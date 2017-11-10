₦airaland Forum

Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt!

Politics

Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by mesoprogress(m): 1:56pm
Black soot which covered Port Harcourt atmosphere last year and early this year is back again! If you live in Port Harcourt, wipe your nose with white handkerchief and see. Try cleaning the floor or wipe WC surfaces.

There have been an increase in the number people coming down with Airway hyper reactivity in Port Harcourt according to people. More people than usual are coming down with asthma symptoms in Port Harcourt.

Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Caseless: 2:36pm
And you wonder why we don't live long.

Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Keneking: 3:20pm
Wike should do something oh grin
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by mesoprogress(m): 3:38pm
We need intervention, people are coming down with respiratory conditions in Port Harcourt.

Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by braine: 5:28pm
Really
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by jazinogold(m): 5:29pm
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by dayleke(m): 5:30pm
Again?
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Johntitus: 5:30pm
Ayam confused!
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Chidexter(m): 5:30pm
Almost thou
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by elChapo1: 5:30pm
its not like the sooth is back, its been there all along, while the MDAs in charge of stuffs like these go about presenting and representing budget proposal.
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by nairavsdollars: 5:30pm
Wike just came back from foreign trip...connect the dot
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Kadir66: 5:31pm
Environmental issues
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by sylvar02(m): 5:31pm
Black soot kwa? okay!
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by micgray100(m): 5:31pm
This is surely Man-made.. No regulatory body for environment.. Naija ... Register your Limited Liability Company is 5 working days..see enough commendations about me on trend signature below...
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by free2ryhme: 5:31pm
mesoprogress:
so you are afraid to report to your governor abi
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by teflonjake(m): 5:31pm
Too much social media......

Empty streets.....

Much rubbish
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by NotNairalandi(m): 5:31pm
here in my city na pink soot undecided
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by MirJay: 5:32pm
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by sirusX(m): 5:32pm
jazinogold:
angry

Op go and charge ur phone angry angry
grin cheesy
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Mariangeles: 5:33pm
Rivers state mostly associated with bad things.
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by uzoclinton(m): 5:33pm
I knew it... When i told mg cousin he thought i was talking barbash
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by sonnie10: 5:34pm
COPD, CANCER
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by skylarr: 5:34pm
What have we done to deserve all of these problems. Wike seems to be unconcerned. It is well
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:35pm
Side effects of having crude oil
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Blackfyre: 5:35pm
Caseless:
And you wonder why we don't live long.



grin grin
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by uzoclinton(m): 5:35pm
Caseless:
And you wonder why we don't live long.


LWTMB. THIS YOUR PICTURE EH
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by nikz(f): 5:35pm
Yea I noticed too. Cleaned my nose today and oh mehn See black!!! God will surely see us through.
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by bintster(m): 5:36pm
dayleke:
Again?
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by HumbleGee(m): 5:38pm
make Una take am easy fa I no wun hear bad news
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by 1shortblackboy: 5:38pm
it never left it just lost its sensation
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by SirMike8(m): 5:40pm
Dividends of "oyel" undecided
Re: Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! by Lexusgs430: 5:40pm
Air pollution.......

