Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) (6542 Views)

D'banj And Wife Didi Kilgrow Expecting Their First Child / Dino Melaye And Tboss Pictured Together / Limpopo Master Kcee Shares IG Photo As He Visits Senator Tinubu With Emoney (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Dbanj paid a visit to Kogi senator, Dino Melaye.The senator shared the photo with caption ''koko master no ni''.

ok

Dino Mikano...

tolexy007:

Eja Nla Dbang Dbang

I seeeee











I buy itunes walmart amazon, vanilla for more info on how to do business with me. just check my profile or reach my signature. . a trial will convince you. . THANKS I buy itunes walmart amazon, vanilla for more info on how to do business with me. just check my profile or reach my signature. . a trial will convince you. . THANKS

Dino seems to worship Saraki. Or maybe he sucjs his dick. 3 Likes

Kanya West House Boy,hope u washed the Cars before leaving the house

Failure meets failure 1 Like

Gud for them

AND IT GOT TO FRONT PAGE .... ANYWAYS TGIF GUYS

Factfinder1:

Failure meets failure



Oh! The Successful One, I see you. Oh! The Successful One, I see you. 8 Likes

Eja Nla 1 Like

Owk

Dbanji hustling has become news?.OP, take time.

Like seriously

chimaria:







Oh! The Successful One, I see you. 3 Likes

Best senator of the 8th Senate 1 Like





Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get it customized FREE OF CHARGE BangaleeeeeeeeeeCheck my signature to order your football jerseys and get it customized FREE OF CHARGE

saraki portrait tho?



hmmmmm.... i see hmmmmm.... i see

Factfinder1:

Failure meets failure



What's your own definition of failure? The Senator with the highest legislation in this 8th abi 7th Assembly. What's your own definition of failure? The Senator with the highest legislation in this 8th abi 7th Assembly. 3 Likes

Takeit2017:

Dbanj paid a visit to Kogi senator, Dino Melaye.The senator shared the photo with caption ''koko master no ni''.



Getting closer to that hit single...



"Ajekun Iya: Da Remix" Getting closer to that hit single..."Ajekun Iya: Da Remix" 1 Like

Who dem epp?

Why is he wearing a snoop dogg shirt

He went to ask for loan.

That one no concern me but why is he hanging saraki's pic in his sitting room? you still enslave your house join. mumucity 1 Like

Obito555:

Dino Mikano...

TEAMvido:

AND IT GOT TO FRONT PAGE .... ANYWAYS TGIF GUYS And you clicked it And you clicked it

hollandis:

Why is he wearing a snoop dogg shirt Somebody can not wear cloth in peace again ehn Somebody can not wear cloth in peace again ehn