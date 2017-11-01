₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by GistMore: 10:30am
As shared on instagram...
When you just finished your exam, on your way going, you are stuck in traffic, you will sha take selfie. I wish myself and all the Students of UNILAG success in our exams
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by GistMore: 10:30am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Praisles(f): 10:43am
King of meme !how lets tag this. . . . .the face you make when you see your EX the guy she called her 'distant cousin in a cosy manner
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by internationalman(m): 10:47am
Please is there any channel that shows this guy's movies on GoTv. I'm asking cos I'm yet to see him on TV.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by darfay: 11:37am
Congrats to the master of memes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:02pm
Congratulations.
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind.
Congrats Bro!
Bro Lalasticlala, Let's Celebrate Nairaland's King of Memes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Sefanyx: 1:26pm
....he's a student?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Excelboi(m): 1:27pm
Masters exam probably, wish him the best. Mr comedy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Keneking: 1:27pm
Na adult education be this...one more reason why admission for regulars has been reduced by management
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:27pm
So if God bless you, nothing wey e no fi do for you.
Na memes dis wan take blow, smh
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by sexybbstar(f): 1:27pm
You are never too old for education .... Congratulations King of meme
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 1:27pm
Nice one
Sweet when ur cruising your ride as a student
And getting money
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by makdcash(m): 1:27pm
Big eyes....lol
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by ylaa(f): 1:28pm
Well done guy
Adult education is better than no education
I love his zeal
Best wishes Sir.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Tobilastik(m): 1:28pm
King of meme
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Articul8(m): 1:29pm
I saw this new video Simi made and he is in it...so funny dude. Taking beer with dt funny look.
When your time has come...things(positive) will happen and you will be amazed where you have been all the while
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by bjhaid: 1:29pm
the meme lord
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Antoeni(m): 1:29pm
Ok
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by lazygal: 1:30pm
internationalman:.
You are yet to c odunlade on TV ? Dies gotv have Yoruba movie channel? U better up grade else go and buy CD and please don't say that in public u might sound cool to ur self but its ignorance ...he is always on TV
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Preca(f): 1:30pm
nice
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by Oxster(m): 1:30pm
If ah slap him ehhh,,he goes back as A jambite
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by miqos02(m): 1:31pm
seen
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by ouzo1(m): 1:31pm
I have so much respect for this guy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by GGirll(m): 1:32pm
I invigilated him yesterday wish him best of luck
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by emmansus(f): 1:32pm
D u tell us when e started d exam,in dat case take
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by olatade(m): 1:33pm
internationalman:
African magic yoruba
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 1:33pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by internationalman(m): 1:33pm
lazygal:u re d one ignorant for thinking its every that watches Yoruba movies.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by thunderbabs(m): 1:34pm
internationalman:
You must be living in Niger Republic.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by internationalman(m): 1:34pm
olatade:OK thanks
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:34pm
