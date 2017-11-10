Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Black Soot is Back In Port Harcourt! (2375 Views)

Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS / Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over / Black Soot In Rivers State: RSGV Issues Press Release. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Black soot which covered Port Harcourt atmosphere last year and early this year is back again! If you live in Port Harcourt, wipe your nose with white handkerchief and see. Try cleaning the floor or wipe WC surfaces.



There have been an increase in the number people coming down with Airway hyper reactivity in Port Harcourt according to people. More people than usual are coming down with asthma symptoms in Port Harcourt.

And you wonder why we don't live long. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Wike should do something oh

We need intervention, people are coming down with respiratory conditions in Port Harcourt.



Lalasticlala ; Mynd44

Really





Op go and charge ur phone Op go and charge ur phone 2 Likes

Again?

Ayam confused!

Almost thou

its not like the sooth is back, its been there all along, while the MDAs in charge of stuffs like these go about presenting and representing budget proposal.

Wike just came back from foreign trip...connect the dot

Environmental issues

Black soot kwa? okay!

This is surely Man-made.. No regulatory body for environment.. Naija ... Register your Limited Liability Company is 5 working days..see enough commendations about me on trend signature below...

mesoprogress:

Black soot which covered Port Harcourt atmosphere last year and early this year is back again! If you live in Port Harcourt, wipe your nose with white handkerchief and see. Try cleaning the floor or wipe WC surfaces.



There have been an increase in the number people coming down with Airway hyper reactivity in Port Harcourt according to people. More people than usual are coming down with asthma symptoms in Port Harcourt.





so you are afraid to report to your governor abi so you are afraid to report to your governor abi

Too much social media......



Empty streets.....



Much rubbish

here in my city na pink soot

N

jazinogold:





Op go and charge ur phone

Rivers state mostly associated with bad things.

I knew it... When i told mg cousin he thought i was talking barbash

COPD, CANCER

What have we done to deserve all of these problems. Wike seems to be unconcerned. It is well What have we done to deserve all of these problems. Wike seems to be unconcerned. It is well

Side effects of having crude oil

Caseless:

And you wonder why we don't live long.









Caseless:

And you wonder why we don't live long.





LWTMB. THIS YOUR PICTURE EH LWTMB. THIS YOUR PICTURE EH

Yea I noticed too. Cleaned my nose today and oh mehn See black!!! God will surely see us through.

make Una take am easy fa I no wun hear bad news

it never left it just lost its sensation

Dividends of "oyel"