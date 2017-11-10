₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,161 members, 3,904,677 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 05:43 PM

IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra (15061 Views)

Female IPOB Member On Horse Leads "No Election In Anambra" Campaign (Video) / The List Of Governorship Aspirants In 18th Nov. 2017 Election In Anambra State / Police IG, Idris Ibrahim In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Noneroone(m): 3:02pm
HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha

Some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) are currently marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state.

Details later …

http://sunnewsonline.com/happening-niow-ipob-members-rally-in-onitsha/

5 Likes

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Ooni: 3:09pm
my people i know we may not be very comfortable with this piece of information but lets comment maturely and respect the rights of Ibos.

59 Likes 7 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:16pm
OP, point of correction, these miscreants are not Anambrans but imported Ipob miscreants from the neighbouring states.

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:17pm
I know there would be massive boycott of this nonsene of an election...I just can't wait...

We would win at last...

I believe mazi kanu would speak soon...or id speak!

14 Likes 5 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:17pm
BeijinDossier:
OP, point of correction, these miscreants are not Anambrans but imported Ipob miscreants from the neighbouring states.



So IPOB were imported from Benin? Or Oshogbo?

45 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:18pm
They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we shall resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.


Hofbrauhaus:


So IPOB were imported from Benin? Or Oshogbo?

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by mazimee(m): 3:22pm
I knew IPOB had something under their sleeves, I knew they will make a comback before the day of the supposed election.

22 Likes 7 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:31pm
Stop fooling around, no sane Anambran will support ipob useless call to boycott the election in the state. Those people are mostly from Imo and Abia state. They were all imported into the state but we shall get all of them arrested.


mazimee:

Bitter soul, Those in Anambra were also imported from Ghana and Malawi.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:35pm
BeijinDossier:
They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.



Lol, the elite has used divide and rule to configure your brain..

Tomorrow, they would divide Anambra into 2 and call one side nnewi and the other side onitsha.....but your sense would not allow you k ow we are all one..

Where was imo created from? Where was Abia created from? How much is wisdom?

66 Likes 7 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Kokolet11: 3:35pm
BeijinDossier:
OP, point of correction, these miscreants are not Anambrans but imported Ipob miscreants from the neighbouring states.


lolz are you crying already?

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Anambra1stSon(m): 3:35pm
They're wasting their time, bookmark this page Anambrians will participates fully on 18th.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Daniel2060(m): 3:36pm
BeijinDossier:
They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.



I hate it when you don't think before you talk/type angry angry angry

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:37pm
I don't care where they were created from, the truth of the matter is that they are not Anambrans.

Hofbrauhaus:

Lol, the elite has used divide and rule to configure your brain..
Tomorrow, they would divide Anambra into 2 and call one side nnewi and the other side onitsha.....but your sense would not allow you k ow we are all one..Where was imo created from? Where was Abia created from? How much is wisdom?

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:49pm
BeijinDossier:
I don't care where they were created from, the truth of the matter is that they are not Anambrans.

[s][/s]

Common sense is now a super power!

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by pasol4real(m): 3:50pm
My ppl my ppl ,ride on.
They think they can stop us with bullets ,they donno.
We are not cowards Like afonjas.
Its Biafra or death ............
They donno........

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by free2ryhme: 3:50pm
Abeg make python come dance for these miscreants and terrorist group

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by yeyerolling: 3:51pm
Buhari gv dem biafra abeg. they will end up lik south sudan

1 Like

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Earthquake1: 3:51pm
Why can't Igbos rally around and have one voice angry
Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by lonelydora(m): 3:51pm
Has Nnamdi Kanu asked us to vote?

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Whatsappmathema(m): 3:51pm
These people mean business o

5 Likes

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by starbuck(f): 3:52pm
Those miscreants are not anambraians,
It's high time the Python dancers drive them back to their various states ( Abia and Ebonyi) Ndi ara

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by femo122: 3:52pm
shocked.....
Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by pweshboi(m): 3:52pm
Hmmm I hope this issue won't get out of hands since they are still been labelled a terrorist group... dey should thread with caution Abeg. I'm not Ibo but just a well meaning Nigerian from another tribe. #peace

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by fabre4: 3:52pm
How will the government handle this one

1 Like

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by dotcomnamename: 3:52pm
ok, we shall see where some of them will end as usual. I trust Nigeria police grin
Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Ina2k(m): 3:52pm
free2ryhme:
Abeg make python come dance for these miscreants and terrorist group

Okpo

4 Likes

Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by tigonana: 3:53pm
Python dance to resume....
Till den make I park here dey look.
Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Seequadry(m): 3:54pm
Na monkey dance go fall on them

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Governor Udom Swears In Commissioners (pics) / Religious Extremism Could Kill Nigeria, Jonathan Warns / 'All Former Air Force Chiefs Diverted N558.2million Monthly'-Ex-NAF Finance Dir.

Viewing this topic: Educhinedu, Ocfreedom, Benqozenero(m), cnc(m), nopains, prodigyevans(m), zuercher, voxsaint(f), Prognose, phantom24, holytribe(m), frannyema(f), Ladyjumong(f), frank1k, mannycrown, Uniportadmision, shortgun(m), Debroslink, macob(m), bigmodo(m), Cornerstone2020, Ezenmuo, wisehuman156(m), id911, InvertedHammer, Obec70(m), ayelogical, TheTechMan, jamesbridget13(f), Eagle75, Poshriel(f), MizMyColi(f), amarachi06(f), Ogonimilitant(m), Handsomecole(m), Ololade1999, Smilgler(m) and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.