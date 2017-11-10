₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Noneroone(m): 3:02pm
HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha
http://sunnewsonline.com/happening-niow-ipob-members-rally-in-onitsha/
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Ooni: 3:09pm
my people i know we may not be very comfortable with this piece of information but lets comment maturely and respect the rights of Ibos.
59 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:16pm
OP, point of correction, these miscreants are not Anambrans but imported Ipob miscreants from the neighbouring states.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:17pm
I know there would be massive boycott of this nonsene of an election...I just can't wait...
We would win at last...
I believe mazi kanu would speak soon...or id speak!
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:17pm
BeijinDossier:
So IPOB were imported from Benin? Or Oshogbo?
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:18pm
They are not Anambrans, they were imported from mostly Abia and Imo states. I am on ground so I know this. They were imported to come and cause confusion but we shall resist their wicked plans and place them where they belong.
Hofbrauhaus:
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by mazimee(m): 3:22pm
I knew IPOB had something under their sleeves, I knew they will make a comback before the day of the supposed election.
22 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:31pm
Stop fooling around, no sane Anambran will support ipob useless call to boycott the election in the state. Those people are mostly from Imo and Abia state. They were all imported into the state but we shall get all of them arrested.
mazimee:
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:35pm
BeijinDossier:
Lol, the elite has used divide and rule to configure your brain..
Tomorrow, they would divide Anambra into 2 and call one side nnewi and the other side onitsha.....but your sense would not allow you k ow we are all one..
Where was imo created from? Where was Abia created from? How much is wisdom?
66 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Kokolet11: 3:35pm
BeijinDossier:lolz are you crying already?
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Anambra1stSon(m): 3:35pm
They're wasting their time, bookmark this page Anambrians will participates fully on 18th.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Daniel2060(m): 3:36pm
BeijinDossier:
I hate it when you don't think before you talk/type
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 3:37pm
I don't care where they were created from, the truth of the matter is that they are not Anambrans.
Hofbrauhaus:
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Hofbrauhaus: 3:49pm
BeijinDossier:
Common sense is now a super power!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by pasol4real(m): 3:50pm
My ppl my ppl ,ride on.
They think they can stop us with bullets ,they donno.
We are not cowards Like afonjas.
Its Biafra or death ............
They donno........
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by free2ryhme: 3:50pm
Abeg make python come dance for these miscreants and terrorist group
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by yeyerolling: 3:51pm
Buhari gv dem biafra abeg. they will end up lik south sudan
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Earthquake1: 3:51pm
Why can't Igbos rally around and have one voice
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by lonelydora(m): 3:51pm
Has Nnamdi Kanu asked us to vote?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Whatsappmathema(m): 3:51pm
These people mean business o
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by starbuck(f): 3:52pm
Those miscreants are not anambraians,
It's high time the Python dancers drive them back to their various states ( Abia and Ebonyi) Ndi ara
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by femo122: 3:52pm
.....
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by pweshboi(m): 3:52pm
Hmmm I hope this issue won't get out of hands since they are still been labelled a terrorist group... dey should thread with caution Abeg. I'm not Ibo but just a well meaning Nigerian from another tribe. #peace
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by fabre4: 3:52pm
How will the government handle this one
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by dotcomnamename: 3:52pm
ok, we shall see where some of them will end as usual. I trust Nigeria police
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Ina2k(m): 3:52pm
free2ryhme:
Okpo
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by tigonana: 3:53pm
Python dance to resume....
Till den make I park here dey look.
|Re: IPOB Members Rally In Onitsha Ahead Of Governorship Election In Anambra by Seequadry(m): 3:54pm
Na monkey dance go fall on them
