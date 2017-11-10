₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by stephanie11: 4:37pm
Members of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) group are currently marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state.
This development is arising when preparations for the Anambra polls are in high gear. The election is expected to hold on November 18th.
It will be recalled that it been months since the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been missing and his whereabouts unknown. Kanu was last seen in September during a military raid of his Afaraukwu compound in Umuahia, Abia state.
PoliticsNGR has gotten footage and photographs from the scene. Watch below;
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:38pm
Mouth sealed
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Noneroone(m): 4:42pm
mods
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 4:49pm
Their families go die first, ignorant foools
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Notmyproblem: 4:54pm
I am curious to see how FG will handle this.
Sending soldiers out there will surely lead to the dead of someone and that will increase negative sentiment among the people towards voting.
Keeping soldiers on ground to prevent regrouping will militarized the zone and that will scare most people from voting.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Omofunaab2: 5:04pm
No lefelendum No Erection
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by guterMann: 5:07pm
The python can not constrict the SUN
The python can not dance away Biafra because it is an ideology
Ideology never die
NO REFERENDUM NO VOTE
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:13pm
python dancers are coming
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by CHANNELStv2020: 5:14pm
INTIMIDATE US IN OUR OWN LANDNEVER YOU MUST BE INSANE, THE SILENCE OF A LION SHOULD NOT BE MISTAKEN, WE ARE IGBOS/BIAFRANS WITH OR WITHOUT NNAMDI KANU WE WILL GET THE JOB DONE,I WAS THERE LIVE N WE WERE READY FOR ANYTHING AT THAT MOMENT NOW GO N TELL JIBRIN THAT WE BIAFRANS SAY HE IS MAD AND UNEDUCATED.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by pat077: 5:14pm
He b like say this ppl dey madt
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 5:14pm
Who voting epp we have been voting since ages, yet nothing good is coming forth.
Ofe nsala on my mind Nov 18
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Abeyjide: 5:14pm
This where they will be getting it wrong if truly they said so
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 5:14pm
This is madness and i denounce it!
I don't support it and it's crazy! We must vote for a better state and region and no idle mind will tell us what to do
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Tvegas(m): 5:14pm
Aja to ba ma sonu koni gbo fere Olode. Dog wey go lost,no dey hear hunter whistle.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:15pm
And so a Nigerian expectant mom traveled to U.S on a vacation, the day she was due to come back to Nigeria was the day she gave birth to this pretty baby.
People were amazed to see the baby smiling when she realized she was born in the U.S and not Nigeria.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by femo122: 5:15pm
Not again
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by bobot(m): 5:15pm
am a yoruba but am i love dis guys confidants
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Otarum(m): 5:15pm
this is uncalled for
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by GreenMavro: 5:15pm
make dem hear say Army dy com with operations python dance now...dem go scatter like mazi
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:16pm
Dis flat heads no dey learn, nigerian soldiers go take una do suya. Dead bodies 15% loading. Casket business go boom in anambra during and after the election
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by apholaryn: 5:16pm
IPod miscreant at it again
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Kamoryemi2580(m): 5:16pm
Ekwu Eke III coming..... trust me those killed during the first ops are gone ... although not forgotten by their immediate family member.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Gamusgamus: 5:17pm
Hmmmmmmmm, this is serious oooh
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Africonji: 5:17pm
Anambra1stSon:
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by LazyNairalander(m): 5:18pm
We do not want military admin in Anambra. Ndi Anambra watch it.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by emerazz(m): 5:18pm
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Throwback: 5:19pm
Can a terrorist group ever be sane or civil?
Many terrorists will meet lucifer that day.
|Re: Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) by Firstcitizen: 5:19pm
.
