely reeks of corruption and illegalities .
|Re: Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) by free2ryhme: 9:49am
kirajustice:
Her dirty linen has been washed not only in public but on world stage
