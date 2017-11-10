₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Takeit2017(m): 11:54am
Dbanj paid a visit to Kogi senator, Dino Melaye.The senator shared the photo with caption ''koko master no ni''.
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by enunlewa: 12:05pm
ok
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Obito555(m): 1:24pm
Dino Mikano...
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by mralleano: 1:24pm
tolexy007:Dbang
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by adsamsom: 1:24pm
I seeeee
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by trustibk(m): 1:25pm
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by tealaw: 1:25pm
Dino seems to worship Saraki. Or maybe he sucjs his dick.
3 Likes
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Antoeni(m): 1:26pm
Kanya West House Boy,hope u washed the Cars before leaving the house
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Factfinder1(f): 1:26pm
Failure meets failure
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by kabnafs(m): 1:27pm
Gud for them
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by TEAMvido(m): 1:28pm
AND IT GOT TO FRONT PAGE .... ANYWAYS TGIF GUYS
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by chimaria(f): 1:29pm
Factfinder1:
Oh! The Successful One, I see you.
8 Likes
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by tolexy007(m): 1:31pm
Eja Nla
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by mykh01(m): 1:31pm
Owk
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by aguiyi2: 1:33pm
Dbanji hustling has become news?.OP, take time.
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Oxster(m): 1:34pm
Like seriously
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Oxster(m): 1:35pm
chimaria:
3 Likes
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by NigerDeltan(m): 1:36pm
Best senator of the 8th Senate
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by wildchild02: 1:39pm
Bangaleeeeeeeeee
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by tonididdy(m): 1:40pm
saraki portrait tho?
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by eddieguru(m): 1:41pm
hmmmmm.... i see
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by kernel505: 1:41pm
Factfinder1:
What's your own definition of failure? The Senator with the highest legislation in this 8th abi 7th Assembly.
3 Likes
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by alignacademy(m): 1:44pm
Takeit2017:
Getting closer to that hit single...
"Ajekun Iya: Da Remix"
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Kendroid: 1:47pm
Who dem epp?
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by hollandis(f): 1:50pm
Why is he wearing a snoop dogg shirt
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by morbeta(m): 1:51pm
He went to ask for loan.
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Tsowa(m): 1:51pm
That one no concern me but why is he hanging saraki's pic in his sitting room? you still enslave your house join. mumucity
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by kuweni(m): 1:53pm
Obito555:
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by Praktikals(m): 1:55pm
TEAMvido:And you clicked it
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by SirLakes: 1:56pm
hollandis:Somebody can not wear cloth in peace again ehn
|Re: D'banj Visits Senator Dino Melaye (Pictured) by showghan(m): 2:09pm
My guy wan resurrect him career by all means
