And yea, developers that are interested in putting up their apps on a platform without any hassles can check out Okay, so is it weird that Nigerians are now making mobile games. In the last few years, we’ve seen Aboki Run (The Nigerian Version Of Temple Run), we’ve seen Niger trooper, Ejo (the Naija version of Snake), Chike the Sky Trooper e.t.c. They are decent apps oo but do you think it is worthwhile that Nigerians are making Nigerian versions of apps that are already well known? Would You Download An app like Monkey post as opposed to Pro evolution soccer? Or are they best putting their efforts in other things?Before you conclude, remember that the amount of Nigerian made apps have been on the rise in the last year. Who knows maybe we are getting close to creating our own Google or WhatsApp.Anyway, let me hear your opinions.And yea, developers that are interested in putting up their apps on a platform without any hassles can check out www.maliyo.com. It has a ton of Nigerian made apps and games. 5 Likes