Members of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) group are currently marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state.



This development is arising when preparations for the Anambra polls are in high gear. The election is expected to hold on November 18th.



It will be recalled that it been months since the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been missing and his whereabouts unknown. Kanu was last seen in September during a military raid of his Afaraukwu compound in Umuahia, Abia state.



PoliticsNGR has gotten footage and photographs from the scene. Watch below;



Mouth sealed

mods

Their families go die first, ignorant foools 16 Likes 3 Shares

I am curious to see how FG will handle this.



Sending soldiers out there will surely lead to the dead of someone and that will increase negative sentiment among the people towards voting.



Keeping soldiers on ground to prevent regrouping will militarized the zone and that will scare most people from voting. 2 Likes

No lefelendum No Erection 32 Likes 4 Shares

The python can not constrict the SUN



The python can not dance away Biafra because it is an ideology



Ideology never die



NO REFERENDUM NO VOTE



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 14 Likes 1 Share

python dancers are coming 1 Like

NEVER YOU MUST BE INSANE, THE SILENCE OF A LION SHOULD NOT BE MISTAKEN, WE ARE IGBOS/BIAFRANS WITH OR WITHOUT NNAMDI KANU WE WILL GET THE JOB DONE,I WAS THERE LIVE N WE WERE READY FOR ANYTHING AT THAT MOMENT NOW GO N TELL JIBRIN THAT WE BIAFRANS SAY HE IS MAD AND UNEDUCATED. INTIMIDATE US IN OUR OWN LANDNEVER YOU MUST BE INSANE, THE SILENCE OF A LION SHOULD NOT BE MISTAKEN, WE ARE IGBOS/BIAFRANS WITH OR WITHOUT NNAMDI KANU WE WILL GET THE JOB DONE,I WAS THERE LIVE N WE WERE READY FOR ANYTHING AT THAT MOMENT NOW GO N TELL JIBRIN THAT WE BIAFRANS SAY HE IS MAD AND UNEDUCATED. 15 Likes 2 Shares

He b like say this ppl dey madt 1 Like

Who voting epp we have been voting since ages, yet nothing good is coming forth.



Ofe nsala on my mind Nov 18

This where they will be getting it wrong if truly they said so

This is madness and i denounce it!



I don't support it and it's crazy! We must vote for a better state and region and no idle mind will tell us what to do

Aja to ba ma sonu koni gbo fere Olode. Dog wey go lost,no dey hear hunter whistle. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Not again

am a yoruba but am i love dis guys confidants 9 Likes

this is uncalled for 1 Like 1 Share





make dem hear say Army dy com with operations python dance now...dem go scatter like mazi make dem hear say Army dy com with operations python dance now...dem go scatter like mazi 1 Like

Dis flat heads no dey learn, nigerian soldiers go take una do suya. Dead bodies 15% loading. Casket business go boom in anambra during and after the election 3 Likes

IPod miscreant at it again 1 Like

Ekwu Eke III coming..... trust me those killed during the first ops are gone ... although not forgotten by their immediate family member.

Hmmmmmmmm, this is serious oooh

Anambra1stSon:

Their families go die first, ignorant foools

4 Likes

We do not want military admin in Anambra. Ndi Anambra watch it.

Can a terrorist group ever be sane or civil?



Many terrorists will meet lucifer that day.