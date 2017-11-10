₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by austonclint(m): 12:03pm
Reps Convene Open Forum To Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS
Remeber That House of Representatives mandated its Committees on Foreign Relations and Regional Integration to undertake an appraisal of Nigeria’s membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over speculation that Morocco will be admitted into the regional body.
The decision of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion calling for a review of Nigeria’s membership of ECOWAS in view of the clamour to admit Morocco, sponsored by Bosun Oladele and five other members.
The House in stating it’s objection to ECOWAS admitting Morocco into its fold, said the move will be highly detrimental to the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.
on that note Reps Convene Open Forum today To Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWA ,
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhXifWNDNQc
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Robbin7(m): 1:38pm
The position is not negotiable, I wonder why ECOWAS even receive the application. Make dem just change d name.
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by ekensi01(m): 1:38pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Hewrittes: 1:38pm
this isnt what we should be talking about really.. this reps ehn
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:39pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by BruncleZuma: 1:39pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Mavin1: 1:39pm
Robbin7:
Robbin7:
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Oxster(m): 1:40pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by eazyfocus: 1:41pm
Robbin7:Hmmm
Robbin7:Hmmm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by SaAbbas(m): 1:41pm
There's nothing wrong with Morocco's joining ECOWAS.
They are highly welcome
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by ogaJona(m): 1:42pm
Why are they reviewing their position in ECOWAS, what threat does Morocco pose. I'm not understanding
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by JacksonObalande: 1:42pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Abfinest007(m): 1:42pm
the house of rep and Senate will want to investigate everything as if they are police or effc
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by joxxy01(m): 1:42pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by ThinkWISELY(m): 1:42pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by DeepSight(m): 1:43pm
Nigeria should learn to think strategically. Morocco can displace Nigeria as the most important member of Ecowas, or at least it can rival Nigeria within the block in terms of influence. For that reason alone, Nigeria ought to make every open and surreptitious effort to deny membership to Morocco.
Besides I really hope that Morocco and its Mediterranean neighbor Spain will not attempt to have some sort of privileged membership of Ecowas whereby one will still require a visa to go to Morocco.
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Hofbrauhaus: 1:44pm
Soon BIAFRA would join Ecowas...abi?
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Robisky001: 1:44pm
Morocco should remain in their territory. There's a reason it's called ECOWAS.
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by keacy(m): 1:47pm
Why will Morocco �� join the ECOWAS? Are they now in West Africa? There is a hidden Islamic agenda going on. West Africa is west Africa and not North Africa.
|Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by free2ryhme: 1:47pm
austonclint:they should not bring their own version of terrorist to ECowas
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by CocoaOla: 1:48pm
let moroco join so that Nigeria can go there freely instead of applying for visa to do business thank God there Currency is more valuable than ours
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by free2ryhme: 1:48pm
ogaJona:
ogaJona:
terrorism
Islamization
unfair balance of trade
etc
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by marvin902(m): 1:49pm
they have no business in ecowas
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by victrick105: 1:50pm
SaAbbas:
SaAbbas:
what then does the WA in ECO'WA'S stand for....itz a west african affair and morocco is part of northern africa....west african countries are even finding it difficult to keep financial affairs in check since evrybody knws they love corruption, morocco wants to come and join so that they will follow and enjoy the benefits and money.
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by thunder74(m): 1:51pm
We are only deceiving ourselves, Buhari will only look at the matter from religious point of views, read the lips of the minister. Read how his brothers here on Nairaland will explain it away that it does not matter if North Africa country associate with the West.
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by kuweni(m): 1:51pm
joxxy01:
joxxy01:
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by Kendroid: 1:52pm
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by theapeman: 1:52pm
so Morocco want Nigerians to flood there country!
drug trafficking to Morocco loading.......1‰
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by hollandis(f): 1:52pm
Anything they will argue like illiterates
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by musicwriter(m): 1:53pm
ECOWAS is a west African organization. Morocco is not in west Africa.
This is not even negotiable.
Re: Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS by BigBelleControl(m): 1:53pm
Morocco joining ECOWAS is a win-lose situation. Morocco is close to Spain and West Africans that engage in illegal migration can have easy access to Morocco due if they have ECOWAS PASS. This will make their run into Europe a bit easier.
However, it will lead to trade imbalance as Morocco will flood West African markets with their goods.
Moreover, their colonizing of Western Sahara is another dent on them.
(Go Up)

Viewing this topic: masterplan303(m), vivlyviv, mastrolife, aitcoded, Pataricatering(f), comradeodunze, Charly17(m), K4diamond, Qsscruz(m), mekstan007(m), assurance11, AnaMezza, EazyMoh(m), DonaTee(f), MemeTroll, MUYEEKFIRST, bluejeff(m), ADENIKETINA2015(f), mykel0516, Egodons(m), spartan117(m), ennyscongy(m), Boycool1(m), frankyvalll, MRosario(m), Gracious3105(m), Sirwifi, ussy09(m), Emperor119(m), blackberries, Acjohn, Timzyatcool24(m), AaronSmith1980, Yhemit(m), popiong(m), nikz(f), Ncsamuel(m), no1madman(m), GOZILLA(m), kkkp, papoose180(m), cstr1000, chekas111, MrPetex(m), Zenas212(m) and 73 guest(s)
