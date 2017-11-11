₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Tomide12: 9:50am On Nov 10
Okay, so is it weird that Nigerians are now making mobile games. In the last few years, we’ve seen Aboki Run (The Nigerian Version Of Temple Run), we’ve seen Niger trooper, Ejo (the Naija version of Snake), Chike the Sky Trooper e.t.c. They are decent apps oo but do you think it is worthwhile that Nigerians are making Nigerian versions of apps that are already well known? Would You Download An app like Monkey post as opposed to Pro evolution soccer? Or are they best putting their efforts in other things?

Before you conclude, remember that the amount of Nigerian made apps have been on the rise in the last year. Who knows maybe we are getting close to creating our own Google or WhatsApp.

Anyway, let me hear your opinions.

And yea, developers that are interested in putting up their apps on a platform without any hassles can check out www.maliyo.com. It has a ton of Nigerian made apps and games.

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by chukstem: 7:20am
http://sanloaded.com.ng/amazing-a-nigerian-guy-develops-messenger-that-can-replace-whatsapp-sooner/
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Dearlord(m): 8:12pm
Lol
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by badbreath(f): 8:12pm
Yah!

I have a dream. That one day, Nigeria will become a better place.......... we are at the verge of it!


Watch out!

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by BafanaBafana: 8:12pm
We are getting there. I just hope we get our governance right

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Oyindidi(f): 8:12pm
gringrin nice one
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by rawtouch: 8:12pm
yay..
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by humeeh(f): 8:13pm
Aboki run kwa ....they should have just called it sambisa run since that's the famous evil forest we have..

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by MrHighSea: 8:13pm
Not sure.
Mayb as usual, made in China, Coupled in Lagos.
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Geezholla: 8:14pm
Hmmmm...... Nigerians eeeee but them dey try sha, na small small
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by jerrythafinisher(m): 8:14pm
lmao cheesy which one be aboki run
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Kenny4lyfe(m): 8:14pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by prynsex(m): 8:14pm
yeba!
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by bjhaid: 8:15pm
apps that is not marketable
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by rozay12345: 8:15pm
Yaay...As an app developer, I would say Yay, The apps we developed can compete internationally....just that we need more indepth product analysis and taking on futuristic projects...

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Owutuotuo(m): 8:15pm
The apps developed are in the least an attempt to show that Nigeria still has something to offer. For me, it's a yes. They should be encouraged so they get better.

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by legendte(m): 8:15pm
NwaAmaikpe

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by budosky(m): 8:16pm
bjhaid:
apps that is not marketable

You gat start from somewhere dude!

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Keneking: 8:17pm
Mba
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by nNEOo(m): 8:17pm
Yay!
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by nNEOo(m): 8:18pm
Keneking:
Mba





Tri lipsrsealed :-Xst
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by chillychill(f): 8:20pm
Yay yay yay cheesy

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by AntiWailer: 8:21pm
Y not


Yay.
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by NoChill: 8:21pm
Naija go better
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Danny287(m): 8:21pm
I will get back to you
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Josh44s(m): 8:22pm
badbreath:
Yah!

I have a dream. That one day, Nigeria will become a better place.......... we are at the verge of it!


Watch out!

Fairytale dream

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Milonis(m): 8:22pm
Remember who designed Chevrolet is a Nigerian named Jelani Aliyu.....shout out to all the guys, the programmers doing this. God bless and make you successful the more.

Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Itzurboi(m): 8:23pm
Its a YES for me (Excluding Bank Transaction App). I dont trust those developers before they wire wire my small change...
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by CarlyX8(m): 8:23pm
nah
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by pweshboi(m): 8:23pm
Yay for me...
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by coolie1: 8:23pm
to say the truth. it is very stupid. can't we just make other games except running
Re: Nigerian Developed Mobile Apps - Yaay Or Nay? by Hiccups: 8:24pm
cool

