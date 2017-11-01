Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola Is Through With His Exam At UNILAG (Photo) (8481 Views)

@GISTMORE



As shared on instagram...



When you just finished your exam, on your way going, you are stuck in traffic, you will sha take selfie. I wish myself and all the Students of UNILAG success in our exams

GREAT AKOKITE! GREAT OOOOO

King of meme !how lets tag this. . . . .the face you make when you see your EX the guy she called her 'distant cousin in a cosy manner 9 Likes

Please is there any channel that shows this guy's movies on GoTv. I'm asking cos I'm yet to see him on TV.

Congrats to the master of memes

Congratulations.

Make I no talk wetin dey my mind.

Congrats Bro!







Bro Lalasticlala, Let's Celebrate Nairaland's King of Memes 8 Likes

....he's a student?

Masters exam probably, wish him the best. Mr comedy

Na adult education be this...one more reason why admission for regulars has been reduced by management

So if God bless you, nothing wey e no fi do for you.

Na memes dis wan take blow, smh

You are never too old for education .... Congratulations King of meme 2 Likes





Sweet when ur cruising your ride as a student





And getting money Nice oneSweet when ur cruising your ride as a studentAnd getting money

Big eyes....lol

Well done guy

Adult education is better than no education

I love his zeal

Best wishes Sir.

King of meme 1 Like

I saw this new video Simi made and he is in it...so funny dude. Taking beer with dt funny look.

When your time has come...things(positive) will happen and you will be amazed where you have been all the while





the meme lord 2 Likes

Ok 2 Likes

You are yet to c odunlade on TV ? Dies gotv have Yoruba movie channel? U better up grade else go and buy CD and please don't say that in public u might sound cool to ur self but its ignorance ...he is always on TV You are yet to c odunlade on TV ? Dies gotv have Yoruba movie channel? U better up grade else go and buy CD and please don't say that in public u might sound cool to ur self but its ignorance ...he is always on TV

nice

If ah slap him ehhh,,he goes back as A jambite

seen

I have so much respect for this guy

I invigilated him yesterday wish him best of luck

D u tell us when e started d exam,in dat case take

African magic yoruba African magic yoruba

lazygal:

.



u re d one ignorant for thinking its every that watches Yoruba movies.

You must be living in Niger Republic. You must be living in Niger Republic.