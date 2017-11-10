Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reps Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS (2351 Views)

Reps Convene Open Forum To Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWAS



Remeber That House of Representatives mandated its Committees on Foreign Relations and Regional Integration to undertake an appraisal of Nigeria’s membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over speculation that Morocco will be admitted into the regional body.



The decision of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion calling for a review of Nigeria’s membership of ECOWAS in view of the clamour to admit Morocco, sponsored by Bosun Oladele and five other members.



The House in stating it’s objection to ECOWAS admitting Morocco into its fold, said the move will be highly detrimental to the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.



on that note Reps Convene Open Forum today To Discuss Nigeria's Position On Morocco's Plan To Join ECOWA ,



watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhXifWNDNQc







The position is not negotiable, I wonder why ECOWAS even receive the application. Make dem just change d name.





this isnt what we should be talking about really.. this reps ehn



There's nothing wrong with Morocco's joining ECOWAS.



They are highly welcome 3 Likes

Why are they reviewing their position in ECOWAS, what threat does Morocco pose. I'm not understanding

the house of rep and Senate will want to investigate everything as if they are police or effc 1 Like

Nigeria should learn to think strategically. Morocco can displace Nigeria as the most important member of Ecowas, or at least it can rival Nigeria within the block in terms of influence. For that reason alone, Nigeria ought to make every open and surreptitious effort to deny membership to Morocco.



Besides I really hope that Morocco and its Mediterranean neighbor Spain will not attempt to have some sort of privileged membership of Ecowas whereby one will still require a visa to go to Morocco. 3 Likes

Morocco should remain in their territory. There's a reason it's called ECOWAS. 1 Like

Why will Morocco �� join the ECOWAS? Are they now in West Africa? There is a hidden Islamic agenda going on. West Africa is west Africa and not North Africa. 1 Like

austonclint:

they should not bring their own version of terrorist to ECowas they should not bring their own version of terrorist to ECowas 1 Like

let moroco join so that Nigeria can go there freely instead of applying for visa to do business thank God there Currency is more valuable than ours

ogaJona:

Why are they reviewing their position in ECOWAS, what threat does Morocco pose. I'm not understanding

terrorism



Islamization



unfair balance of trade



etc terrorismIslamizationunfair balance of tradeetc 1 Like

they have no business in ecowas 1 Like

SaAbbas:

There's nothing wrong with Morocco's joining ECOWAS.



They are highly welcome



what then does the WA in ECO'WA'S stand for....itz a west african affair and morocco is part of northern africa....west african countries are even finding it difficult to keep financial affairs in check since evrybody knws they love corruption, morocco wants to come and join so that they will follow and enjoy the benefits and money. what then does the WA in ECO'WA'S stand for....itz a west african affair and morocco is part of northern africa....west african countries are even finding it difficult to keep financial affairs in check since evrybody knws they love corruption, morocco wants to come and join so that they will follow and enjoy the benefits and money.

We are only deceiving ourselves, Buhari will only look at the matter from religious point of views, read the lips of the minister. Read how his brothers here on Nairaland will explain it away that it does not matter if North Africa country associate with the West. 1 Like

joxxy01:

Econas

so Morocco want Nigerians to flood there country!





drug trafficking to Morocco loading.......1‰

Anything they will argue like illiterates

ECOWAS is a west African organization. Morocco is not in west Africa.



This is not even negotiable.