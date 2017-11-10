Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amina Mohammed In $300 Million Timber Scandal (Video) (4616 Views)

According to the documentary below, Nigeria's former minister for Environment and current United Nations deputy secretary general, Amina J. Mohammed has been identified as allegedly playing a major role in the clearance of over 10,000 containers of illegally harvested logs of Timber worth $300 million.



According to the report, the Chinese government in 2016 stopped the importation of the containers but in early 2017 over 4,000 cites permits were issued by the Nigerian government, thus prompting the Chinese government to release the illegally imported goods into China.



The permits were allegedly signed by the ex-minister of Environment, Amina J Mohammed, shortly before she accepted her new role at the UN.



PoliticsNGR has obtained the documentary video, Watch below;

You mean she was really fingered? 12 Likes

They just exported corruption to the UN. 27 Likes 2 Shares

What have we done to this women





This APC government sef She was actually fingered in this report...no picturesThis APC government sef 11 Likes

But why my mind and d others above b like dis... U mean someone can jus b fingered innocently again.. Maybe we used d firewood to bribe s Chinese for d money dey lent us

Lol,say gudluk government corrupt atleast na inhouse sumtin,persin own now na both home and away oo.issoryt 9 Likes 2 Shares

$300 million!

Buhari and supporters, how's that fight against corruption going? 20 Likes 4 Shares

Aonkuuse:

what a man can do a woman can do better

Is she the one that came for Ogoni Clean-up flag off?



Corruption under this govenrment is enormous. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Iz another one... ** in DJ Khalid's voice ** 4 Likes

Another one

abeg wu get dat DJ Khaled pic 1 Like

Pls oo we need all our money back



Meanwhile don't fail to check my signature 1 Like

was it illegal in Nigeria?

You guys have no idea what large scale damage this scandal has done both to the environment and to our ports.

Businesses and livelihoods have either been astronomically damaged or improved, both at the same time.

Wood harvesters have made tons of strange money .so have transporters of Containers of wood.

Because of the sudden upsurge, prices of trucks have soared high above the reach of other commodity exporters.

Agricultural goods perished in SDV terminal because they couldn't transfer containers to the port. Wood exporters had exclusive right to trucks for 4 months , nonstop.

Businesses were ruined. Export customs Agent � myself were rendered redundant.

The choice was to join them in the blind rape of our environment or toe the path of honor. We chose honor.



Till tomorrow, wood export is still going on a huge scale. Tincan island port has joined the free bazaar. Yet, your government looked on .

I wonder if the people in authority have any idea the damage they have caused this country . sad.



So, it is China that is standing to protect our own environment? Shame. 10 Likes

Choi my love has stained her hands

As for corruption in Nigeria, don't trust any gender or transgender. Everyone is a top suspect. 2 Likes 1 Share

Corruption need to be uprooted out of our politicians.

Monaco2:

Another one

abeg wu get dat DJ Khaled pic

Guy why u copy me na? Guy why u copy me na?

Is it not that Atiku woman?

Nigerians must always be fantastically corrupt 1 Like

Damn it! 1 Like

Buhari is a saint 1 Like





if our youths are doing their corruption rehearsals in school excos and SUGs



how can we trust the young ones are different





why why why Nigerian women are now competing with their male counterpart on who is more corruptif our youths are doing their corruption rehearsals in school excos and SUGshow can we trust the young ones are differentwhy why why 1 Like



Oya they will soon start blaming oga jona Oya they will soon start blaming oga jona

life2017:

was it illegal in Nigeria?

It surely reeks of corruption and illegalities . It surely reeks of corruption and illegalities . 1 Like