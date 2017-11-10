Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Ibadan Pastor Impregnates Housewife, Follows Her To Court To Dissolve Marriage (1406 Views)

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved seven - year marriage between Omolara and her husband , Abiodun Ojeyemi, for adulterous lifestyle .



Omolara had petitioned the court to dissolve the union over alleged threat to her life .



The President of the court , Chief Ademola Odunade, held that the society was fast undergoing an unprecedented decay in morality, especially how adultery was ruining marriages.



“ It is so tragic that a man can deliberately impregnate a housewife with children.



“ It has never happened in the history of this court that a concubine will accompany his mistress to the court with the intention of daring us , saying nothing will happen.



“ In the interest of peaceful living , the union between Omolara and Abiodun has ceased to be , henceforth .



“ Abiodun shall take custody of the two children produced by the union , ” he said.



Narrating his ordeal, Abiodun , a staff of Nigeria Breweries , said that Omolara, his wife , was an unrepentant adulterous woman in spite of his his genuine love for her .



“ My lord , ever since I got married to Omolara seven years ago, little did I know that she had been occupied with all sorts of escapades in the name of going to church vigil .



“ What I know is that she usually tells me that she was going for church vigil and I never had any reason to suspect her because I trusted her .



“ However , around June this year , Omolara started starving me of usual sexual intercourse between husband and wife.



“ Before I eventually knew the truth , Omolara had told me that her concubine was her uncle and I was relating with him well as an in- law .



“ One day, I got home and discovered that she had packed all the property away , including mine.



“ In fact , I have never failed to perform my responsibility as a husband to her and as a father to our children .



“ It was wrong for Omolara to hide under any stupid disguise to be neck deep in adultery .



“ Omolara’ s concubine is a priest at a Celestial Church , Emmanuel Parish , Elewiodo -Ojo , Ibadan , ” Abiodun , the respondent in the case , said.



Testifying in the matter, Omolara’ s father confessed that Abiodun was a complete gentle son in- law whom he liked so much.



He said that he usually rendered Abiodun and Omolara monetary assistance anytime they were in need.



“ I know that Abiodun has a great future ahead of him and I used to tell Omolara, my daughter, to keep calm.



“ If there was any problem , Abiodun never hesitated to inform me.



“ I never gave any wife to that naughty concubine and I know that he only wants to cause disaster to the happy relationship between my daughter and Abiodun , ” Omolara’ s father said.



Omolara’ s mother also added that her daughter and her concubine had been expelled from the church after hearing that she got pregnant for a concubine.



Corroborating Omolara father ’ s testimony , all others who gave evidence, confirmed that Omolara was deeply into extra - marital affairs even with some other men.



Abiodun ’ s younger brother told the court that he had at various times caught her in different hotels with different men on adulterous mission.



However , Omolara, who was the petitioner , had earlier informed the court that she was no longer interested in continuing in the marriage over alleged threat to her life with scissors attack and irresponsibility by Abiodun.



She argued that Abiodun impregnated her shortly before she moved away from his home .



“ My lord , I can no more endure hunger and lack of care in Abiodun’ s home.



“ My parents have been responsible for our daily needs, including feeding , clothing and our children ’ s education .



“ Worst still , Abiodun used to unleash mayhem on me.



“ My lord , enough is enough , please, separate us , ” Omolara said.



Omolara’ s concubine had dared the court as well as Abiodun to do anything detrimental to Omolara , his lover.



In the dock , David Adebayo, a resident of Alakuko Street of Alagbado Area of Lagos State , confessed that Omolara was his concubine and had been sleeping with her for the past 12 years.



“ My lord , any time Omolara left her husband in Ibadan , she used to come to meet me in Lagos where we usually have fun .



“ Sometimes , she came after her closing hour in her office and returned to Ibadan the following morning .



“ Omolara only told me that she and her husband were no more in good terms even though she had already had two children.



“ I swear by the Holy Bible, I didn’ t intend to destroy her relationship with her husband ; she is just my girlfriend.



“ The pregnancy in her womb belongs to me ; I was the one that disvirgined her during my NYSC days .



“ I followed her into the court to ensure that her union with Abiodun is dissolved today not that I am daring the court’ s power, ” Adebayo said .



Adebayo, however, apologised to the court for causing so much disharmony to Abiodun and for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a housewife .

