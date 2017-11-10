Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra (15061 Views)

HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha



Some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) are currently marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state.



Details later …

http://sunnewsonline.com/happening-niow-ipob-members-rally-in-onitsha/ 5 Likes

my people i know we may not be very comfortable with this piece of information but lets comment maturely and respect the rights of Ibos. 59 Likes 7 Shares

OP, point of correction, these miscreants are not Anambrans but imported Ipob miscreants from the neighbouring states. 28 Likes 3 Shares

I know there would be massive boycott of this nonsene of an election...I just can't wait...



We would win at last...



I believe mazi kanu would speak soon...or id speak! 14 Likes 5 Shares

BeijinDossier:

So IPOB were imported from Benin? Or Oshogbo?







They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we shall resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.

I knew IPOB had something under their sleeves, I knew they will make a comback before the day of the supposed election. 22 Likes 7 Shares







mazimee:



Bitter soul, Those in Anambra were also imported from Ghana and Malawi. Stop fooling around, no sane Anambran will support ipob useless call to boycott the election in the state. Those people are mostly from Imo and Abia state. They were all imported into the state but we shall get all of them arrested. 18 Likes 2 Shares

They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.







Lol, the elite has used divide and rule to configure your brain..



Tomorrow, they would divide Anambra into 2 and call one side nnewi and the other side onitsha.....but your sense would not allow you k ow we are all one..



Where was imo created from? Where was Abia created from? How much is wisdom? Lol, the elite has used divide and rule to configure your brain..Tomorrow, they would divide Anambra into 2 and call one side nnewi and the other side onitsha.....but your sense would not allow you k ow we are all one..Where was imo created from? Where was Abia created from? How much is wisdom? 66 Likes 7 Shares

OP, point of correction, these miscreants are not Anambrans but imported Ipob miscreants from the neighbouring states.





lolz are you crying already? lolz are you crying already? 17 Likes 3 Shares

They're wasting their time, bookmark this page Anambrians will participates fully on 18th. 10 Likes 2 Shares

They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.







I hate it when you don't think before you talk/type I hate it when you don't think before you talk/type 12 Likes 3 Shares





Lol, the elite has used divide and rule to configure your brain..

I don't care where they were created from, the truth of the matter is that they are not Anambrans.

I don't care where they were created from, the truth of the matter is that they are not Anambrans.



Common sense is now a super power! Common sense is now a super power! 17 Likes 1 Share

My ppl my ppl ,ride on.

They think they can stop us with bullets ,they donno.

We are not cowards Like afonjas.

Its Biafra or death ............

They donno........ 6 Likes 1 Share

Abeg make python come dance for these miscreants and terrorist group 2 Likes

Buhari gv dem biafra abeg. they will end up lik south sudan 1 Like

Why can't Igbos rally around and have one voice

Has Nnamdi Kanu asked us to vote? 2 Likes 2 Shares

These people mean business o 5 Likes

Those miscreants are not anambraians,

It's high time the Python dancers drive them back to their various states ( Abia and Ebonyi) Ndi ara 5 Likes 1 Share

..... .....

Hmmm I hope this issue won't get out of hands since they are still been labelled a terrorist group... dey should thread with caution Abeg. I'm not Ibo but just a well meaning Nigerian from another tribe. #peace 5 Likes 1 Share

How will the government handle this one 1 Like

ok, we shall see where some of them will end as usual. I trust Nigeria police

Abeg make python come dance for these miscreants and terrorist group

Okpo Okpo 4 Likes

Python dance to resume....

Till den make I park here dey look.