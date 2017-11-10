₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by nwakibie3(m): 3:05pm
Our needs in life are always reflected in our every day expenses. You spend your money on what you regard as important.
https://nairametrics.com/top-10-small-things-nigerians-spend-money/?utm_source=Nairametrics+Newsletter&utm_campaign=334337fb3b-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_04_25&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c96c21e814-334337fb3b-110392609
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by IamtherealRita(f): 3:15pm
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by tolugar: 3:21pm
Beer
Ask NBC
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Luckylife(m): 3:32pm
If woman is not on the list I will not believe it lol!
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Keneking: 3:55pm
Bet9ja
WinnersBet
NaijaBet
MMM
SwissGold
Food
Airtime
Tolls
Pure Water
Pepsi
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by lonelydora(m): 3:56pm
And you refused to mention BEER? This list is fake.
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by InsideOut247: 3:56pm
Keneking:
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by ChuksEpells: 3:56pm
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Bolustical: 3:57pm
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Tyrabarbara(f): 3:57pm
if we don't spend our money on these, what else? crappy list.
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Bolustical: 3:57pm
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by W3xy1(m): 3:57pm
Betting should be on that list. Those betting sites make billions daily
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by OtemSapien: 3:57pm
Phone
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Raph01: 3:57pm
Brothel man, Brothel.
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by lilmax(m): 3:57pm
nkechi
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by sirjentul05(m): 3:57pm
1) Bet9ja 2)Condom 3)Olosho
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Sirheny007(m): 3:58pm
Since I came to Lagos early last year,
I have spent up to N700,000 just on Beans and Agege Bread.
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by SaintzPeter(m): 3:58pm
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:58pm
Mine is harp and cuban Cigars
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by NwaAmaikpe: 3:58pm
The list is incomplete.
What of porn subscription?
Most of us pay heavily to keep getting original made in Nigeria stuff!
I still don't know why there's no free Nigerian pornsite.
Despite being an active gold subscriber of Hochub, FreeThinkers, Nollynude and MojoNaija.
I am still yet to be impressed with their productions.
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by johnstar(m): 3:58pm
Hu told u dat??
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by pweshboi(m): 3:58pm
where bet9ja dey?
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by helphelp: 3:58pm
Quite accurate
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by kittykollinxx(m): 3:59pm
list not complete without beer
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by SirLakes: 3:59pm
You no mention pussycat
Some Nigerians can spend their life savings Just to drill a hole
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Artorius(m): 3:59pm
The notable absence of books or vacations or charity or other such soul-enriching things is tragic
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by scholes0(m): 3:59pm
Internet data to stream videos on X- ideos.com
Btw: the owners of all the Nigerian betting sites like Bet9ja and co must be stinkingly rich ehh!
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Faseyi17(m): 3:59pm
Foodstuff, restaurants
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by killdiabetes(f): 4:00pm
Food
Shelter
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by Ina2k(m): 4:00pm
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by AngelicBeing: 4:00pm
Keneking:You forgot to add, patronage of Women of easy virtues called www.olosho.com
Re: Top 10 Things Nigerians Spend Their Money On by seejay80s: 4:01pm
gambling and ashewo
